Friday, August 9
Lorene Day, 48, 301 East Ninth Street, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Heather F. Girton, 34, 516 Morentown Road, London, license to be in possession; no operator's-moped license; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08, third-offense; receiving stolen property under $10,000; serving bench warrant for court
Emily K. Wagers, 27, 959 Frisbee Branch, Green Road, falsely reporting an incident, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Steven Michael Myers, 30, 5 Mills Fork Road, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Isaac Shawn Grubbs, 34, 141 Burt Reams Road, London, remand drug court
Jody G. Melton, 33, 387 Old Johnson Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for technical violation)
Sandra L. Wilson, 51, 1122 Whipporwheel Road, Corbin, probation violation (for technical violation)
Carrie Lewis Gordon, 42, 305 Cox Hollow Road, Manchester, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first-offense; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Joshua Lee Broome, 32, 259 Sycamore Trail, Somerset, fugitive from another state -- warrant required
Michael David Salyer, 65, 3060 Lower Cooper Creek Road, Castlewood, Virginia, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first-and-second-offense)
Richard D. Gilbert, 48, 4717 Old Knoxville Highway #B, Rockford, TN, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Joshua H. Matthews, 34, 361 Little Arthur Ridge Road, East Bernstadt, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), no visible injury; resisting arrest; alcohol intoxication in a public place (first-and-second offense); terroristic threatening, third-degree
Rebecca Anne Mekolites, 36, 540 West McKibben Street, Lima, Ohio, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; menacing
Nora L. Bowman, 40, 311 South Long Street, London, serving bench warrant for court; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified
Leah Ann Collins, 44, 2135 Highway 1185, Louisa, harassment (no physical contact); criminal trespassing, second-degree; serving bench warrant for court
Saturday, August 10
Robert Oniel Isaacs, 32, 99 Vanover Road West, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first-and-second-offense); criminal mischief, third-degree
Joseph Bowles, 37, 6277 Mt. Zion Road, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08, first-offense; failure to dim headlights
Geraldine Eaton, 51, 63 Falcon Avenue, London, cruelty to animals, second-degree
Brandon Trey Merritt, 26, 7845 Barbourville Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
James Golden William Mason, 1175 Cassidy Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury)
Melanie Nichole Dean, 35, 1175 Cassidy Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury)
Jacob W. Martin, 20, 1380 Taylor School Road, London, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); all-terrain vehicles violation
Sunday, August 11
Timothy R. Mills, 38, 6215 South Highway 421, Manchester, possession of controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified); possession of controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana
Michael A. Phipps, 56, Rockwood Drive, Corbin, sexual abuse, third-degree
Terry Wayne Merrit, 61, 3149 North Highway 1223, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08, first-offense; failure to or improper signal
Moises Ryes, 33, 33 Corrall Street, Chelsea, Massachusetts, reckless driving; failure to produce insurance card; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08, first-offense; failure to or improper signal; no operator's-moped license
Jonathan Andrew Gray, 28, 300 Reams Lane, London, theft by unlawful taking or displacement, shoplifting, under $500; resisting arrest; possession of controlled substance, first-offense, second-degree; criminal possession of forged instrument, first-degree (identity)
Joni N. Hinkle, 34, 931 Theo Proffitt Road, Manchester, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Shawn L. Holt, 31, 443 Hensley Road, East Bernstadt, burglary, third-degree; theft by unlawful taking or displacement, shoplifting under $500
Russell Ray Vaughn, 37, 3037 West Laurel Road, London, flagrant non-support; probation violation (for technical violation); serving bench warrant for court;
Michael D. Ramey, 39, 3360 East Highway 552, Lily, no registration receipt; no registration plates; operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to wear seat belts
Perry A. Ramey, 42, 222 West Greendale Street, Corbin, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence,) minor injury; failure to appear in court
Brandon L. Grabois, 22, 1123 Sydney Street, Valley, AL, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first-and-second-offense); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Jack Byrd, 48, Corbin, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first-and-second-offense)
Megan L. Rethmeyer, 27, 708 Woodward Lane, Lexington, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); endangering the welfare of a minor; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified, two counts
Hank R. Vaughn Jr., 28, 1470 Highway 1394, East Bernstadt, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first-offense; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified
Daskill Lee Gray, 58, 281 Maggard Road, London, receiving stolen property under $10,000
