Friday, August 23

Angie J. Sizemore, 44, 201 Arrowhead Court Road, Manchester, speeding 26 miles per hour over speed limit; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-offense; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense; reckless driving

Rachel Jones, 59, 1912 East Highway 3094, East Bernstadt, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine)

Brian W. Farmer, 37, 388 Breezy Hills Drive, Somerset, non-support; theft by deception -- includes cold checks, under $500

Edward R. Clark, 31, 75 Oak Place, Corbin, transfer from another facility for court

John Thomas Jones, 28, 348 Ott Road, Corbin, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (less than two grams methamphetamine)

Stacy Diane Scott, 47, 101 Elm Street, Georgetown, transfer from another facility for court

Shelly Lynn Ealey, 49, 180 Rocky Branch Road, Manchester, serving bench warrant for court

Aaron M. Hays, 32, 3542 Millard Road, McKee, failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operators license

Kayla Dawn Melton, 30, 126 Pearl Street, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (less than two grams methamphetamine); prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first-offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

Ashley Brooke Lewis, 29, 10599 Highway 687, Manchester, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (opiates)

Jody M. Lanala, 43, 898 KY 3436, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; criminal trespassing -- third-degree

Nancy Ann Salyer, 35, 8889 Highway 26, Rockhold, transfer from another facility for court

Hobert Wayne Baker, 56, 612 Robinson Lane, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

Lee T. Brown, 32, 660 Fork Field Road, Oneida, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (drug unspecified); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence

Anthony J. Popejoy, 39, 1207 Gordon Hill, KY, transfer from another facility, two counts; possession of firearm by convicted felon; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- methamphetamine

Haley Marie Hale, 18, 237 Pepperhill Drive, London, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 OZ.), first-offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

John C. Young, 20, 237 Pepper Hill Drive #2, KY, trafficking in marijuana (less than 2 OZ.), first-offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

James Anthony Parker, 40, 229 Little Arthur Ridge, East Bernstadt, transfer from another facility for court

Alexis Leeann Jenkins, 26, 1601 Rasnick Street, Cumberland, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Jessie Lee Campbell, 40, 201 North Padgett Street, Corbin, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)

Misty G. Hensley-Collins, 34, 3352 Tomcat Trail, London, non-support; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for felony offense)

Ryan G. Wyatt, 33, 1027 Bert Allen, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second-offense; wanton endangerment -- second-degree

Nikki L. Reed, 31, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offense); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500

Rebecca J. Liford, 37, 326 Old State Road, London, serving bench warrant for court

Anthony D. Allen, 32, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

Saturday, August 24

Dakota W. Mullins Jr., 27, 128 Love Road, London, disarming a peace officer; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); failure to wear seat belts; reckless driving; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; reckless driving; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; resisting arrest; menacing; wanton endangerment -- second-degree -- police officer; failure to appear in court

Henderson Leon Day, 39, 121 West Osborne Lane, London, possession of firearm by convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm); persistent felony offender II

Eva Ceclia Lightsey, 27, 3297 East Highway 577, Manchester, disregarding traffic light; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

Christopher Sim Melder, 35, 2 East Campground School Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Coolidge Spurlock, 54, 169 Bolton Ridge Road, Corbin, flagrant non-support; probation violation (for technical violation)

James Clyde Ells Jr., 39, 1510 Fariston Road, Lily, serving bench warrant for court

James Wayne Forbes, 51, 40 McCarty Lane, Corbin, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; persistent felony offender I; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others

Michael D. Williams, 37, 1275 Lilly Road, Lily, failure to wear seat belts; no operators -- moped license

Ernest W. Wagers, 55, 654 Little Laurel Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree; tampering with physical evidence; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 OZ.), first-offense; trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (less than two grams methamphetamine)

Jeffery A Whitis. 50, 1995 McWhorter Road, London, serving bench warrant for court

Ethan K. Hammons, 20, 2442 Sinking Creek Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)

Sheila D. Osborne, 58, 164 High Moore Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury)

Jerry Lee Mulkey, 39, 1291 Old Way Road, London, possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified; illegal possession of legend drug; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first-offense; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Ryan Roger Boes, 46, 58 Dees Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest

Eric S. Lyons, 56, 319 Redwood KR, Fort Wright, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)

David E. Tallant, 43, 1582 North Highway 1223, Corbin, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury

Bryan J. Riley, 40, 971 Jackson Fariston Road, London, sexual abuse, first-degree

Arturo Ruiz, 48, London, speeding 12 miles over limit; reckless driving; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to wear seat belts; failure to or improper signal; immigration detainer

Luis Castro, 43, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); immigration detainer

Sunday, August 25

Kenneth D. Wooten, 49, 62 Southwind Street, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

Ricky Burns Jr., 41, 1461 Laurel River Road, London, flagrant non-support; persistent felony offender II; serving bench warrant for court; flagrant non-support

Rebecca Diane Peters, 44, 327 Mew New Bethel Church Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)

Desmond Jeremy Roberts, 29, 209 East 5th Street, London, serving bench warrant for court

Kelly Davis, 37, 193 Davenport Lane, Lily, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Angel M. Bowling, 20, 155 Magee Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08, -- first-offense

Anthony Wayne Hornsby, 39, 225 Wildcat Road, Manchester, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense

Jerry D. Vaughn, 42, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)

Jacob Alan Grove, 39, 16 Sid Harville Road, London, no registration plate; no registration receipts

Adam Nick Carnes, 34, 32 Malibu Road, Flat Lick, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); resisting arrest; menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree

Gary Randy Jones, 58, 615A West Gordin, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense; leaving scene of accident -- failure to render aid or assistance

Petra Leeann Collins, 26, 100 Scott Street Apartment #124, London, failure to appear in court

Christopher D. Smith, 25, 502 Wildwood Apartments, London, assault, 4th-degree (domestic violence), minor injury

Krystina C. Brummett, 23, 502 Wildwood Apartments, London, assault, 4th-degree (domestic violence), minor injury

Ronnie Dewayne Lockaby, 39, 150 Joel Lane, London, receiving stolen property, under $10,000

Ronald Lee Rhodes, 41, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; persistent felony offender I; theft by unlawful taking or disposition -- auto; fugitive from another state -- warrant required

Patrick A. Sizemore Jr., 25, 2238 Fariston Road, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); receiving stolen property, under $10,000

Carl E. Charboneau, 41, 55 Farley Road, East Bernstadt, driving on DUI suspended license -- first-offense

Lavonna S. Wolf, 36, 5860 Slate Lick Road, London, flagrant non-support; probation violation (for technical violation); serving bench warrant for court; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-offense; instructional permit violations; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Christopher T. Burkhart, 24, 714 East Highway 552, Keavy, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine)

Dakota B. Arnold, 23, 8606 Keavy Road, Keavy, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine)

Jessica B. Karr, 33, 2142 Laurel Lake Road, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

Ashley L. Jackson, 40, 459 Bryants Way, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); engaging in organized crime; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence

