Aug. 20
• Bradley C. Gregory, 40, 60 Farley Road, East Bernstadt, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses; resisting arrest; second-degree assault
• Brian C. Hatcher, 37, 225 Marcellus Drive, Berea, resisting arrest; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• Gary D. Payne, 40, 317 Horse Creek Road, Corbin, second-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; third-degree terroristic threatening; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; second-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified
• Freddy Leroy Farmer, 40, 202 Villagewood Court, London, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, third offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; failure to appear
• Jerry Lee Mulkey, 41, 1291 Old Way Road, London, speeding 256 mph over limit; careless driving; second-degree wanton endangerment; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; no registration plates; no registration receipt; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; failure to wear seat belts, two counts; second-degree fleeing and evading police, motor vehicle
Aug. 21
• Little Murrel Scalf, 44, 270 Chapel Road, East Bernstadt, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana
• David Wayne Lewis, 52, 468 Add Hollow Road, Manchester, receiving stolen property, under $500; flagrant non-support; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; serving bench warrant for court, two counts; serving bench warrant for court
Aug. 22
• Paul E. Stone, 34, 15 Garland Road, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol, two counts; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; failure to appear, two counts; second-degree disorderly conduct; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Estes M. Shelton, 60, 105 Melcon Lane, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; first-degree strangulation
• Daniel D. Walters, 50, 75 Robert E. Cox Road, Corbin, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; license to be in possession; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; improper equipment
• Melinda Shannon Feltner, 37, 13 Jamestown Estates, London, serving parole violation warrant
• Ashley Nicole Milles, 32, 156 Mullins Road, London, failure to appear; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense, two counts; probation violation for felony offense
Aug. 23
• Darice Shivelhood, 50, 1249 South Main Street, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, two counts
• Terrannie K. Ray, 30, 420 Terrace Way, Newport, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Derrick L. Smith, 34, 577 Banjo Way, Newport, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Franklin D. Parton, 30, 2601 Gaston Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael D. Cotter, 49, 1546 Burnt Mill Road, Flintstone, Ga., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jason S. Gent, 31, 700 East Muhammad Ali Boulevard, Louisville, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
Aug. 24
• Angela M. Shepherd, 44, 2097 Sally's Branch Road, London, third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 20 dosage units, drug unspecified, second or greater offense; second-degree possession controlled substance, first offense
• Joseph S. Smith, 38, 34 Mahogany Bay, Keavy, no registration receipt; rear license not illuminated; failure to or improper signal; failure to wear seat belt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; obstructed vision and/or windshield; careless driving; improper equipment; endangering the welfare of a minor; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Ryan A. Helton, 34, 4853 Hwy. 830, Corbin, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of marijuana; unauthorized use of motor vehicle, first offense
• Jeremy Dennis Gregory, 2, 703 Paynes Branch Road, Hinkle, Ky., first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, second or greater offense; trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense; second-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 20 dosage units, drug unspecified - Schedule 3, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; trafficking in legend drugs, first offense; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• David Nick Wynn, 35, 51 Middlebrook Road, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; failure to appear
• James Oral Roberts, 40, 350 Casey Road, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; serving bench warrant for court
• Kenneth Roy Vaughn, 51, 3024 Dogwood Springs, London, failure to or improper signal; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; second-degree possession controlled substance, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Larry Jr. Scalf, 45, 2020 Paris Karr Road, Keavy, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana; second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
Aug. 25
• Jacob W. Smith, 33, 7288 East Laurel Road, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Brandon C. Fultz-Ray, 26, 290 Fultz Road, East Bernstadt, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Justin Timothy Anders, 33, 1656 London Dock Road, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Joshua Maurice Forney, 34, 1613 East Fairview Avenue, Johnson City, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael Keith Forrester, 47, 856 Burley Shouns Lane, Mtn. City, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Steven C. Bohanan, 36, 415 Oakwood Drive, Tullahoma, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Aug. 26
• David P. Robinson, 47, 28 Laurel Whitley Road, Corbin, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Logan Peters, 21, 61 Little Arthur Ridge Road, East Bernstadt, second-degree criminal mischief; leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure to issue insurance card; no registration receipt; no rear view mirror; vehicle a nuisance, noisy, etc.; improper equipment
• Jerry W. Randall, 46, 111 Meadow View Road, Knoxville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Trenton R. Hall, 24, 270 Blue Run Road, Irvine, Ky., first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; failure to wear seat belts
• Rodney H. Higgins, 38, 3751 Appian Way, Lexington, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Buddy E. Vaughn, 26, 500 Corbin Manor Apts., Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; resisting arrest; second-degree disorderly conduct; menacing; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; fourth-degree assault, no visible injury; third-degree terroristic threatening
• Jennifer Renee Gambrel, 34, 175 Riviera Lane, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; neglect action - UJC; abuse action - UJC; serving parole violation warrant
Aug. 27
• Cody Brock, 26, 3444 Old Salem Road, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; third-degree criminal trespassing
• Timothy R. Collett, 37, 310 Achers Fork Road, Essie, Ky., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; third-degree criminal trespassing
• Charlotte Johnson, 46, 65 Danielle Street, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct
• David Allen Randle, 35, 458 Sandy Branch Road, Williamsburg, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Donnie A. Smith, 39, homeless, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Charles Clayton Koger, 45, 204 Wind Song Drive, Helenwood, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• John R. Holland, 39, 168 Saplin Fork Road, Manchester, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jason C. Smith, 42, 495 Maplesville Road, London, failure to appear; first-degree strangulation; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; third-degree terroristic threatening
• Justin D. Sparkman, 35, 305 Pleasure Isle Drive, London, probation violation for felony offense
Aug. 28
• Jennifer E. Brock, 43, 3519 McWhorter Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500; second-degree possession controlled substance, first offense
• Lorene Day, 51, 3713 Marydell Road, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
Aug. 29
• Kenny Blake Wagers Jr., 22, 9394 Hwy. 490, East Bernstadt, no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance; first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
