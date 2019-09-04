Wednesday, August 28

Kelli Shanelle Bartlett, 32, 3289 Sinking Creek Road, London, no registration receipt; no registration plates

Angela M. Collett, 38, 5582 Barbourville Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury

Jamie M. Chandler, 45, 164 Country Court Circle, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Jason D. Turner, 39, 385 Caudill Gap Road, serving bench warrant for court

Christopher M. Hoskins, 40, 1691 North Highway 66, Oneida, serving bench warrant for court, two counts

Brittany M. Groddwiler, 29, 184 Silver Eagle, London, flagrant non-support

Dallas R. Burnett, 177 North Gate Drive Apartment 58, Pikeville, flagrant non-support

Leslie H. Rose, 38, 703 Rita Lane, Corbin, terroristic threatening, third-degree

Mark D. Wynn, 30, 24276 Highway 38, Holmes, failure to appear in court, citation for misdemeanor; flagrant non-support

Jonathan E. McClure, 40, 3210 Hawk Ridge Road, London, failure to appear in court

Larry Nolan, 65, 1200 Corbin Manor Apartment #5, Corbin, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; criminal mischief, second-degree

Victor K. Nolan, 41, 7846 Highway 1232, Corbin, failure to appear in court; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; criminal mischief, 2nd-degree

Zolan Ann Nolan, 1200 Corbin Manor Apartment #5, Corbin, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; criminal mischief, second-degree

Tony L. Thurman, 45, 101 Tandy Avenue, Somerset, theft by deception -- includes cold checks, under $500, three counts; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Jon A. Hyder, 27, 1860 East Pittsburg Church Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); serving bench warrant for court

Michael S. Taylor, 32, 2285 Adams Road, Corbin, receiving stolen property, under $10,000; resisting arrest

Edward L. Howard, 49, 1052 Victor Michell Road, London, serving parole violation warrant

Christopher Lee Lawson, 31, 64 May Lane, London, serving bench warrant for court; flagrant non-support

Thursday, August 29

John T. Sizemore, 21, 204 McGee Street, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstances), second-offense

Ellalynn N. Eversole, 33, 649 Morning Glory Road, Manchester, serving bench warrant for court; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (drug unspecified)

Jason A. Anderson, 41, 201 East Main Street, New Washington, IN, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto -- $500 or more but under $10,000

Joshua T. Davenport, 40, 35 North Florence Street, Corbin, transfer from another facility for court

James C. Reid, 36, 122 West Highway 3094, East Bernstadt, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

Nathaniel L. Collett, 30, 231 West Poplar, Nancy, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)

Candoce D. Kirchheimer, 39, 171 Morentown Road, London, serving bench warrant for court

Ryan A. Daniels, 38, 4430, South Laurel Road, London, serving bench warrant for court

Jeffery Logan Vann, 47, 223 Pennington Drive, serving bench warrant for court

Friday, August 30

Roxanne M. Witt, 41, 2006 Clearfield Court, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court

Aaron C. Sanders, 28, 291 South Kentucky Highway 1629, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court, two counts

Juanita L. Elkins, 42, 453 South Laurel Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); serving bench warrant for court, three counts

Jennifer N. Brooks, 41, 300 Reams Lane #143, London, remanded from drug court

Sabrina G. Hibbard, 36, 23 19 Kentucky 225, Barbourville, remanded from drug court

Astynn J. Poole, 28, 101 Terrell Lane, Barbourville, remand from drug court

Travis James Owens, 39, 21 Violet Lane, Gray, remanded from drug court

Isaac Shawn Grubbs, 34, 141 Burt Reams Road, London, remanded from drug court

Chucky Ryan Jones, 37, 4638 Echo Valley Road, parole violation (for technical violation)

Thomas Wade Armstrong, 49, 202413 Hanging Rock Road, Litchfield, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Latricia C. Jenkins, 39, 3557 Barbourville Road, London, possession of controlled substance; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first-offense

Tabitha N. Hooker, 29, 538 Moriah Church Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500

David Scott Delk, 40, 1 U.S. Highway 25 East, Pineville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; theft by deception -- including cold checks, under $500; theft by deception -- including cold checks, under $10,000

Candice M. Delph 34, 124 Laurel Whitley Road, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

James C. Reid, 36, 122 Kentucky 3094, East Bernstadt, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Michael D. Young, 35, 1193 Mobley Bend Road, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense

Shelbert Marion Arnett, 39, 1839 Tonts Fork, Jackhorn, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Robbie D. Collins, 4, 1819 Ram Road, Cromona, possession of marijuana, unlawful transaction with minor, third-degree, three counts; possession of marijuana, two counts

Dustin Kyle Wagers, 24, 1088 Willie Check Road, London, serving bench warrant for court, two counts

Lance B. Berwanger, 46, 222 Sowders Lane, London, menacing

Matthew E. Farthing, 35, 305 Remington Court, #1, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second degree

Claude E. Hickson Jr., 54, 210 Layne Ct Apartment 2, Berea, failure to wear seat belts; driving under DUI suspended license (third-offense); failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), third-offense

Steve A. Eaton, 39, 122 Felts School Apartments Road #10, London, serving bench warrant for court

Saturday, August 31

Kaleb C. Cobb, 23, 298 Dixon Drive, Corbin, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)

Christopher Joe Collins, 46, 421 Moriah Church Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first-offense; failure to or improper signal; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine)

Mindi R. Boggs, 23, 105 Trimble Chapel Square, Prestonsburg, speeding 18 miles per hour over limit; one headlight; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-offense; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first-offense

Joseph Ryan Helton, 24, 183 Bolton Ridge Road, London, no operators-moped license; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to wear seat belts; careless driving

Brittany L. Ridener, 23, 33 Robert E. Cox App, Corbin, serving parole violation warrant; theft by deception -- including cold checks, under $500; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Jeffery Dewayne Cambell, 46, 487 Maple Grove School Road, serving parole violation warrant; failure to comply with sex offender registration (first-offense); unauthorized use of motor vehicle -- first-offense

Douglas A. Nevels, 31, 601 East Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

Terezo Dutherville, 35, 4220 Soft West 21st, West Park, FL, fugitive (warrant not required); public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana

Micheal D. Holt, 33, 435 Hensley Road, East Bernstadt, violation of withholding order issues for child support

Louis Sciulli, 40, 8361 SW 41st Ct, Davie, Florida, possession of marijuana

David O. Hutton, 30, 2632 Highway 490, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest

Jacob Scott Hurley, 21, 303 Chapel Road, East Bernstadt, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; menacing

Julie Lynn Marin, 62, 1438 Red Mapel Drive, Waynesville, North Carolina, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offense)

Kristie Linette Brandenburg, 40, 1375 Laurel River Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), no visible injury; alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)

Christopher James Dewoody II, 21, 229 West Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)

Richard W. McDaniel 46, 766 US 25 West, Corbin, speeding 23 MPH over limit; failure to wear seat belts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating on suspended or revoked operators license

Melinda Jane Johnson, 54, 2732 Old Salem Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), fourth offense or more; driving on DUI suspended license -- first-offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense

Sunday, September 1

Brenda S. Williams, 36, 4320 Henry Street, Inkster, Michigan, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana; possession of open alcohol beverage contained in motor vehicle prohibited

William R. Havens, 47, 239 Southard Road, London, serving bench warrant for court

Perry J. Payne, 48, 72 Irvine Lane, East Bernstadt, failure to appear in court

Joseph D. Brother, 45, 9509 East Pickwick Circle, Michigan, speeding 22 miles per hour over limit; reckless driving; possession of marijuana; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first-offense; possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- amphetamine; possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense

Rex Smallwood Jr., 31, 1124 Maple Grove Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)

Jimmy D. Ramsey, 27, 301 East 9th Street, #D, London, serving bench warrant for court

James Jacob Root, 35, 314 New Salem Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500

Krystal L. Rose, 34, 574 Oaklawn Circle, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

James Franklin Taylor, 50, 426 Buffalo Branch, Corbin, flagrant non-support

