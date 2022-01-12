Dec. 22
• Kevin J. Trett, 28, 128 West Tennessee Avenue, Corbin, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• William D. Barrett, 28, 1027 Bryan Avenue, Lexington, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; probation violation for technical violation; non-payment of court costs, fess or fines
• Mark Anthony Lanham, 32, 275 Devils Neck Road, Corbin, flagrant non-support, three counts
• Judy A. Roberts, 59, 90 Miller Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense; second-degree disorderly conduct; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Deleisha R. Owens, 31, 708 Muddy Branch Road, Pine Knot, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Harry E. Day, 31, 81 Southwind, London, promoting human trafficking - victim under 18 years of age (Knox County case); failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense
• James G. Gregory, 39, 120 Cherokee Lane, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense
Dec. 23
• Frederick J. Feltner, 41, 808 Paw Paw Road, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500; serving warrant for other police agency
• Stephen K. Bennett, 46, 1827 North Mill Street, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; flagrant non-support
• Tyler Logan Swanson, 31, 9448 Lusk Road, Strawberry Plains, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Brittany K. Yaden, 33, 3005 Springs Branch Road, London, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; first-degree wanton endangerment; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, over $500 but under $10,000
• Trevor B. Karr, 19, 1665 KY 552, Lily, first-degree burglary
Dec. 25
• Melvin L. Stigall, 65, 33 Matthews Lane, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
Dec. 26
• Katie Marie Lawson, 28, 525 Whippoorwill Road, Corbin, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; failure to appear
Dec. 27
• Nikki J. Fairchild, 39, 98 Underpass Road, Lily, third-degree criminal trespassing; giving officer false identifying information; third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor ; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500
• Natosha Danielle Rains, 25, 74 Patterson Road, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence
• Christopher B. Mills, 39, 200 Catron Square Apt., Barbourville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; serving bench warrant for court; persistent felony offender I
• Abraham P. Flannelly, 26, 8955 U.S. 25-W, Williamsburg, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; third-degree criminal trespassing; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
Dec. 28
• Christina B. Cawood/Scalf, 48, 116 Benjamin Lane, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; third-degree criminal trespassing; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - from building, $500 or more but under $10,000; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Whitney Tara Allen, 33, 30 Osborne Lane, Corbin, transferred for court
• Joseph B. Huffman, 53, 10789 Kimberly Lane, Union, KY, transferred for court
• Shawn D. Eversole, 29, 567 Bentley Road, East Bernstadt, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
Dec. 29
• Donald E. Watts, 45, 126 Ross Town Road, Richmond, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Richard F. Brightwell, 38, 813 Johnson Avenue, Miamisburg, KY, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, over $10,000 but under $1,000,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - contents from vehicle, over $1,000 but under $10,000
