Dec. 15
• Becky L. Hornsby, 38, 922 Trays Branch Rd., Barbourville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ricardo Alvarado, 34, 133 Cain Drive, Rocky Mountain, N.C., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Nathan S. Marlow, 24, 181 Dots Hatfield Lane, Dove, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Candice M. Delph, 36, 124 Laurel Whitley Rd., Corbin, serving parole violation warrant
Dec. 16
• Hiram A. Brock, 56, 68 Safire Rd., Roark, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Daniel Randell Ramsey-Greene, 26, 346 Schultz-Height, Middlesboro, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Cynthia M. Arnett, 43, 39 Capewood Dr., Barbourville, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, first offense; second-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, opiates, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
Dec. 17
• Patricia A. Sizemore, 55, 117 West Carter Rd., London, knowingly exploit adult by person, over $300
• Jack L. Coleman, 35, 362 N. College St., Harrodsburg, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Tevae Keon Stewart, 22, 1309 Wind Point Way, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael Wiking Arias, 48, 5202 John Hall Rd., Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Candice R. Siler, 39, 1664 Adams Rd., Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; third-degree criminal trespass
Dec. 18
• Ryan G. Wyatt, 34, 1027 Bert Allen Rd., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; second-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; menacing
• Livingstone Otunuya Ineh Eqwem, 44, 6310 Demfies Drive, Houston, Texas, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• James Harrison Daniels, 45, 8383 Barbourville Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, third offense; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; no registration plates; improper equipment; obstructed vision and/or windshield; vehicle a nuisance, noisy, etc.; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; driving on DUI-suspended license, second offense; license to be in possession; license plate not legible
Dec. 19
• Charlie Ray Benge, 42, 1387 Curry Branch Rd., Manchester, third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; unauthorized use of motor vehicle, first offense, two counts
• David A. Gibson, 35, 196 Blue Grass Rd., East Bernstadt, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury, first-degree strangulation
• Troy Grubb, 37 10 Lockheart Lane, Corbin, failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, etc., first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; no registration receipt; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; no operator's/moped license; failure to notify address change to Dept. of Transportation; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense
• Susie Scalf, 46, 150 Curry Rd., London, serving parole violation warrant
• Christopher Q. Buttree, 45, 3947 Greenmount Bond Rd., London, speeding 26 mph or over speed limit; no tail lamps; failure to wear seat belts; failure to or improper signal; improper passing; possession of handgun by convicted felon; first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol or controlled substance, first offense; first-degree wanton endangerment, police officer
Dec. 20
• Dillon Ryan Detherage, 25, 1186 Old State Rd., London, second-degree possession controlled substance, first offense
Dec. 21
• Joyce Nicole Nantz, 39, 1774 Farris Jones Rd., Corbin, probation violation for felony offense; serving bench warrant for court; failure to appear
• Zachary C. Hart, 33, 305 Beatty Avenue, Corbin, abused or neglected child - UJC, two counts
• Brittany K. Yaden, 32, 3005 Spring Branch Drive, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, $500 or more but under $10,000; neglect action - UJC
Dec. 22
• Taylor Lee Hardin, 40, 114 Yokum Lane, Middlesboro, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, third offense; failure to dim headlights; license to be in possession
• Lora A. Robinson, 44, 109 East Laurel Church Rd., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
• Douglas Edward Neville, 53, 1116-10 James Lane, Ridgetown, Colo., second-degree disorderly conduct; third-degree assault, police officer or probation officer; resisting arrest; menacing
• Kaenjant L. Smith, 35, 691 N. Allison Ave., Barbourville, receiving stolen property, under $10,000; persistent felony offender II
• Jonathan D. Jones, 34, 533 Sherwood Dr., Morristown, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Andrew C. Evans, 33, 3720 McWhorter Rd., London, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Dec. 23
• Clifford Kyle Smith, 42, 624 Ridgeview Drive, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; menacing; resisting arrest; second-degree disorderly conduct; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Nora I. Bowman, 4, 3533 North Laurel Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Warren Collins, 62, Rt. 4 Box 316 Curry Branch Rd., Manchester, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Rose M. Collins, 61, 316 Curry Branch Rd., Manchester, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Robert Brandon Gray, 39, 998 West City Dam Rd., Keavy, first-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; resisting arrest; murder
• James Brian Hart, 47, 1011 Vaughn Ridge Rd., London, first-degree trafficking controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; receiving stolen property, under $10,000; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense; third-degree criminal mischief
• Teddy D. Vaughn, 59, 891 Vaughn Ridge Rd., London, trafficking in marijuana, over 5 pounds, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of handgun by convicted felon
• Andrew P. Purvis, 40, 1553 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, third or greater offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives, first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order, two counts; license to be in possession; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; careless driving; serving parole violation warrant
• William L. Allen, 37, 310 East 2nd St., London, first-degree wanton endangerment
Dec. 24
• Freda Arlene Fore, 48, 414 Jim Walker Rd., Williamsburg, Ky., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; no operator's/moped license; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense
Dec. 25 - No arrests listed
Dec. 26
• Ashley N. Lewis, 24, 194 Laurel Whitley Rd., Lily, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; menacing; third-degree terroristic threatening
