Monday, August 19
James A. Wagers, 41, 135 Cardinal Lane, London, serving bench warrant for court, five counts
Logan Blake Smallwood, 28, 183 Southwind Street, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); giving officer false identifying information; failure to appear in court; failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; no operators-moped license; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine)
Arnold W. Maggard, 32, 248 Dees Road, London, flagrant non-support
Robert Lee Shelton, 49, 1350 South Main, London, flagrant non-support
Kevin Ray Stinston, 45, 4331 Sweetwater Road, Berea, rape, first-degree -- domestic violence
John T. Sims, 41, 819 East 9th Street, London, flagrant non-support
Kenneth D. Neat, 52, 145 Womack Street, Russel Springs, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Kenneth B. Mullins, 35, 216 Helvetia Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, second-offense
Robert W. McWhorter, 37, 368 Slate Lick Road, London, possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine)
Kelly D. Tarvin, 49, 160 Fair Way Drive, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Charles Randall Ballenger, 61, 231 Byerly Road, Corbin, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Jimmy D. Rice, 59, 1233 South Main Street #1, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place -- first and second offenses
Kristopher L. Engle, 38, 302 Helvetia Road, London, leaving scene of accident -- failure to render aid or assistance; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order, three counts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; improper display of registration plates; fraud by authorized person/ business/ financial institution under $500 within six months; fraudulent use of a credit card after reported lost/stolen, more than $500 but less than $10,000 within six months
Ricky J. Eversole, 48, 5046 Highway 490, East Bernstadt, criminal mischief, first-degree
Stacy Smith, 41, 226 Clay Avenue, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Kenneth D. Chadwell Jr., 39, 4857 White Oak Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense; careless driving; license to be in possession
Thomas Lee Rich, 47, 2925 South Laurel Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury; criminal mischief, second-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Tuesday, August 20
Regina Marie Garland, 45, 536 Spider Creek Road, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Samuel A. Marcum, 39, 1440 Parker Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Troy Shane Hughett, 40, 3328 River Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Daniel Ray Hornsby, 32, serving bench warrant for court; no registration receipt; no registration plates
Linda L. Gibson, 70, 330 Keller Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition , all others, under $500
Andrea E. Wilkerson, 32, 13 Goodlin Lane, Corbin, probation violation (for felony offense); false statement/misrepresent to recieve benefits, over $100
Scottie R. Day, 27, 884 Childer Road, Williamsburg, flagrant non-support;
Terry Allen Hendrix, 29, 6175 Wolf Creek Road, Wooten, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, more that $500 but less than $10,000
Richard J. Cleveringa, 45, 100 Larry Junior Boulevard, Corbin, owner to notify clerk of residence or name change, display of illegal/altered registration plate; license place not legible; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense; failure to produce insurance card; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order, three counts; flagrant non-support
Ericka B. Lovins, 26, 533 Suckey Hollow Road, Williamsburg, probation violation (for technical violation); trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (less that two grams methamphetamine)
Lorie R. Eversole, 36, 407 West 300 Street, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Bobbie L. Smith, 29, 55 Riverside Way Road, Lily, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; serving bench warrant for court
Terry Wayne Sutton, 53, 1004 Perkins Madden Road, Hindman, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine)
Jason D. Rice, 33, Pineville, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (greater than or equal two 10 dosage units, drug unspecified); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto -- $500 or more but under $10,000)
David M. Caldwell, 46, 575 South Kentucky 1629, Corbin, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (less than two grams methamphetamine)
Timothy Lee Gilbert, 44, 61 Justice Drive, Stinett, serving bench warrant for court
Richard L. Humphrey, 59, 3293 Garrard, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (less than 10 dosage units, drug unspecified, shcedule 1)
Jonathan A. Tincher, 43, 77 Firestation Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Troy C. Revis, 43, 140 Righthand FK Billies BR Road, Manchester, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
Ashley N. Love, 30, 700 East Highway 1223, London, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence
Dalton L. Reid-Cromer, 18, 828 Mudlock Road, Avawam, receiving stolen property un $10,000; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle)
Edgar W. Sizemore, 21, 58 Blue Connet Circle, Corbin, unauthorized use of motor vehicle -- first-offense
Michael L. Boone, 54, 535 Roy Dugger Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Michael D. Dodson, 30, 131 Upper Grassy Branch Road, Essie, serving bench warrant for court; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500, two counts; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/posses
Cody J. Dickerson, 25, 22 McCarty Lane, Corbin, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); menacing; resisting arrest
William Edward Laone, 75, 290 Old Crab Orchard Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense
John Vincent Miller, 57, 2124 Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, failure to wear seat belts; improper turning; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; rear license not illuminated
