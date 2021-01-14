Dec. 27
• James Ray Simpson, 37, 138 Cox Lane, London, failure to or improper signal; driving on DUI-suspended license; failure to wear seat belts; improper equipment; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; failure to produce insurance card; improper display of registration plates; operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, third offense; license to be in possession; no operator's/moped license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security
Dec. 28
• Brian K. Napier, 49, 319 Curry Rd., London, resisting arrest; second-degree robbery; first-degree criminal mischief; possession of burglary tools; menacing; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Bradley S. Walters, 30, 112 Doe Run Rd., Nancy, Ky., first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Donnie Johnson, 59, 95 Terry's Drive, London, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Dec. 29
• David J. Sizemore, 27, 103 Nu-Way Trail, London, first-degree manslaughter
• Aaron W. Roberts, 46, 177703 South Hwy. 421, Big Creek, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Andrea L. House, 36, 368 Hopkins Cemetery Rd., Lily, first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Randall K. Perkins, 59, 999 Swan Rd., Barbourville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Layton L. McQueen, 37, 145 Hershey Lane, London, resisting arrest; menacing; third-degree criminal mischief; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; third-degree criminal trespassing; third-degree criminal mischief
• Edward D. Brewer, 42, 360 West Loudon Ave., Lexington, murder
• Lauren E. Helton, 34, 1037 Mojave Trail, Frankfort, Ky., neglect action - UJC
Dec. 30
• Ashley B. Lewis, 30, 194 Four Oaks Rd., East Bernstadt, murder, theft by deception, include cold checks under $10,000
• Royce T. Gray Jr., 29, 200 Westerfield Rd., London, third-degree burglary, two counts; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, $500 or more but under $10,000, three counts; persistent felony offender II
• Michael W. Curl, 38, homeless, Knoxville, Tenn., first-degree sexual abuse, victim under 12 years of age
• Jessica M. Beck, 37, 155 Hwy. 1376-E., East Bernstadt, failure to wear seat belts; no operator's/moped license; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; improper registration plate; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
• Angela Renea Jones, 18, 383 Foley Rd., London, resisting arrest; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Dec. 31
• April Dawn Chandler, 43, 675 Ky. Hollow Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, second offense; careless driving; failure to wear seat belts; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; improper equipment; obstructed vision and/or windshield; excessive windshield/window tinting
• Kelly Lynn Gray, 34, 7764 KY 229, Barbourville, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; second-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 10 dosage units of Schedule 1 & 2 non-narcotics; trafficking controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school
• Branden Wayne Jones, 26, 13 Sled Rd., Barbourville, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; second-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 10 dosage units of Schedule 1 & 2 non-narcotics, first offense; trafficking controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school
• Tammy Lynn Garcia, 47, Bridge St., Manchester, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• James Franklin Taylor, 51, 200 East 4th St., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Mary Ellen Brown, 53, 127 Oak Grove Church Rd., Corbin, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
Jan. 1
• Brandy K. Lornez, 37, 5448 North U.S. 25-E, Gray, Ky., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; resisting arrest; third-degree assault, police officer or probation officer; menacing; second-degree disorderly conduct; third-degree terroristic threatening; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified
• Joseph D. Neace, 36, 829 South Old Whitley Rd., Lily, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses, two counts; menacing; resisting arrest
Jan. 2
• Bryan Delane Winberry, 34, 2919 Chaney Ridge Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substances, first offense; inadequate silencer (muffler); operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; theft by failure to make required disposition of property, over $500 but under $10,000; improper registration plate; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; improper equipment; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; license to be in possession, two counts; failure to produce insurance card
• Darryl Fredrick Bruner, 32, 2919 Chaney Ridge Rd., London, probation violation fort felony offense, two counts; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, over $500 but under $10,000; first-degree criminal mischief; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Angela Renee Asher, 35, 1133 Dry Branch Rd., Oneida, Ky., theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500
Jan. 3
• John Walter Peters, 44, 101 Dan Bowling Rd., London, second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; resisting arrest; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Robert L. Bennett, 44, 100 Garland Cemetery Rd., Gray, Ky., falsely reporting an incident; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, $500 or more but under $10,000
Jan. 4
• Steven A. Huff, 35, 3010 London Dock Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Jack A. Cornett, 53, 64 Cayenne Lane, London, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., third offense
• Sonny James Grubb, 28, 657 Little Arthur Ridge Rd., London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury
• Lonnie W. Bowling, 61, 45 Lynhurst Rd., East Bernstadt, resisting arrest; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; third-degree assault, police officer or probation officer
• Bobby Joe Wagers, 61, 440 Saplin Fork Rd., Manchester, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Megan E. Dople, 25, 1180 Gordon Hill Pike, Corbin, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Paul Edward Sizemore, 56, 1527 Maple Grove Rd., London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
Jan. 5
• Shane Grimes, 46, 4706 N. Desoto St., Arcida, Fla., failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, first offense; first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; reckless driving; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to or improper signal; improper equipment
