Aug. 31
• Lisa M. Brock, 46, 598 Paris Karr Rd., Keavy, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Timmy Clontz, 38, 589 Bentley Rd., East Bernstadt, speeding 16 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belts; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; license to be in possession; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; improper registration plate; no registration receipt; flagrant non-support
• Ruth Leann Colley, 43, 354 Ott Rd., Corbin, second-degree possession controlled substance, first offense; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense
• Jarred Anderson Depew, 44, 404 Moren Rd., London, failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure to issue insurance card; license to be in possession; improper equipment; second-degree possession controlled substance, barbiturate; no registration receipt; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, second offense
• Brandon Chase Goins, 36, 876 Silbert Rd., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; theft by failure to make required disposition of property, over $500 but under $10,000, two counts; probation violation for felony offense, two counts
• Richard Paul Harper, 68, 367 Industrial Dr., Bristol, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• George Hernandez, 43, 2722 South Gallatin, Marion, Ind., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Thomas D. Ooten, 32, 188 Park Subdivision, London, second-degree assault
• Amy Ray Porter, 41, 500 Garden Springs, Richmond, Ky., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Debra Swafford, 61, 228 Justice Dr., Manchester, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, first offense; reckless driving; failure to produce insurance card
Sept. 1
• Charles B. Allen, 30, 127 Valley Church Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Keera Maklyn Asher, 19, 109 W 10th St., London, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Ronald William Barksdale, 51, 2821 West Bin, Louisville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Todd Vincent Brock, 43, 1160 Dean Hundley Rd., East Bernstadt, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Jamie Rebecca Caudill, 43, 106 Fairway Dr., Nicholasville, Ky., fraudulent use of credit card, over $500, under $10,000; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
• Jason Dan-Franklin Dople, 31, 134 Corbin Lane, Newcomb, Tenn., failure to appear, two counts
• Lacy J. Feltner, 33, 155 Foster Heights, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, first offense; operating vehicle with expired operator's license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; careless driving; serving parole violation warrant
• Anthony Lane Griffin. 38, 31 Bentley Rd., East Bernstadt, first-degree wanton endangerment
• Travis M. Kelly, 39, 220 E. Fourth St., London, public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol, three counts; first-degree possession controlled substances, methamphetamine, first offense
• Adam Tyler Lovitt, 30, 550 Woodford Ct., Williamsburg, Ky., public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol
• Joe Frank Scalf, 39, 362 Whitson School Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, first offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; improper registration plate; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to wear seat belts
• John Thomas Scruggs, 37, 3001 Hwy. 421, Helton, Ky., first-degree unlawful imprisonment; first-degree wanton endangerment; fourth-degree assault, dating violence, minor injury; third-degree terroristic threatening
• Leonard I. Swanson Jr., 53, 1320 O Johnson Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
Sept. 2
• Christopher S. Bobbitt, 33, 612 W. Gordon St., Corbin, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Lavola Carol Brock, 47, 1147 Dean Hundley Rd., East Bernstadt, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; second-degree wanton endangerment; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense
• Dimitrious A. Brown, 39, 236 Crimson Tree, Cibolo, TX, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Kyrie Dunn, 33, 2245 Carpenters Grade Rd., Maryville, Tenn., speeding 18 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, first offense
• Lowell Scott Floyd, 50, 348 Keller Rd., London, first-degree trafficking controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Pamela V. Johnson, 29, 117 McCoy St., Evarts, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Angela R. Jones, 18, 383 Foley Rd., Corbin, public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; resisting arrest; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Dennis R. Pleasant Jr., 55 133 Reagan Ln., LaFollette, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Frederick S. Scott, 40, 2762 Philpot Rd., London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses; second-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
• Emmitt J. Watts, 41, 1057 Lower McIntosh Rd., Wooton, Ky., operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; license to be in possession; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license, two counts; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense, two counts; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; failure to or improper signal; careless driving; failure to wear seat belts; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, two counts; careless driving; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense
• Robert Zenas Whipple, 47, 3636 Stoneledge Dr., Texarkana, TX, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Sept. 3
• Sheila L. Adams, 56, 5689 Slate Lick Rd., London, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Justin Scott Durham, 29, 136 Stadia Dr., Franklin, OH, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; failure to appear
• Kattie Shae French, 27, 654 South Hwy. 423, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, over $500 but under $10,000; inadequate silencer (muffler); failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; improper equipment; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts; obstructed vision and/or windshield; license to be in possession; no brake lights, passenger vehicles
• Mercedes Shilah Hart, 29, 305 Beatty Ave., Corbin, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; tampering with physical evidence; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 10 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense
• Jesse Lee Mailcoat, 43, 2276 KY 490, East Bernstadt, second-degree disorderly conduct, two counts; resisting arrest; menacing; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Freddie Scalf, 60, 518 Norwood Dr., East Bernstadt, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Joseph Leo Thompson III, 36, 3335 Level Green Rd., Corbin, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, first offense; no operator's/moped license; leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance; failure to notify address change to Dept. of Transportation
Sept. 4
• Jerry Wayne Baker, 53, 196 Baker Rd., London, second-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest
• Holden J. Baker, 22, 198 Baker Rd., London, probation violation for felony offense; serving bench warrant for court
• Frank D. Binder, 48, 51 Shields Lane Apt., London, fourth-degree assault, minor injury
• Matthew David Cusic, 29, 341 Sisney Dr., London, reckless driving; improper passing; failure to or improper signal; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; no registration plates
• Lawanna Gail Estep, 45, 204 Pine Lick Rd., Manchester, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, first offense; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt
• Michael J-G Gilbert, 25, 208 Bridgestone, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Johanna F. Gregory, 34, 7805 U.S. 25, Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Shearl S. Hampton, 46, 1542 Paw Paw Rd., Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $500 but under $10,000, two counts; theft-receipt of stolen credit/debit card, 1 card
• Wanda L. Minton, 58, 71 Brown Ln., London, report in drug court
• Corey L. Mounce, 44, 422 Homes Ave., Somerset, public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol; resisting arrest
• Jeffery Scott Rush, 52, 1401 Parker Rd., London, theft by unlawful taking - all others, over $500 but under $10,000
• Rachael L. Smith, 32, 315 London Ave., Corbin, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; illegal possession of legend drug
Sept. 5
• Carl Edward Charboneau, 42, 55 Farley Rd., East Bernstadt, possession of handgun by convicted felon; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Brittany D. Combs, 32, 100 N. Royal Way, Somerset, harassing communications
• Megan E. Gambrell, 30, 51 Denise Lane, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Bradley C. Gregory, 39, 60 Farley Rd., East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, fourth or greater offense; operating on suspended operator license; failure to wear seat belts; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; license to be in possession; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; improper equipment
• Connie Sue Gross, 53, 260 Coon Club Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, first offense
• Phillip B. Hedrick, 39, 234 London Ave., Corbin, flagrant non-support; leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance
• Regina K. Jones, 56, 117 South Mill St., London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, first offense; improper equipment; failure to wear seat belts; possession of controlled substance; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; license to be in possession; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt
• Quentin E. Luckey, 26, 3365 Grasmere Dr., Lexington, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses
• Robert Wayne Moore, 50, 42 Timothy Lane, Corbin, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, third or greater offense
• Ronnie Gene Richmond, 26, 14 Jamestown Estates, London, parole violation for technical violation; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; menacing; second-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; third-degree escape
• Kenneth J. Vaughn, 27, 3024 Dog Wood Springs, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
Sept. 6
• Dakota Daniel Brewster, 21, 90 American Greeting Rd., Corbin, third-degree criminal trespassing
• Joshua D. Davenport, 18, 36 N. Florence St., Corbin, serving bench warrant for court; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Layla M. Fehr, 26, 1805 Sally's Branch Rd., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Tyler W. Forbes, 22, 40 McCarty, London, speeding 23 mph over limit; license to be in possession; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card, two counts; second-degree robbery; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot
• Jake Norman Lay, 21, 139 Meadowbrook Rd., third-degree criminal trespassing; spotlighting/use of artificial light; illegal taking of wildlife
• Lyndsay M. Maxey, 36, 3861 Hwy. 511, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500; second-degree disorderly conduct; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Mandolyn S. Mills, 28, Corbin, failure to appear
• Thomas Scott Saylor, 45, 153 Waterworks Rd., London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses
• Candice R. Siler, 38, 1664 Adams Rd., Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest
• Kenneth W. Slack, 32, 203 Stone House, Bardstown, Ky., alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense
