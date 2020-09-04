Aug. 24
• Austin Augustus Baker, 31, 115 Park Subdivision, London, speeding, 20 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, aggravated circumstances, first offense; no operator's/moped license; failure to wear seat belts; changing drivers - car in motion (reckless driving); first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Paul Russell Boggs, 47, 327 Sherry St., London, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, first offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; failure to wear seat belts
• Sammy Bowling, 34, 259 Joe Morgan Rd., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, second offense
• J.R. Brock, 36, 1760 E. Ky. 3094, East Bernstadt, careless driving; no registration receipt; no registration plates; driving on DUI-suspended license, second offense; second-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; failure to comply with helmet law, over 21 years of age; unapproved or no eye protective device, motorcycle; reckless driving; speeding 26 mph over more over limit; failure to produce insurance card; failure to issue insurance card; improper equipment; failure to or improper signal; improper registration plate; license to be in possession
• Gregory S. Brown Jr., 34, 71 Witt Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; no registration receipt
• Tyler M. Bryant, 24, 3631 W. Ky. 92, Williamsburg, speeding 26 mph or more over limit, two counts; operating vehicle with expired operator's license, two counts; fugitive from another state, warrant required, two counts
• Michael R. Cromer, 38, 303 Lillian Ln., London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense; third-degree criminal mischief
• Crystal Gayle Eversole, 43, 136 Little Dr., London, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; changing drivers, car in motion (reckless driving); permit unlicensed operator to operate motor vehicle; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
• Jerry Lee Galbreath, 35, 118 Heaven's Way, Easley, S.C., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Steven Ray Godfrey II, 36, 630 Banks Rd., Easley, S.C., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Clayton R. Grubbs, 53, 420 Moren Rd., London, driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, second offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; no registration receipt; careless driving; improper equipment
• Megan N. House, 24, 795 Portersburg Rd., Manchester, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Chelsea Renee Lewis, 22, 58 Byble Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Phillip J. Newsome, 41, 171 W. Foley Rd., Corbin, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense
• William F. Richmond, 42, 65 Skinner Hollow, Woodbine, remanded
• Miranda Ann Short, 19, 147 Chester Rd., East Bernstadt, third-degree criminal trespass third-degree terroristic threatening; resisting arrest
• Justin L. Smith, 25, 221 W. 16th St., London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; first-degree strangulation
• Jammie M. Smith, 28, 1525 Twin Branch Rd., London, failure to appear; inadequate silencer, muffler; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; improper equipment; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• Dustin Z. Taylor, 33, 409 Stivers Ln., London, trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 oz., first offense; third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 20 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• Leslie L. Taylor, 60, 409 Stivers Ln., London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 10 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 oz., first offense
• Christopher B. Wagers, 24, 3783 Blackwater Rd., London, serving bench warrant for court, two counts; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; no operator's/moped license; failure to appear
• Lewis D. White, 24, 1525 Twin Branch Rd., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence
Aug. 25
• Ryan J. Barnes, 29, 1001 N. Main St., Hazard, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct; menacing
• Devin Matthew Cradic, 37, 1133 Caprice St., Church Hill, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael R. Cromer, 38, 303 Lillian Ln., London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses
• Bobby J. Elza, 51, 2408 Slate Lick Church Rd., London, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, fourth or greater offense; license to be in possession; failure to or improper signal; inadequate silencer, muffler; second-degree stalking; harassing communications; third-degree terroristic threatening
• Justin Ryan Leon Johnson, 38, 345 Morning Glory Rd., Manchester, second-degree wanton endangerment; careless driving; menacing; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Joshua A. Kays, 37, 1044 Terri Ln., Lawrenceburg, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Kristen R. Mosley, 22, 45 Locust Grove Rd., Keavy, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Alexander Shamel Powell, 41, 287 Supter St., Brooklyn, N.Y., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Rhonda Renee Rarreick, 46, 1680 Barbourville Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substances second offense
• Robert Lee Shelton, 50, 376 Byble Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; failure to comply with sex offender registration, first offense; receiving stolen property, under $500; probation violation for technical violation
Aug. 26
• David C. Barnes, 42, 96 Crawford St., Mt. Vernon, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense
• Roger Dale Flannery, 61, 909 Litton Town Rd., East Bernstadt, receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Jimmy William Hicks, 45, 122 Bethel Hill Rd., East Bernstadt, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Joshua Jim Wayne Hoskins, 27, 1516 Vaughn Ridge Rd., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500; second-degree possession controlled substance, first offense
• Jelene Jackson, 48, 254 Spider Creek, Corbin, menacing; second-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; third-degree criminal trespassing
• James Thomas Morgan, 56, 145 Lovelace Subdivision, London, murder
• Kenneth Edward Simpson, 44, 530 Star Hill Rd., East Bernstadt, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; flagrant non-support
• Jonathon Tyler Sizemore, 20, 392 Slate Ridge Rd., Lily, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
Aug. 27
• Justin T. Anders, 32, 1656 London Dock Rd., London, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Travis Floyd Cheek, 42, 54 Southward St., Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; resisting arrest; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Chris Cornett, 47, 8055 W. Laurel Rd. London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of firearm by convicted felon
• Michael Dusenberry, 58, 288 Reed Rd., London, serving bench warrant for court; receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; probation violation for felony offense
• Freda A. Fore, 47, 2118 Ky. 490, East Bernstadt, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• Crystal N. Johnson, 38, 1791 Chaney Ridge Rd., East Bernstadt, speeding 20 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, aggravated circumstances, first offense; license to be in possession; obstructed vision and/or windshield; windows not safety glass; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; inadequate silencer, muffler
• Cathy Faith Mayfield, 44, 406 Cleveland St., Corbin, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Clovis Ashley Mayfield, 45, 1093 Topton Rd., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; serving parole violation warrant
• Dustin Morgan, 24, 1805 Sally's Branch Rd., London, all terrain vehicles violations; first-degree wanton endangerment - police officer; second-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle
• Elizabeth Jordan Richardson, 29, 100 Rosewood Ave., Somerset, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Diana Lynn Roberts, 54, 1641 Patton Rd., East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified
• Jason Carl Smith, 41, driving on DUJI-suspended license, first offense; following another vehicle too closely; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to wear seat belts; careless driving; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Jennifer N. Smith, 33, 170 Ky. 1376-E, East Bernstadt, second-degree wanton endangerment; endangering the welfare of a minor; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Kyle Robert Tompkins, 20, 359 Sunnydale, Mt. Vernon, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Larry Wayne Turner, 34, 255 N. Stewart Rd., Corbin, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
Aug. 28
• Joshua Larkin Banfield, 31, 3463 Pindlecoat Park, Lexington, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jonathan E. Barrett, 29, 560 Hopkins Cemetery Rd., Lily, speeding 10 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, third offense; failure to wear seat belts; driving on DUI-suspended license, second offense; license to be in possession; failure to produce insurance card; failure to or improper signal; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Brandon L. Copeland, 30, 55 Hook St., Dunlap, Tenn., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol, two counts; resisting arrest; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Conner F. Deible, 27, 811 Thornton Ave., Dayton, Ky., second-degree burglary; first-degree possession controlled substance, opiates, first offense
• Laura J. Hammons, 28, 233 Malibu Dr., Cannon, Ky., possession of controlled substance
• Kelsey Kaitlin Jones, 27, 1654 Barbourville Rd., London, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Henry Lee McVay, 23, 4 Appaloosa Trail, Corbin, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Tina L. Melfi, 48, 230 Wildcat Trail, East Bernstadt, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense
• Derick T. Mullins, 25, 1214 Holly Grove Rd., Corbin, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; first-degree trafficking controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree terroristic threatening; parole violation for felony offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500
• Rita M. Musgrove, 23, 8445 Redmile Rd., Lexington, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; serving bench warrant for court
• Deliona R. Sons, 37, 41 Clay St., Winchester, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ronnie A. Thornbury, 45, 7296 South U.S. 25, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, third offense
• Bryan D. Winberry, 34, 159 Rebecca Lane, East Bernstadt, second-degree escape; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $500 but under $10,000
Aug. 29
• Hobert Wayne Baker, 57, 8025 Hwy. 39, Somerset, failure to appear
• James A. Brown, 21, 1120 Reed Valley Rd., London, first-degree criminal mischief; third-degree criminal mischief; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - over $500 but under $10,000
• Melissa Ann Campbell, 38 538 Old Richmond Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Samantha Louise Debra Canada, 19, 4658 Fifth St., Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Larry Dewayne Casteel, 37, 2272 E. Pittsburg Church Rd., East Bernstadt, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury
• Brandon Michael Collier, 33, 1220 E. Ky. 1376, East Bernstadt, third-degree criminal mischief; third-degree criminal trespassing; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; failure to appear
• Alfred A. Gambill II, 45, 179 Taylor School Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, first offense; failure to owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; no registration plates
• Ricky Lewis Green, 33, 5921 Grandel Meadow Ct., Louisville, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; driving motor vehicle texting Violation Part 392 Federal Safety Regulations; second-degree disorderly conduct; failure to produce insurance card
• James Richard Grubb, 31, 323 Whitson School Rd., London, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Ernest Clay Hammons II, 47, 716 Maplesville Rd., London, failure to appear, two counts
• John Arthur Irwin, 66, 107 North Locust St., London, failure to appear
• Angela Renee Jones, 18, 383 Foley Rd., Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; resisting arrest; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Sarah Elizabeth Napier, 29, 242 Braxton Lane, Lily, fourth-degree assault, minor injury; third-degree terroristic threatening, two counts; fourth-degree assault, dating violence, minor injury
• Don Wayne Roark Jr., 31, 93 Village St., London, alcohol intoxication in public place, first/second offense; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Terry Wayne Trosper, 52, 123 Florida Ave., Corbin, second-degree possession controlled substance, barbiturates; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500
Aug. 30
• Johnathan T. Burke, 23, 1320 S. Poplar Ave., Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
• Justin Derrick Douglas, 36, 277 American Greeting Card Rd., Corbin, second-degree disorderly conduct
• Jerry Allen Elliott Jr., 44, 278 Cecil Wyatt Rd., Corbin, obstructed vision and/or windshield; failure to or improper signal; no registration receipt; improper equipment; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, second offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; rear license not illuminated
• Lyle B. Hammons, 28, 70 Callie Lane, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury
• Brian Jeffrey Hornbake, 54, 497 Bowling Old Way Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card
• Brandon Adam Isom, 23, 451 Wise Owl Rd., Keavy, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, first offense; disregarding stop sign; no operator's/moped license; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• Tyler Lee Parrett. 24, 143 Burris Rd., Tyner, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, first offense; one headlight; license to be in possession; probation violation for felony offense
• Charles Douglas Tuttle, 48, 222 Hawe St., Corbin, failure to or improper signal; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified
