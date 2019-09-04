Wednesday, August 28
Kelli Shanelle Bartlett, 32, 3289 Sinking Creek Road, London, no registration receipt; no registration plates
Angela M. Collett, 38, 5582 Barbourville Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury
Jamie M. Chandler, 45, 164 Country Court Circle, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Jason D. Turner, 39, 385 Caudill Gap Road, serving bench warrant for court
Christopher M. Hoskins, 40, 1691 North Highway 66, Oneida, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Brittany M. Groddwiler, 29, 184 Silver Eagle, London, flagrant non-support
Dallas R. Burnett, 177 North Gate Drive Apartment 58, Pikeville, flagrant non-support
Leslie H. Rose, 38, 703 Rita Lane, Corbin, terroristic threatening, third-degree
Mark D. Wynn, 30, 24276 Highway 38, Holmes, failure to appear in court, citation for misdemeanor; flagrant non-support
Jonathan E. McClure, 40, 3210 Hawk Ridge Road, London, failure to appear in court
Larry Nolan, 65, 1200 Corbin Manor Apartment #5, Corbin, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; criminal mischief, second-degree
Victor K. Nolan, 41, 7846 Highway 1232, Corbin, failure to appear in court; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; criminal mischief, 2nd-degree
Zolan Ann Nolan, 1200 Corbin Manor Apartment #5, Corbin, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; criminal mischief, second-degree
Tony L. Thurman, 45, 101 Tandy Avenue, Somerset, theft by deception -- includes cold checks, under $500, three counts; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Jon A. Hyder, 27, 1860 East Pittsburg Church Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); serving bench warrant for court
Michael S. Taylor, 32, 2285 Adams Road, Corbin, receiving stolen property, under $10,000; resisting arrest
Edward L. Howard, 49, 1052 Victor Michell Road, London, serving parole violation warrant
Christopher Lee Lawson, 31, 64 May Lane, London, serving bench warrant for court; flagrant non-support
Thursday, August 29
John T. Sizemore, 21, 204 McGee Street, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstances), second-offense
Ellalynn N. Eversole, 33, 649 Morning Glory Road, Manchester, serving bench warrant for court; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (drug unspecified)
Jason A. Anderson, 41, 201 East Main Street, New Washington, IN, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto -- $500 or more but under $10,000
Joshua T. Davenport, 40, 35 North Florence Street, Corbin, transfer from another facility for court
James C. Reid, 36, 122 West Highway 3094, East Bernstadt, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Nathaniel L. Collett, 30, 231 West Poplar, Nancy, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Candoce D. Kirchheimer, 39, 171 Morentown Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Ryan A. Daniels, 38, 4430, South Laurel Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Jeffery Logan Vann, 47, 223 Pennington Drive, serving bench warrant for court
Friday, August 30
Roxanne M. Witt, 41, 2006 Clearfield Court, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Aaron C. Sanders, 28, 291 South Kentucky Highway 1629, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Juanita L. Elkins, 42, 453 South Laurel Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); serving bench warrant for court, three counts
Jennifer N. Brooks, 41, 300 Reams Lane #143, London, remanded from drug court
Sabrina G. Hibbard, 36, 23 19 Kentucky 225, Barbourville, remanded from drug court
Astynn J. Poole, 28, 101 Terrell Lane, Barbourville, remand from drug court
Travis James Owens, 39, 21 Violet Lane, Gray, remanded from drug court
Isaac Shawn Grubbs, 34, 141 Burt Reams Road, London, remanded from drug court
Chucky Ryan Jones, 37, 4638 Echo Valley Road, parole violation (for technical violation)
Thomas Wade Armstrong, 49, 202413 Hanging Rock Road, Litchfield, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Latricia C. Jenkins, 39, 3557 Barbourville Road, London, possession of controlled substance; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first-offense
Tabitha N. Hooker, 29, 538 Moriah Church Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
David Scott Delk, 40, 1 U.S. Highway 25 East, Pineville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; theft by deception -- including cold checks, under $500; theft by deception -- including cold checks, under $10,000
Candice M. Delph 34, 124 Laurel Whitley Road, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
James C. Reid, 36, 122 Kentucky 3094, East Bernstadt, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Michael D. Young, 35, 1193 Mobley Bend Road, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense
Shelbert Marion Arnett, 39, 1839 Tonts Fork, Jackhorn, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Robbie D. Collins, 4, 1819 Ram Road, Cromona, possession of marijuana, unlawful transaction with minor, third-degree, three counts; possession of marijuana, two counts
Dustin Kyle Wagers, 24, 1088 Willie Check Road, London, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Lance B. Berwanger, 46, 222 Sowders Lane, London, menacing
Matthew E. Farthing, 35, 305 Remington Court, #1, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second degree
Claude E. Hickson Jr., 54, 210 Layne Ct Apartment 2, Berea, failure to wear seat belts; driving under DUI suspended license (third-offense); failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), third-offense
Steve A. Eaton, 39, 122 Felts School Apartments Road #10, London, serving bench warrant for court
Saturday, August 31
Kaleb C. Cobb, 23, 298 Dixon Drive, Corbin, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Christopher Joe Collins, 46, 421 Moriah Church Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first-offense; failure to or improper signal; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine)
Mindi R. Boggs, 23, 105 Trimble Chapel Square, Prestonsburg, speeding 18 miles per hour over limit; one headlight; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-offense; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first-offense
Joseph Ryan Helton, 24, 183 Bolton Ridge Road, London, no operators-moped license; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to wear seat belts; careless driving
Brittany L. Ridener, 23, 33 Robert E. Cox App, Corbin, serving parole violation warrant; theft by deception -- including cold checks, under $500; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Jeffery Dewayne Cambell, 46, 487 Maple Grove School Road, serving parole violation warrant; failure to comply with sex offender registration (first-offense); unauthorized use of motor vehicle -- first-offense
Douglas A. Nevels, 31, 601 East Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Terezo Dutherville, 35, 4220 Soft West 21st, West Park, FL, fugitive (warrant not required); public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana
Micheal D. Holt, 33, 435 Hensley Road, East Bernstadt, violation of withholding order issues for child support
Louis Sciulli, 40, 8361 SW 41st Ct, Davie, Florida, possession of marijuana
David O. Hutton, 30, 2632 Highway 490, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest
Jacob Scott Hurley, 21, 303 Chapel Road, East Bernstadt, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; menacing
Julie Lynn Marin, 62, 1438 Red Mapel Drive, Waynesville, North Carolina, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offense)
Kristie Linette Brandenburg, 40, 1375 Laurel River Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), no visible injury; alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Christopher James Dewoody II, 21, 229 West Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Richard W. McDaniel 46, 766 US 25 West, Corbin, speeding 23 MPH over limit; failure to wear seat belts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
Melinda Jane Johnson, 54, 2732 Old Salem Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), fourth offense or more; driving on DUI suspended license -- first-offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense
Sunday, September 1
Brenda S. Williams, 36, 4320 Henry Street, Inkster, Michigan, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana; possession of open alcohol beverage contained in motor vehicle prohibited
William R. Havens, 47, 239 Southard Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Perry J. Payne, 48, 72 Irvine Lane, East Bernstadt, failure to appear in court
Joseph D. Brother, 45, 9509 East Pickwick Circle, Michigan, speeding 22 miles per hour over limit; reckless driving; possession of marijuana; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first-offense; possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- amphetamine; possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense
Rex Smallwood Jr., 31, 1124 Maple Grove Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Jimmy D. Ramsey, 27, 301 East 9th Street, #D, London, serving bench warrant for court
James Jacob Root, 35, 314 New Salem Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500
Krystal L. Rose, 34, 574 Oaklawn Circle, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
James Franklin Taylor, 50, 426 Buffalo Branch, Corbin, flagrant non-support
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.