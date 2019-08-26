Wednesday, August 21
Deandra Larae King, 26, 438 Meadowbrook Road, London, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first-offense; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree, two counts; failure to produce insurance card
Makayla R. Banaszak, 21, 432 Marydell Road, London, theft by deception -- includes cold checks, under $500
Judy Lynn Westerfield, 64, 1077 Hatcher Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Milton P. Lauer, 46, 2805 Hemlock Drive, Texas, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury
Shearl S. Hampton, 45, 1254 Paw Paw, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; theft by deception -- includes cold checks, under $500; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
James F. Cash III, 22, 5255 Rough Creek Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition -- firearm; probation violation (for technical violation)
Darrin Michael Jackson, 46, 311 Clark Drive, London, speeding 25 miles per hour over limit; no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession; possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia -- buy/posses; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first-offense
Michelle Elkins, 48, 3881 Chaney Ridge Road, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (greater than or equal to two grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (less than two grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana
Dana L. Casey, 23, 312 Old Morrison Road, McMinnville, TN, criminal abuse, first-degree -- child 12 or under
Christopher N. Elkins, 37, 79 Bethel Hill Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; flagrant non-support
Brandy Lee May, 40, 9394 Highway 490, East Bernstadt, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Mearl E. Sharp, 49, 183 Wise Owl Road, Keavy, serving bench warrant for court
Marlow Paul Baker, 34, i77 Sweet Hollow Road, London, assault, third-degree -- police officer or probation officer; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot), two counts; resisting arrest; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing -- third-degree; serving bench warrant for court
Christopher Luke Vickers, 18, 629 Douglas Boulevard, Lily, assault, second-degree
Tabitha N. Cox, 30, 11 Blakley Subdivision, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place -- first and second offenses
Robert O. Isaacs, 33, 99 Vanover Road West, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place -- first and second offenses
Alecia B. Rains, 35, 303 11th Street, Corbin, burglary, first-degree; receiving property (firearm); receiving stolen property, under $10,000
Ashley B. Harmon, 25, 13318 South Highway 421, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Thursday, August 22
Stephen D. Tindle, 20, 974 Keswick Road, Williamsburg, serving bench warrant for court
Noah Richardson, 23, 306 South Mill, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense
Samuel S. Short, 46, 211 KC East Drive #2, London, Assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury
Scotty W. McQueen, 44, 615, Haley Ridge Road, London, probation violation (for technical violation)
Christopher Collett, 37, 1044 Flatwoods Road, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Jesse W. Jones, 33, 811 Paris Karr Road, Corbin, possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, second offense or more
April L. Johnson, 45, 803 Park Street, Corbin, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
John Douglas Helton, 44, 27 19 North Highway 1223, Corbin, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Clover R. Salyer, 33, 229 Sowders Lane, London, possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; receiving stolen property, under $500; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; serving bench warrant for court
Jessica Strong, 40, 2004 Pilgrim Rest Road, McKee, serving bench warrant for court
Tanner A. Scalf, 26, 155 Curry Road, London, driving on DUI suspended license -- first-offense; license to be in possession; failure to produce insurance card
Travis Dale Ray, 30, 678 Ballard Ford Road, Williamsburg, serving bench warrant for court
Bonnie Smith, 59, 201 Arrowhead Court Road, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
