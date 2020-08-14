Aug. 3
• Doltin Trevor Allen Brock, 22, homeless, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense
• Marion F. Hedger, 53, 300 Reams Lane, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Nursilla A. Helton, 40, 2020 Paris Karr Rd., London, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ethan Hunter James Johnson, 20, 2569 Rough Creek Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense; second-degree possession of controlled substance, hallucinogen; possession of marijuana; failure to produce insurance card; second-degree promoting contraband
• William R. Overbey, 56, 495 Little Laurel Rd., London, remanded
• James Ray Simpson, 36, 138 Cox Lane, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, third offense; license to be in possession; no operator's/moped license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Joshua W. Turner, 35, 103 Dicker St., Barbourville, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; tampering with physical evidence; resisting arrest
Aug. 4
• Eric Steven Baczewski, 38, 449 Lolal Rd., Chattanooga, Tenn., operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, first offense; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Ronnie Lee House, 49, 258 Allan Lewis Rd., East Bernstadt, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; possession of marijuana; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• John A. McClure, 19, 69 Hacker Lane, London, remanded
• Tonya Kay Proffitt, 51, 564 Kentucky Hollow, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; third-degree criminal trespassing
• Anthony Dewayne Senters, 29, 16 Trula Rose Rd., Williamsburg, public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol
• Ricky D Turner, 26, 3017 Maple Grove Rd., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Dickie Jean Wallace, 18, 154 First St., Monticello, Ky., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct
Aug. 5
• Kevin G. Anders, 57, 72 Newland Dr., London, serving bench warrant for court; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Brian Lance Berwanger, 47, 222 Sowder Lane, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; third-degree criminal trespassing
• Jonathon Keith Coots, 27, P.O. Box 1806, London, third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, less than 20 dosage units, drug unspecified, two counts; first-degree possession controlled substance, opiates, first offense; second-degree possession controlled substances, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Jimmy Lee Hargett, 26, 130 Shelby St., Lake City, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ashley Ann Lewis, 27, 398 Pleasant View Rd., London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Thurman Ray Marlow, 39, 310 Wildwood Circle, Lafollette, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Corey Daniel McCullough, 41, 309 Long Wood Rd., Middlesburg, Ky., parole no violation
• Matthew David McQueen, 35, 646 Blakely Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, second offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified
• Christopher Lee Metcalf, 36, 487 Wanstead Way, Lexington, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Gerald Morris, 50, 200 EKCC Ajustice, West Liberty, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Misty Marie Sizemore, 40, 3016 KY 930, Barbourville, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; second-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified
• Viola J. Stanley, 31, 90 Danielle St., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $500, under $10,000
• Ben F. Trosper, 59, 543 Keavy Rd., London, third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 20 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; cultivate in marijuana, under 5 plants, first offense
• Teddy Vaughn, 54, 15 Bond Hill Rd., Barbourville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Aug. 6
• Shawn C. Barnes, 39, 6284 Slate Lick Rd., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense, two counts; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, two counts; first-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot, first offense; resisting arrest; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Damien Kyle Barrett, 34, 752 County Farm Rd., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Kimberly Ann Croucher, 31. 116 Golden St., Rockholds, Ky., trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Johnathon R. Davis, 37, 4163 East KY 552, Lily, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense
• Jamie Lee Goodin, 35, 453 Cherry Hill Rd., Corbin, flagrant non-support
• Brooklyn V. Grimes, 20, 175 McWhorter Rd., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Genia N. Hardin, 32, 6000 Slate Lick Rd., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine
• Matthew J. Holland, 32, 332 Feltner St., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Timothy Lee Morrow, 28, 89 Ruppert Lane, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense
• Michael Shawn Mullins, 47, 1501 Old Whitley Rd., London, rear license not illuminated; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; disregard/failure to yield right of way
• Andrew W. Thomas, 30, 60 Breezy Hollow, Mt. Vernon, tampering with physical evidence
Aug. 7
• Terry Wayne Bruner, 44, 1207 Hopper Creek Rd., London, failure to appear; first-degree criminal trespass; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; third-degree terroristic threatening
• Terri D. Burton, 56, 124 Vanbeber Ct., Corbin, no tail lamps; careless driving; communications device violation first offense; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, second offense; failure to wear seat belts; improper equipment; excessive windshield/window tinting; failure to or improper signal; failure to notify address change to Dept. of Transportation
• Billy J. Earls, 35, homeless, charges pending from U.S. Marshal
• William Lee Edwards III, 32, 2002 Spring Station, Lexington, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Issamary Hernandez-Herrara, 26, 522 Hollow Creek Rd., Lexington, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• David E. Jackson, 41, 137 Wildwood Trail, Pineville, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 gram, methamphetamine, first offense; operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure to or improper signal
• Latasha Lynn Lynch, 30, 102 W. Osborne Rd., London, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Charles D. McKinney, 43, 125 Arthur Jackson Rd., Berea, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Tony D. Ramsey, 45, 78 E. Pittsburg Church Rd., London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Alan Wayne Ramsey, 48, 78 E. Pittsburg Church Rd., London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Jerry Michael Ross, 39, 522 Rose Bend Rd., Campton, Ky., failure to comply with sex offender registration, first offense
• Helena Kaye Young, 53, 2089 Old Paris Rd., Lexington, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Aug. 8
• Jessica N. Asher, 29, 1279 Little Creek Rd., Big Creek, Ky., failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting, over $500 but under $10,000
• Mark L. Cameron, 30, 408 Azalea CV, Canton, Ga., no tail lamps; no operator's/moped license; possession of marijuana; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense
• Deandre L. Coffman, 31, 17446 Algonquin, Louisville, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Joshua Cody Davidson, 25, 198 Moore Valentine Rd., Keavy, failure to appear; third-degree terroristic threatening; second-degree disorderly conduct; menacing; resisting arrest
• Brian Lee Durham, 42, 2415 Ky. 3434, East Bernstadt, second-degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $500, under $10,000; second-degree criminal trespassing
• Ronnie D. Fox, 29, 21182 Upper Radford Rd., Manchester, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; resisting arrest
• Dustin G. Goosetree, 28, 78 E. Pittsburg Church Rd., London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Lyle V. Hick, 5r0, 2176 Roots Branch Rd., Manchester, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substances, aggravated circumstances, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt
• Shawn L. Holt, 32, 435 Haley Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol
• Shadrick A. Martin, 42, 275 Corinth Rd., Corbin, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses
• April L. Messer, 37, 49 Valentine Branch, Cannon, Ky., first-degree trafficking in controlled substances, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine, first offense; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, less than 10 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 20 dosage units, second or greater offense
• Christopher Azzle Moore, 41, 79 Mudlick Branch, Kite, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• William Kelly Searlight, 43, 742 Florida St., Lexington, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine, first offense; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 10 dosage units, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 20 dosage units, drug unspecified, second or greater offense
• Charles Ray Smith, 50, 40 South Wind St., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Miranda C. Smith, 27, 1 McFadden Lane, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Michelle L. Spurlock, 48, 79 E. Pittsburg Church Rd., London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Amanda C. Vanmeter, 34, 1319 Larchmont Ave., Louisville, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine, first offense
Aug. 9
• Curtis W. Cawood, 44, 832 W. Ky. 1376, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card
• Landon D. Collins, 32, 1546 Locust Grove Rd., London, second-degree fleeing or evading police, first offense; second-degree wanton endangerment; reckless driving; speeding 20 mph over limit; failure to appear, four counts; receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Dana N. Eversole, 38, 1035 W. Ky. 1376, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
• Charles S. Godsey, 46, 8734 W. Ky. 550, Emmalena, Ky., first-degree assault; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; first-degree criminal mischief; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; operating motor vehicle under the influence/alcohol, second offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance; persistent felony offender I
• Darla K. Hunter, 35, 393 Pleasant View Mobile Home Park, London, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; second-degree disorderly conduct; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; disregarding stop sign; failure to wear seat belts; failure to or improper signal; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, first offense
• Amanda L. Johnson, 41, 300 Sunrise Lane, Corbin, falsely reporting an incident; second-degree disorderly conduct; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses
• Chad W. Rogers, 40, 1424 London Dock Rd., London, serving bench warrant for court, two counts; speeding 26 mph or more over limit; second-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; improper equipment; failure to comply with helmet over over 21 years of age; no rear view mirror on motorcycle; license to be in possession; improper registration plate; failure to produce insurance card; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense
• Jason C. Smith, 41, 495 Maplesville Rd., London, disregarding traffic control device - traffic light; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; reckless driving; license to be in possession; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; following another vehicle too closely; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts
• Dakota L. Spencer, 21, 000 Laurel Lake Rd., London, speeding 20 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence, controlled substances, aggravated circumstances, first offense; instructional permit violations; disregarding stop sign
• Joseph M. Wallace, 41, 446 Keavy Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; possession of marijuana; failure to wear seat belts
• Amanda J. Wells, 37, 211 Bowling St., Manchester, operating motor vehicle under the influence - controlled substances, first offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.