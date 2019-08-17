Monday, August 12
Melissa L. Howard, 40, 1257 Youngs Cemetery Road, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Joni N. Hinkle, 34, 931 Theo Proffitt Road, Manchester, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08, first-offense; public intoxication -- controlled substance, (excludes alcohol)
Brandon L. Gray, 37, 281 Maggard Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or displacement, auto -- $500 or more but less than $10,000
Robert W. House, 44, 8741 Johnson Road, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (less than two grams methamphetamine)
Beverly Fields, 59, 188 Sam Black Road, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (less than two grams methamphetamine)
Wanda Lynn Minton, 57, 71 Brown Lane, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (less than two grams methamphetamine)
David Lee Hubbard, 50, 376 Byble Road, Lily, serving bench warrant for court; harassing communications; terroristic threatening, third-degree
Elvis R. Hubbard, 52, 486 Byble Road, Lily, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (less than two grams methamphetamine)
Shirley R. Wilson, 39, 376 Byble Road, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree, first-offense (less than 20 dosage units, drug unspecified, schedule 3); trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (greater than or equal to 10 dosage units, drug unspecified); flagrant non-support, two counts
Crystal Lee Cornett, 31, 811 Paris Karr Road, probation violation (for technical violation)
Millard L. Smith, 62, 1283 Holly Grove Road, trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree, first-offense (less than 20 dosage units, drug unspecified)
Kaela M. Boone, 24, 137 Liberty Avenue, Berea, theft by unlawful taking or displacement, shoplifting, under $500; criminal trespassing, third-degree; theft by unlawful taking or displacement, shoplifting, under $500
Emanuel L. Hoskins, 45, 1176 Cassidy Road, London, escape, second-degree; resisting arrest; serving bench warrant for court; trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree or more (less than two grams methamphetamine)
Heather A. Ledford, 37, 280 Earl Howard Road, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (greater than or equal to 10 dosage units, drug unspecified)
Brandon A. Isom, 22, 451 Wise Owl Road, Corbin, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Clark Burnett, 49, 37 Oscar Smith Road, Pineville, a federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
April M. Wilder, 39, 3930 Somerset Road, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (less than two grams methamphetamine); serving bench warrant for court
Reeva Jo Moore, 51, 77 Swiss Colony Lane, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (less than two grams methamphetamine)
Samantha Garland, 28, 77 Swiss Colony Lane, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (less than 10 dosage units opiates)
Michael G. House, 56, 60 Statue Road, Manchester, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) second-offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure to issue insurance card;
Joshua J. Garland, 33, 77 Swiss Colony, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (less than 10 dosage units opiates)
Robbie L. Jones, 38, 280 Earl Howard Road, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (less than 10 dosage units opiates)
William R. Tucker, 27, 105 Jordan Lane, Cannon, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (less than two grams methamphetamine)
Jason S. Lay, 20, 495 Sky, Corbin, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; criminal mischief, third-degree; serving bench warrant for court
Adam R. Grubb Sr., 34, 47 Robert E. Cox Road, Corbin, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (greater than or equal to two grams methamphetamine); serving bench warrant for court
Gary A. Caldwell, 32, 272 High 2417, Corbin, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence,) no visible injury
David D. Brannon, 31, 100 Love Road, Pittsburg, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence,) no visible injury; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Bobby L. Chancler, 58, 96 Boulevard of Champions, Williamsburg, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08, (aggravated circumstance,) third-offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses
Jason Manford Lykins, 49, 1275 Spencer Ridge Road, Beattyville, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)
Brandon L. Collier, 32, 1220 Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
Cassie M. Gannon, 38, 3328 Chaney Ridge Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08, (aggravated circumstance,) first-offense; possession of marijuana; rear license not illuminated
Jessie D. Black, 35, 602 West 5th Street, London, receiving stolen property under $10,000
Tuesday, August 13
Amy N. Couch, 34, 102 Abigail Place, London, receiving stolen property under $10,000; serving bench warrant for court
Lenore S. Stroming, 46, 255 MJB Drive, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense, (drug unspecified)
Andre S. Triplett, 22, 502 Shackle Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing, third-degree
James J. Triplett, 26, 370 Shackle Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Amanda N. Thomas, 30, 300 Reams Lane, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Porsche S. Ries, 32, 180850 Ilene Street, Detroit, MI, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more
Kenbee O. Hughey, 40, 180850 Ilene Street, Detroit, MI, no operators-moped license; receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; possession of a forgery device
Ronald W. Barksdale, 50, 2626 Alford, Louisville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Joshua Good, 33, 152 Roy Jenkins Road, Corbin, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
