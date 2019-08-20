Wednesday, August 14
Robert E. Burkhart, 22, 101 Kentucky Hollow Road, London, driving on DUI suspended license, first-offense
Tracy W. Harrison, 50, 110 West Carter Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Tommy L. Taylor, 47, 75 Robert E. Cox Road #38, Corbin, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses
Billy J. Smith, 53, 147 Santee Drive, Panama City, FL, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses
Lindsey A. Gadd, 29, 1207 Taylor Bridge Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08, first-offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Dustin L. Napier, 29, 816 Baker Ridge Road, Keavy, burglary, second-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); tampering with physical evidence; criminal trespassing, third-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; serving bench warrant for court
Timothy J. Storms, 33, 131 Cobblestone Way, Corbin, burglary, second-degree; criminal trespassing, third-degree; failure to appear in court, two counts
Polly M. Brock, 35, 1760 East Highway 3094, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08, first-offense; failure to wear seat belts
Steven Howard Jarvis, 35, 205 North Stewart Road, Corbin, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury; abused or neglected child, UJC
Latasha R. Bryant, 28, 127 Oak Grove Church Road, Burglary, second-degree; criminal trespassing, third-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); tampering with physical evidence; disorderly conduct, second-degree; possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, second-offense or more; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Brooke L. Downs, 30, 1245 Lily Road, London, theft by deception -- including cold checks, under $500
Cassi C. Colston, 23, 71 Rupert Lane, theft of identity of another without consent; forgery, second-degree; fraudulent use of credit card, under $500 within six-month period; theft by unlawful taking or displacement, auto -- $500 or more but under $10,000; Burglary, third-degree; endangering the welfare of a minor
Jordon C. Bowles, 25, 13 EB Gross Road, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of marijuana
Brandon B. Howard, 34, 4086 Lower Bad Creek Road, Hoskinon, speeding 10 MPH over limit; no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on suspended or revoked operator license; failure to produce insurance card
Joshua M. Smith, 32, 313 West Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
David L. Buttrey, 27, 769 JB Buttrey Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or displacement, all others, under $500
Olivia N. Broughton, 24, 87 Summit Road, Barbourville, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (cocaine); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Charles David Steele, 35, PO Box 1042 1652 Black Diamond Road, Corbin, flagrant non-support, two counts
Matthew Anthony Tipton, 33, 4062 Wininpeg Way, Lexington, theft by unlawful taking or displacement, auto -- $500 or more but less than $10,000
Lisa N. Gambrel, 33, 1760 East Highway 3094, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine)
Mary Eva Gray, 46, 97 Willow Branch Road, East Bernstadt, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, first-offense; driving on DUI suspended license, first-offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-offense; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, first-degree; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; no operators-moped license
Tameka Torres-Cruz, 40, 174 Moore Street, London, flagrant non-support, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license
Jessica Sue Rice, 34, 2777 Highway 11 South, Beattyville, flagrant non-support
Becky Dawn Hamblin-Caudill, 31, 1291 Farriston Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or displacement, shoplifting, under $500
William E. Romaker, 40, 230 Braxton Lane, Lily, flagrant non-support
Alicia R. Villarreal, 37, 720 Middle Ground Way, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance(excludes alcohol)
Timothy Charles Morgan, 42, 55 Amp Lane, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Tiffany L. Issacs, 29, 542 East Highway 2093, East Bernstadt, possession of open alcoholic beverage contained in motor vehicle; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses; failure to wear seat belts
Roger W. Vaughn, 61, 1400 Woody Avenue, Lousiville, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) third-offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense; no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; improper equipment; disregarding stop sign; assault, first-degree; leaving scene of accident -- failire to render aid or assistance
Covey L. Brock, 34, 1036 McWhorter Victory Road, London, serving bench warrant for court; receiving stolen property under $10,000; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08, first-offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure to notify address change to department of transportation; license to be in possession; operating vehicle with expired operators license
Jenny Sue Vann, 38, 24 Evans Lane, East Bernstadt, failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates; no registration receipt; excessive windshield/window tinting
Jeffery D. Doan, 54, 2753 Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
Kendall L. Rose, 46, 1375 West Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license, two counts; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; improper equipment; failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card
Thursday, August 15
Candice R. Davis, 29, 453 South Laurel Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or displacement, shoplifting, under $500
Allen E. Perkins, 47, 193 White Pine Road, Parkers Lake, Ky, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance; tampering with physical evidence; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (opiates); probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)
Jordan J. Ball, 32, 61 Windy Hill Lane, Williamsburg, theft by unlawful taking or displacement, all others, under $500
