Friday, August 23
Angie J. Sizemore, 44, 201 Arrowhead Court Road, Manchester, speeding 26 miles per hour over speed limit; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-offense; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense; reckless driving
Rachel Jones, 59, 1912 East Highway 3094, East Bernstadt, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine)
Brian W. Farmer, 37, 388 Breezy Hills Drive, Somerset, non-support; theft by deception -- includes cold checks, under $500
Edward R. Clark, 31, 75 Oak Place, Corbin, transfer from another facility for court
John Thomas Jones, 28, 348 Ott Road, Corbin, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (less than two grams methamphetamine)
Stacy Diane Scott, 47, 101 Elm Street, Georgetown, transfer from another facility for court
Shelly Lynn Ealey, 49, 180 Rocky Branch Road, Manchester, serving bench warrant for court
Aaron M. Hays, 32, 3542 Millard Road, McKee, failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
Kayla Dawn Melton, 30, 126 Pearl Street, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (less than two grams methamphetamine); prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first-offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Ashley Brooke Lewis, 29, 10599 Highway 687, Manchester, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (opiates)
Jody M. Lanala, 43, 898 KY 3436, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; criminal trespassing -- third-degree
Nancy Ann Salyer, 35, 8889 Highway 26, Rockhold, transfer from another facility for court
Hobert Wayne Baker, 56, 612 Robinson Lane, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Lee T. Brown, 32, 660 Fork Field Road, Oneida, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (drug unspecified); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence
Anthony J. Popejoy, 39, 1207 Gordon Hill, KY, transfer from another facility, two counts; possession of firearm by convicted felon; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- methamphetamine
Haley Marie Hale, 18, 237 Pepperhill Drive, London, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 OZ.), first-offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
John C. Young, 20, 237 Pepper Hill Drive #2, KY, trafficking in marijuana (less than 2 OZ.), first-offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
James Anthony Parker, 40, 229 Little Arthur Ridge, East Bernstadt, transfer from another facility for court
Alexis Leeann Jenkins, 26, 1601 Rasnick Street, Cumberland, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Jessie Lee Campbell, 40, 201 North Padgett Street, Corbin, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Misty G. Hensley-Collins, 34, 3352 Tomcat Trail, London, non-support; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for felony offense)
Ryan G. Wyatt, 33, 1027 Bert Allen, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second-offense; wanton endangerment -- second-degree
Nikki L. Reed, 31, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offense); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Rebecca J. Liford, 37, 326 Old State Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Anthony D. Allen, 32, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Saturday, August 24
Dakota W. Mullins Jr., 27, 128 Love Road, London, disarming a peace officer; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); failure to wear seat belts; reckless driving; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; reckless driving; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; resisting arrest; menacing; wanton endangerment -- second-degree -- police officer; failure to appear in court
Henderson Leon Day, 39, 121 West Osborne Lane, London, possession of firearm by convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm); persistent felony offender II
Eva Ceclia Lightsey, 27, 3297 East Highway 577, Manchester, disregarding traffic light; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Christopher Sim Melder, 35, 2 East Campground School Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Coolidge Spurlock, 54, 169 Bolton Ridge Road, Corbin, flagrant non-support; probation violation (for technical violation)
James Clyde Ells Jr., 39, 1510 Fariston Road, Lily, serving bench warrant for court
James Wayne Forbes, 51, 40 McCarty Lane, Corbin, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; persistent felony offender I; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others
Michael D. Williams, 37, 1275 Lilly Road, Lily, failure to wear seat belts; no operators -- moped license
Ernest W. Wagers, 55, 654 Little Laurel Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree; tampering with physical evidence; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 OZ.), first-offense; trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (less than two grams methamphetamine)
Jeffery A Whitis. 50, 1995 McWhorter Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Ethan K. Hammons, 20, 2442 Sinking Creek Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)
Sheila D. Osborne, 58, 164 High Moore Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury)
Jerry Lee Mulkey, 39, 1291 Old Way Road, London, possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified; illegal possession of legend drug; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first-offense; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Ryan Roger Boes, 46, 58 Dees Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest
Eric S. Lyons, 56, 319 Redwood KR, Fort Wright, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
David E. Tallant, 43, 1582 North Highway 1223, Corbin, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury
Bryan J. Riley, 40, 971 Jackson Fariston Road, London, sexual abuse, first-degree
Arturo Ruiz, 48, London, speeding 12 miles over limit; reckless driving; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to wear seat belts; failure to or improper signal; immigration detainer
Luis Castro, 43, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); immigration detainer
Sunday, August 25
Kenneth D. Wooten, 49, 62 Southwind Street, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Ricky Burns Jr., 41, 1461 Laurel River Road, London, flagrant non-support; persistent felony offender II; serving bench warrant for court; flagrant non-support
Rebecca Diane Peters, 44, 327 Mew New Bethel Church Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Desmond Jeremy Roberts, 29, 209 East 5th Street, London, serving bench warrant for court
Kelly Davis, 37, 193 Davenport Lane, Lily, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Angel M. Bowling, 20, 155 Magee Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08, -- first-offense
Anthony Wayne Hornsby, 39, 225 Wildcat Road, Manchester, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense
Jerry D. Vaughn, 42, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Jacob Alan Grove, 39, 16 Sid Harville Road, London, no registration plate; no registration receipts
Adam Nick Carnes, 34, 32 Malibu Road, Flat Lick, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); resisting arrest; menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree
Gary Randy Jones, 58, 615A West Gordin, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense; leaving scene of accident -- failure to render aid or assistance
Petra Leeann Collins, 26, 100 Scott Street Apartment #124, London, failure to appear in court
Christopher D. Smith, 25, 502 Wildwood Apartments, London, assault, 4th-degree (domestic violence), minor injury
Krystina C. Brummett, 23, 502 Wildwood Apartments, London, assault, 4th-degree (domestic violence), minor injury
Ronnie Dewayne Lockaby, 39, 150 Joel Lane, London, receiving stolen property, under $10,000
Ronald Lee Rhodes, 41, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; persistent felony offender I; theft by unlawful taking or disposition -- auto; fugitive from another state -- warrant required
Patrick A. Sizemore Jr., 25, 2238 Fariston Road, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); receiving stolen property, under $10,000
Carl E. Charboneau, 41, 55 Farley Road, East Bernstadt, driving on DUI suspended license -- first-offense
Lavonna S. Wolf, 36, 5860 Slate Lick Road, London, flagrant non-support; probation violation (for technical violation); serving bench warrant for court; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-offense; instructional permit violations; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Christopher T. Burkhart, 24, 714 East Highway 552, Keavy, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine)
Dakota B. Arnold, 23, 8606 Keavy Road, Keavy, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine)
Jessica B. Karr, 33, 2142 Laurel Lake Road, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Ashley L. Jackson, 40, 459 Bryants Way, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); engaging in organized crime; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.