Monday, August 23
Michale L. Mullins, 24, 13047 HWY 421, Manchester, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment -- first-degree -- police officer; wanton endangerment -- first-degree; speeding 26 MPH or more over speed limit; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; no operator's-moped license; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; no registration plates
Johnny Seth Hobbs, 21, 309 East 9th Street, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana
Rickey Lynn Fields, 54, 2621 Blackwater Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense
April L. Mason, 39, 419 Ogden Street, Somerset, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- buy/possess
William C. McVay, 28, homeless, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)
Tommy L. Robinson, 49, 260 Robinson Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500
Shawna Y. Moore, 47, 694 North KY 839, Corbin, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 10 dosage units opiates); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine), two counts
Elvis Pennington, 40, 19602 421 HWY, Hyden, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
April D. Eversole, 45, 19602 421 HWY, Hyden, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Nathan Grills, 64, 3016 Hillsprings Drive, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), fourth offense or more.
William D. Phillips, 44, 431 Standard Avenue, Corbin, making false statement to prevent or reduct benefit O/100
Steven Ray Hammons, 48, 159 Britton Lane, Corbin, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); flagrant non-support
Timothy Lee Fugate, 62, 364 Maple Grove School Road, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
Ronnie Lee Bowling, 63, 306 Azbill, London, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Donnie J. Howard, 58, 1048 Tshare Drive, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle)
Matthew W. Riley, 42, 561 West City Dam Road, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Ronnie A. Thornbury, 44, 7296 HWY 25, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) third offense; driving DUI suspended license -- first offense (aggravated circumstance)
Jeffery D. Crawford, 26, 31 Old Johnson Trail, New Johnsonville, Tennessee, serving parole violation warrant
Randall R. Hagan, 47, 5714 Pine Hill Brock Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Janice S. Middleton, 33, 4781 Sinking Creek Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; criminal possession of forged instrument, second-degree; probation violation (for technical violation); neglect action -- UJC; serving bench warrant for court
Randy R. Collins, 35, 2651 Lily Road, Lily, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to wear seat belts; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Tony E. Harrison, 49, 120 Chapel Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
Brittany A. Gregory, 35, 67 Alan Lewis Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
Jeffery P. Smith 1271 Old Way Road, London, possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
James Barry Murphy, 56, 181 Shady View Road, Kingsport, Tennessee, theft by deception, including cold checks, under $10,000, six counts; theft by failure to make required disposition of property, more than $500 but less than $10,000, two counts; fugitive (warrant not required); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto -- $10,000 or more but less than $1,000,000, two counts; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto -- $500 or more but less than $10,000, two counts; criminal possess of forged instrument, second-degree
Robert L. Hurley, Jr., 59, 67 Alan Lewis Road, East Bernstadt, failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; improper equipment; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; habitual truant (status offenders -- unified JUV code); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Tuesday, August 24
Johnny Lewis, 63, 671 Ward Cemetary Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance); first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; possession of open alcoholic beverage contained in motor vehicle prohibited; failure to wear seat belts
Amy M. Burke, 37, 767 Earl Howard Road, Corbin, improper equipment; license to be in possession; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; endangering the welfare of a minor; possession of controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine)
Steven D. Graves, 37, possession of marijuana; paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Mark A. Westfelt, 34, 64 Gumm Road, London, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO
Troy C. Revis, 43, 4319 Ellis Branch Road, Manchester, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; contempt of court, libel/slander resistance to order; speeding 20 mph over limit; giving false identifying information; theft of identiy of another without consent; failure to produce insurance card; license ot be in possession
Jessica M. Flanary, 39, 4360 East HWY 1223 (PO Box 1028); endangering the welfare of a minor; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; careless driving; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper equipment; failure to produce insurance card; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Robert J. Fugate, 35, 200 Ray Overbey Road, London, unauthorized use of motor vehicle -- first offense; giving officer false identifying information; serving bench warrant for court; failure to comply with sex offender registration (first offense)
Teresa M. Clark, 26, 224 Redbird Lane, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Roger M. Amis, 38, 100 Kloe Court, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Jennifer L. Frazier, 40, 600 Brush Arbor Apartment 692, Williamsburg, theft by unlawful taking or disposition -- firearm; possession of handgun by convicted felon; persistent felony offender II
Paul D. Vaughn, 54, 149 VCR Lane, East Bernstadt, no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper registration plate; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense
Jennifer F. Milligan, 41, 73 Burnett Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Daniel Nolan, 39, 73 Burnette Road, London, strangulation, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot)
Barbara A. Deitz, 66, 156 Pepperhill Drive, London, disorderly conduct, second-degree
