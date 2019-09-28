Monday, August 23

Michale L. Mullins, 24, 13047 HWY 421, Manchester, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment -- first-degree -- police officer; wanton endangerment -- first-degree; speeding 26 MPH or more over speed limit; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; no operator's-moped license; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; no registration plates

Johnny Seth Hobbs, 21, 309 East 9th Street, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana

Rickey Lynn Fields, 54, 2621 Blackwater Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense

April L. Mason, 39, 419 Ogden Street, Somerset, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- buy/possess

William C. McVay, 28, homeless, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)

Tommy L. Robinson, 49, 260 Robinson Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500

Shawna Y. Moore, 47, 694 North KY 839, Corbin, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 10 dosage units opiates); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine), two counts

Elvis Pennington, 40, 19602 421 HWY, Hyden, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

April D. Eversole, 45, 19602 421 HWY, Hyden, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Nathan Grills, 64, 3016 Hillsprings Drive, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), fourth offense or more.

William D. Phillips, 44, 431 Standard Avenue, Corbin, making false statement to prevent or reduct benefit O/100

Steven Ray Hammons, 48, 159 Britton Lane, Corbin, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); flagrant non-support

Timothy Lee Fugate, 62, 364 Maple Grove School Road, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

Ronnie Lee Bowling, 63, 306 Azbill, London, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Donnie J. Howard, 58, 1048 Tshare Drive, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle)

Matthew W. Riley, 42, 561 West City Dam Road, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court

Ronnie A. Thornbury, 44, 7296 HWY 25, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) third offense; driving DUI suspended license -- first offense (aggravated circumstance)

Jeffery D. Crawford, 26, 31 Old Johnson Trail, New Johnsonville, Tennessee, serving parole violation warrant

Randall R. Hagan, 47, 5714 Pine Hill Brock Road, London, serving bench warrant for court

Janice S. Middleton, 33, 4781 Sinking Creek Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; criminal possession of forged instrument, second-degree; probation violation (for technical violation); neglect action -- UJC; serving bench warrant for court

Randy R. Collins, 35, 2651 Lily Road, Lily, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to wear seat belts; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Tony E. Harrison, 49, 120 Chapel Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court

Brittany A. Gregory, 35, 67 Alan Lewis Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court

Jeffery P. Smith 1271 Old Way Road, London, possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

James Barry Murphy, 56, 181 Shady View Road, Kingsport, Tennessee, theft by deception, including cold checks, under $10,000, six counts; theft by failure to make required disposition of property, more than $500 but less than $10,000, two counts; fugitive (warrant not required); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto -- $10,000 or more but less than $1,000,000, two counts; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto -- $500 or more but less than $10,000, two counts; criminal possess of forged instrument, second-degree

Robert L. Hurley, Jr., 59, 67 Alan Lewis Road, East Bernstadt, failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; improper equipment; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; habitual truant (status offenders -- unified JUV code); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Tuesday, August 24

Johnny Lewis, 63, 671 Ward Cemetary Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance); first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; possession of open alcoholic beverage contained in motor vehicle prohibited; failure to wear seat belts

Amy M. Burke, 37, 767 Earl Howard Road, Corbin, improper equipment; license to be in possession; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; endangering the welfare of a minor; possession of controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine)

Steven D. Graves, 37, possession of marijuana; paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

Mark A. Westfelt, 34, 64 Gumm Road, London, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO

Troy C. Revis, 43, 4319 Ellis Branch Road, Manchester, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; contempt of court, libel/slander resistance to order; speeding 20 mph over limit; giving false identifying information; theft of identiy of another without consent; failure to produce insurance card; license ot be in possession

Jessica M. Flanary, 39, 4360 East HWY 1223 (PO Box 1028); endangering the welfare of a minor; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; careless driving; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper equipment; failure to produce insurance card; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Robert J. Fugate, 35, 200 Ray Overbey Road, London, unauthorized use of motor vehicle -- first offense; giving officer false identifying information; serving bench warrant for court; failure to comply with sex offender registration (first offense)

Teresa M. Clark, 26, 224 Redbird Lane, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500

Roger M. Amis, 38, 100 Kloe Court, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

Jennifer L. Frazier, 40, 600 Brush Arbor Apartment 692, Williamsburg, theft by unlawful taking or disposition -- firearm; possession of handgun by convicted felon; persistent felony offender II

Paul D. Vaughn, 54, 149 VCR Lane, East Bernstadt, no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper registration plate; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense

Jennifer F. Milligan, 41, 73 Burnett Road, London, serving bench warrant for court

Daniel Nolan, 39, 73 Burnette Road, London, strangulation, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot)

Barbara A. Deitz, 66, 156 Pepperhill Drive, London, disorderly conduct, second-degree

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you