Aug. 31
• Joshua Harris, 28, 193 Roark Road, London - fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Steven L. Angel, 37, 128 Angela Road, London - fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; third-degree terroristic threatening
• James P. Bedwell, 34, 247 Jane Drive, Eubank - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; non-support; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Dylan Michael Taylor, 30, 538 Devils Creek Road, Corbin - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; drinking alcoholic beverages in public, third or greater offense in 12 months; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified
• Dios Es-Amar Tate, 32, 2823 Woodbine, Knoxville, Tenn. - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• William Miracle, 40, 350 Casey Road, Corbin - second-degree possession controlled substance, first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Holly J. Parsley, 35, 108 Laurel Ridge Road, Corbin - public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
Sept. 1
• Carrie Ann Bales, 36, 546 Charlie Hicks Roa, Jonesboro, Tenn. - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Amanda Michael Moore, 37, 1514 Price Drive, Morristown, Tenn. - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ashley Nicole Freeman, 31, 315 Crooks Avenue, Clifton, N.E. - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Sarah Elizabeth Angelbeck, 36, homeless, Maryville, Tenn. - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Lacey Nicole Perry, 32, 4154 Hwy. 19-E, Elizabethton, Tenn. - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Angela Beth Bernard, 38, 1185 Shady View, Kingsport, Tenn. - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Robert Blake Lovell, 36, 301 Tincher Drive, Mt. Vernon, Ky. - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• David Eric Hamblin, 36, 110 Brandon Drive, Corbin - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Tonya A. Damron, 38, homeless, London - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Donald Glenn Flack, 42, 504 Oscar Armstrong Road, Knoxville, Tenn. - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Florence Taylor Nelson, 26, 5701 West Laurel Road, London - trafficking in marijuana, 8 oz. but under 5 lbs., second or greater offense
• Michael A. Kiser, 57, 399 Sharon Drive, Shepherdsville, Ky. - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jeffery Lewis Couch, 47, 3931 Wrightboro Road, Augusta, Ga. - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Sept. 2
• Joshua B. Sizemore, 43, 2962 Keavy Road, London - theft by unlawful taking or disposition, under $10,000; theft of motor vehicle registration plate; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; kidnapping - minor; second-degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, over $500 but under $10,000; first-degree persistent felony offender; detainer
• Boyd Wagers, 46, 97 Fariston Road, London - parole violation for technical violation
• Jodie L. Gambrel, 28, 514 W. 16th Street, London - first-degree criminal abuse, child 12 or under, two counts; improper equipment; speeding, 5 mph over limit; license to be in possession; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card
• David Joshua Casteel, 40, 88 McIntyre Road, Somerset - flagrant non-support
• Daniel J. Mashburn, 32, 251 County Road 545, Englewood, Tenn. - public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Elannie K. Callans, 28, 239 Crawfish Road, Manchester - abused or neglected child - UJC
• Donnie R. Johnson, 36, 12 Mays Lane, London - first-degree possession controlled substance, opiates, first offense; tampering with physical evidence; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; probation violation for technical violation; speeding 12 mph over limit; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; giving officer false identifying information; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
