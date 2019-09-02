Monday, August 26
Shane C. Botkins, 44, 553 Southwind Drive, London, serving bench warrant for court; trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
David J. Dixon, 51, 504 Monstrose Avenue, Morriston, TN, violation part 390 federal safety regulation -- general policy
Gregory D. Longworth, 40, 501 Philpot Road, London, flagrant non-support
Jerry A. Elliott Jr., 43, 278 Cecil Wyatt Road, Corbin, pending
Kaila D. Reams, 19, 1840 McCullough Drive, Lexington, probation violation (for technical violation); operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense; leaving scene of accident -- failure to render aid or assistance; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; no operators-moped license; obstructed vision and/or windshield
Coy S. Grubb, 44, 401 Saw Hollow Road, Manchester, serving bench warrant for court; trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); probation violation (for technical violation)
Christopher A. Patterson 20, 1732 Somerset Road, London, harassing communications
Heather R. Wagers, 43, 43 Anglers Road, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Joel B. Tidd Sr., 55, 15128 Maribel Road, Maribel, Wisconsin, violation of international registration plan
Cody W. Riley, 24, 773 North Highway 1223, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Brooke Danielle Dozier, 29, 96 Davenport Lane, Lily, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
Jacob Walker Foley, 21, 177 Appaloosa Trail, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Laurel E. Helton, 32, 2037 Majavai Drive, London, criminal mischief, first-degree
Ashley V. Hurley, 33, 202 Chapel Road, East Bernstadt, criminal abuse, first-degree; wanton endangerment -- second-degree; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine)
Tuesday, August 27
Nicholas D. Lucas, 9, 3672 Blackwater, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place -- first and second offenses
Willie A. Smith, 50, 251 Curry Road, London, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Whitney Marie Greer, 27, 3025 Summer Spring, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
Rodney L. Bowling, 38, 462 Reams Road, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense; speeding 25 mph or more over speed limit; trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), receiving stolen property, under $10,000; no operators--moped license
John L. Lynkins III, 28, 1085 Etna Road, Eubank, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine)
Roger D. Moore, 39, 640 West Highway 70, Eubank, unlawful access to computer, first-degree
Jacob T. Cain, 20, 136 Plum Street, Irvine, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine)
Michael D. Jones, 41, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing -- third-degree; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, third-offense or more (methamphetamine)
Paule W. Baker, 32, 231 Leo Gilland Drive, Somerset, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense; no registration plates; rear license not illuminated; license to be in possession; improper registration plate; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
Jennifer L. Rose, 35, 110 Pine Street, London, no operators-moped license; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/et.c, .08 -- first-offense; failure to or improper signal
Christopher Lee Garrison, 44, 110 Pine Street, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (less than two grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified
