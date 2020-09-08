Aug. 16
• David Jacob Boggs, 18, 1 Fisherman's Cove Rd., East Bernstadt, third-degree criminal trespassing; second-degree fleeing or evading police. on foot; resisting arrest; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Christian D. Collins, 28, 660 Keith Lane, Manchester, speeding 26 mph or more over limit; failure to wear seat belts; improper registration plate; second-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; reckless driving; failure to produce insurance card; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
• Ericka D. Estridge, 29, 65 Newland Dr., London, giving officer false identifying information; serving bench warrant for court, four counts
• Steven R. Farris, 29, 52 Cecelia Dr., London, first-degree assault; fraudulent use of credit card, $10,000 or more
• Amy N. Fultz, 32, 63 Southwind St., London, public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container
• Darren D. Gibson, 37, 1323 Little Beech Creek Rd., Manchester, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts
• Harold Dean Miller, 46, 1095 Echo Valley Rd., Lily, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, second offense; failure to or improper signal; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
• Ashley Jane Mosley, 33, 602 Vanzant Rd., Lily, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Stephen Darrell Nanney, 44, 5887 W. Laurel Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense
• Teresa M. Noble, 42, 412 Hanes Baker Rd., Corbin, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, aggravated circumstances, second offense; possession of marijuana
• David Glenn Osborne, 51, 215 Francis Dr., Somerset, first-degree wanton endangerment; alcohol intoxication in public place, first/second offense; menacing; third-degree terroristic threatening
• Anthony Ray Powers, 33, 3233 McNeil Cornn Creek Rd., Rockholds, serving bench warrant for court; speeding 15 mph over limit; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; improper display of registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; improper equipment; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense
• Timothy Lloyd Washington, 46, 1782 Keys Rd., Crossville, Tenn., one headlight; failure to or improper signal; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, first offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; no registration receipt; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; careless driving; improper equipment
Aug. 17
• Linda Kay Gibson, 55, 912 Charlie Sizemore Rd., Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• James R. Jones, 42, 1907 N. Main St., London, disregarding traffic control device - traffic light; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, first offense
• Telly Eugene Redd, 39, 1350 S. Main St., London, third-degree criminal trespass
• Charles David Smith, 31 2300 E. Ky. 80, London, possession of stolen mail; public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol
• Ronald Franklin Sparks, 41, 207 Bruner Lane, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Dakota Austin Venable, 21, 2256 Twin Branch Rd, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, opiates, first offense; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• Harley J. Wardenburg, 27, 527 N. Michigan St., Lexington, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance; improper display of registration plates; no registration plates; no registration receipt
Aug. 18
• Andrew J. Adkins, 37, 406 Orlends St., Johnson City, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• William M. Brock, 35, 135 Kincaid Rd., Manchester, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; second-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• Bradley W. Carty, 55, 1046 Memorial Dr., Kingsport, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Marion E. Conyers, 52, 19 Michigan Ave., Dry Ridge, Ky., theft by deception, include cold checks
• Angus B. Cox, 24, 197 Colorado Dr., Gate City, Va., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Andrew C. Dawson, 30, 100 Stone Gate Rd., Kingsport, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael C. Duncan, 31, 635 Vinton Ave., Erwin, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Charleton Bruce Espey, 42, 822 State Line Dr., Elizabethton, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Charles Elton Fisher, 44, 25 Quill Trail, Morris, Ala., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Willie Joe Henson, 34, 8242 Hwy. 687, Manchester, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Dwayne Edward Johnson, 49, 5496 Garden Court, Orange Park, Fla., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Robert D. Kinsler, 39, 3046 Amthel Creek, Sneedville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ashley Jane Mosley, 33, 602 Vanzant Rd., Lily, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of marijuana
• Michelle R. Mounts, 40, 168 Lakeside Rd., London, no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; improper registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substances, first offense
• David W. Pennington, 71, 545 Sublimity School Rd., London, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Gary Scott Terrell, 48, 253 E. Lewis St., Corbin, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense
• Ricky D. Turner, 26, 387 Old Johnson Rd., London, disregarding traffic control device - traffic light; obstructed vision and/or windshield; improper equipment; rubber on vehicle tire less than 1-inch thick; careless driving; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; failure to wear seat belts; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Letha Mae Whitehead, 3, 230 Swafford Dr., London, theft by deception, include cold checks under $500; theft by unlawful taking - shoplifting under $500; second-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, three counts; abused or neglected child - UJC; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
Aug. 19
• Curtis Elmer Carr, 48, 313 W. 16th St., London, public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; failure to produce insurance card
• Brandon Lee Copeland, 30, Reuben Dr., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Michael Reed Cromer, 38, 303 Lillian Ln., London, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, first offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; failure to produce insurance card
• Timothy N. Curry, 41, 113 Ravenwood Circle, London, second-degree disorderly conduct; menacing; resisting arrest
• Benjamin E. DeRose, 31, 506 McFadden Lane, London, flagrant non-support
• Jeremy Ryan Fisher, 31 2491 Fountain Greens Place, Grand Junction, Colo., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Jenny Marie Floyd, 31, 166 Lane Town Rd., Nancy, Ky., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Anthony Joseph-Clayton Frazier, 41, 204 Garden Park Dr., Nicholasville, Ky., theft by deception, include cold checks under $500, two counts; probation violation for misdemeanor offense
• Christopher B. Mills, 39, 241 Braxton Ln., Lily, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., fourth or greater offense; driving on DUI-suspended license, third offense
• Bricky L. Mitchell, 52, 152 Cherry Ave., Corbin, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; obstructed vision and/or windshield; operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to surrender revoked operator's license
• Joshua T. Rader, 25, 42 Rader Ridge Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Alejandra Izbel Ramirez-Hidalgo, 23, 275 Verbana Dr., Corbin, speeding 20 mph over limit; failure to illuminate or no navigation lights; careless driving; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts
Aug. 20
• Namaire Quintez Andrews, 4, 111 Roseview Park, Johnson City, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Steven L. Belcher, 32, 88 Village St., London, first-degree wanton endangerment; fourth-degree assault, minor injury; falsely reporting an incident
• Deshannon Lebron Bradley, 33, 383 Dunbar St., Kingsport, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Billy Adam Bullard, 23, 411 McCrary Dr., Morristown, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Andrew Charles Evans, 32, 3720 McWhorter Rd., London, distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor; possess/view matter portraying sexual performance by a minor
• Denise Lynn Froelich, 44, 190 Horton Ln., S.E., Cleveland, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Justin Murray Justice, 35, address unknown, parole violation for felony offense
• Ericka Faith Lovell, 40, 456 Old Hickory Circle, Mt. Carmel, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Corey Seth McInturff, 31, 247 Brookdale, Johnson City, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Anthony J. Morrison, 30, 11 Brooklawn Ct., Johnson City, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• James Jacob Root, 35, 314 New Salem Rd., London, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Jeremy Lee Smallwood, 36, 200 Betner Moerlock Rd., Rogersville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• David Michael Stallard, 25, 1457 Ridgecrest Ave., Kingsport, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Rodney L. Weathers, 57, 812 Arbor Dr., Duluth Ga., Violation Part 392 Federal Safety Regulations - driving of motor vehicle
• Pauline Elizabeth Wilson, 35, 914 Helvetia Rd., London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses; third-degree terroristic threatening
• Chanda L. Young, 33, 5357 Hambrick Rd., Hahira, Ga., third-degree criminal trespassing; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
Aug. 21
• Robert Lee Bennett, 44, 100 Garden Cemetery Rd., Graves, Ky., falsely reporting an incident
• Diane M. Beverly, 62, 33 Boggs Rd., Lily, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Amanda M. Colwell, 34, 1986 Hazel Patch Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol
• Pamela Joann Correll, 36, 215 Helton Hollow, Rockholds, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Kimberly Ann Croucher, 31, 171 Morentown Rd., London, trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• James E. Fredrick, 44, address unknown, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Charles Lee Hensley, 40, 138 Cherry Ave., Corbin, drug court
• Adam T. Lovitt, 30, 550 Woodford Ct., Williamsburg, first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Rebecca E. Mullins, 27, 110 Woodland Ct., Keavy, drug court
• Douglas Alexander Nevels, 32, 605 Ky. 1376-W, East Bernstadt, failure to appear
• Carly Marie Nevels, 27, 605 West Ky. 1376, East Bernstadt, failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant
• Paul Garrett Paugh, 35, 370 Sherry St., London, no brake lights, passenger vehicles; failure to produce insurance card; first-degree possession controlled substance methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Johnny L. Richardson, 58, 236 S. Alden St., Philadelphia, Ky., overweight on tandem axle
• Gary Ray Wagers, 42, 171 Morentown Rd., London, first-degree trafficking controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Kristan L. Young, 41, 410 Elmer Jones Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol, two counts; falsely reporting an incident; third-degree criminal trespassing; second-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest
Aug. 22
• Jason Ray Boots, 44, 4472 Rough Creek Rd., London, failure to wear seat belts; operating vehicle with expired operator's license; second-degree wanton endangerment; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, aggravated circumstances, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to issue insurance card; improper equipment; no registration receipt; first-degree trafficking controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Michael R. Cromer, 38, 303 Lillian Ln., London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses
• Julie A. Lee, 35, 651 Cole Rd., London, third-degree criminal abuse, child 12 or under; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; endangering welfare of a minor
• Brandon T. Lewis, 47, 128 Douglas Ln., East Bernstadt, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; license to be in possession; all terrain vehicles violations
• Roger L. Parker, 51, 244 Blair Bend Dr., London, failure to or improper signal; rear license not illuminated; careless driving; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, first offense
• Anthony Wayne Shepherd, 29, 105633 Johnson Road, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $500 but under $10,000
• Marvin R. Spencer, 50, 651 Cole Rd., London, third-degree criminal abuse, child 12 or under; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; endangering welfare of a minor
• Eric W. Spencer, 27, 400 N. Hill St., London, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; endangering welfare of a minor
Aug. 23
• Joseph Boswell, 43, 747 Robinson Creek, Lily, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Billy Wayne Eric Brewer, 24, no address listed, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Bryan D. Cornett, 42, 120 Cherokee Ln., London, failure to appear
• Nicholas A. Denkler, 44, 1497 N. Hwy. 79, Irvington, Ky., first-degree wanton endangerment; improper passing; failure to or improper signal; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts; careless driving; reckless driving; failure to produce insurance card; failure to issue insurance card
• Megan N. House, 24, 1805 Sally's Branch Rd., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of marijuana; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified
• Kasey S. King, 33, 703 S. Kentucky Ave., Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Dustin Tyler Morgan, 24, 1805 Sally's Branch Rd., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of marijuana; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified
• Bryan T. Slusher, 34, 174 Lovelace Dr., London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; first-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; alcohol intoxication in public place, first/second offenses
• Joey Jay Taylor, 58, 382 Freeman Ln., East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle, first offense; possession of handgun by convicted felon; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense
• Michael B. Wagers, 30, 220 N. Mill St., London, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, third offense; driving on DUI-suspended license, aggravated circumstances, third offense; no operator's/moped license; license to be in possession; failure to produce insurance card; failure to appear, two counts
• David N. Wynn, 34, address unknown, failure to appear
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.