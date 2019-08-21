Matthew J. Sams, 30, 67 Oakview Lane, London, order to report in
Harrison B. Sulfridge, 39, 1092 Spring Town Road, Rockhold, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Paul D. Jackson, 45, 701 South Kentucky Avenue, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Alexis H. Witt, 19, 145 McFadden, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (fist and second offenses)
Kyle D. Maggard, 21, 3009 Maple Grove Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Do Duc Tuan, 43, 129 Underpass Road, Lily, flagrant non-support, two counts.
Michael D. Young, 35, 1193 Mobley Bend Road, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified
Susie Scalf, 44, 150 Curry Road, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (less than 10 dosage units, drug unspecified, schedule 1); persistent felony offender I
Brian D. Williams, 52, 1802 KY 1629, Corbin, serving parole violation warrant
Richard Jeffrey Rice, 61, 620 Dolly Miller Road, East Bernstadt, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Jason Edward Myers, 43, 605 Greenwood Drive, Harrodsburg, transfer from another facility
Kenneth Wayne Taylor, 32, 2918 Hopkins Cemetary Road, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-offense; persistent felony offender II
Layla Marie Fehr, 25, 1805 Sallys Branch Road, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
April D. Eversole, 45, 125 JD Branch Road, Hyden, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Kristi Lynn Henson, 40, 12315 687 Highway Manchester, flagrant non-support; dependency action -- UCJ
Adam Scott Ellison, 26, 211 Siler Hill Road, Corbin, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); flagrant non-support; serving bench warrant for court; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first-offense
Rhonda G. Messer, 46, 517 Chesnut Street, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Brittany Ann Gilbert, 29, 3641 Laurel Lake Road, London, flagrant non-support
Noah D. Wagers, 44, 82 Riverside Loop, possession of marijuana
Joshua A. Stopher, 38, 89 Hickory Place, #8, Corbin, manslaughter, second-degree; assault, second-degree; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance); first-offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, second-offense
Dylan Kenneth Brewer, 23, 194 Clay Hill, Wallings Creek, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Ester V. Hatfield, 61, 146 Smithville, Henry County, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Stanley W. Goforth, 40, 679 Waterworks Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); wanton endangerment -- first-degree -- police officer; terroristic threatening, first-degree
Michelle Burdine Asher, 39, 6873 East Laurel Road, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance); first-offense
Charles R. Smith, 50, 741 Pine Grove School Road, London, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; disregarding traffic light; reckless driving; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; serving bench warrant for court
Jeremy S. Cavins, 35, 1842 Ingram Road, Annville, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); failure to or improper signal; failure to wear seat belts; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second-offense; driving on DUI suspended license -- first-offense; persistent felony offender I
Nathanel Marc Holt, 35, 22 T. Run Branch Road, Artemus, serving bench warrant for court, three counts
Elvis Pennington, 40, 19602 Highway 421, Hyden, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Dylan Gary Souls, 23, 6830 East Laurel Road, London, wanton endangerment -- first-degree; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense; possession of firearm by convicted felon; failure to wear seat belts; excessive windshield/window tinting; rear license not illuminated; probation violation (for technical violation)
Saturday, August 17
Michael L. Sizemore, 45, 652 Parker Road, London; burglary, second-degree; rape, first-degree; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second-offense
Thomas L. Mosley, 31, 8816 West Laurel Road, London; wanton endangerment -- first-degree; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-offense; failure to produce insurance card; driving on DUI suspended license (third-offense)
Jacob Tyler Johnson, 27, 977 Victory Road, East Bernstadt, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for technical violation)
Michael A. Needham, 23, 141 Hicks Lane, London, receiving stolen property under $10,000; fugitive (warrant not required)
Kelsey Kaitlin Jones, 26, 1632 Nevada Avenue, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine)
Brina Keith Belew, 50, 2511B Hanes Baker, Corbin, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Eva J. Carr, 35, 8911 Highway 92 East, Williamsburg, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (drug unspecified); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, two counts
Hubert Eugene Rose, 64, 62 Appalossa Trail, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree
Jessika Tobi Smith, 43, 631 South Highway 1223, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Charles Dale Blanton, 49, 425 Riverbend Road, London, serving bench warrant for cour, two counts
Nichole L. Hill, 32, 5536 Slate Lick Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing -- second-degree
James R. Jent, 42, 41 Little County Road, East Bernstadt, hindering prosecution or apprehension -- second-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree
John R. Holland, 36, 461 Litton Town Road, East Bernstadt, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); not tail lamps; reckless driving; wanton endangerment -- first-degree -- police officer; wanton endangerment --- first-degree; assault, third-degree -- police officer or probation officer
Paula Leanne Rice Wolfe, 52, 1087 Old Whitley Road, London, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first-offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; carless driving; wanton endangerment -- second-degree
Ronnie A. Thornbury, 44, 7296 South Highway 25, Corbin, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Rondah L. Westerfield, 56, 561 Bill Mays Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); arson, third-degree
Sunday, August 18
James B. Collins, 31, 1413 Lick Branch Road, Flat Lick, serving bench warrant for court
Brian S. Cloud, 45, 615 Wilderness Trail, Pineville, serving parole violation warrant
Shelby L. Jones, 383 Foley Road, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Terry Shannon Hubbard, 46, 218 Clark Lane, Lily, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; license to be in possession; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain requires insurance, first-offense; failure to produce insurance card
