Dec. 5
• Michael D. Jones, 42, 32 Love Rd., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Jonathan Tucker Gober, 36, 159 East France St., Walnut Springs, Texas, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Imogene W. Cowden, 64, 33 Boggs Rd., Lily, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Heather F Girton, 35, 2830 Philpot Rd., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Robert C. Allen, 42, 2830 Philpot Rd., London, neglect action - UJC, two counts; flagrant non-support
Dec. 6
• George E. Bowling, 51, 1678 Barbourville St., London, second-degree disorderly conduct; menacing; resisting arrest; flagrant non-support, two counts
• Gareth Grimes, 21, 3555 Rough Creek Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; menacing; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Nora L. Bowman, 41, 2533 North Laurel Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Gary L. Maggard, 37, 159 Twin Valley Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, first offense; license to be in possession; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; improper equipment; possession of marijuana
Dec. 7
• Andrew Joseph Hacker, 24, 116 Bert Reams Lane, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; no operator's/moped license; improper or no windshield
• Marissa D. Rodriguez, 42, 254 Sunny Brock Circle, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, second offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Dwain D. Bolden, 38, address unknown, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Nikki J. Brumett, 38, 75 Robert E. Cox Rd., Corbin, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Brian Lynn Moore, 40, 89 Hemlock Rd., Corbin, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of handgun by convicted felon
Dec. 8
• Kimberly A. Cleary, 55, 3193 Somerset Rd., London, careless driving; no tail lamps; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/controlled substances, first offense; no operator's/moped license; failure to produce insurance card
Dec. 9
• Robert David McCamon, 29, 48 Cedar Bluff Lane, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; license to be in possession; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Joshua D. Hart, 36, 305 Beatty Ave., Corbin, second-degree criminal trespassing; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; menacing
• Shelli L. Davis, 31, 1690 Echo Valley Rd., Lily, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; third-degree terroristic threatening; unauthorized use of motor vehicle, first offense
Dec. 10
• Jamie Lee Riley, 41, 756 Hamm Hollow Rd., Garrard, Ky., careless driving; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, second offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; rear license not illuminated; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; improper equipment; obstructed vision and/or windshield; parole violation for technical violation
• Charles E. Brummett, 44, 417 Moriah Church Rd., London, serving parole violation warrant
• Theresa D. Karr, 48, 628 Silver Hill Rd., Corbin, second-degree escape; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree possession controlled substance, first offense
• Christopher E. Milby, 55, 186 Parker Rd., London, failure to comply with sex offender registration, first offense
• Delora G. Combs, 39, 14700 South Hwy. 421, Manchester, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol, two counts; giving officer false identifying information
Dec. 11
• Tabitha N. Hooker, 31, 538 Moriah Church Rd., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Sarah R. Mills, 35, 1340 Adams Rd., Corbin, first-degree promoting contraband; abused or neglected child - UJC
• Joseph L. Lewis, 62, 109 West 10th St., London, parole violation for technical violation
• James R. Proffitt, 44, 1899 Fariston Rd., London, remanded from drug court
• Jake A. Messer, 37, 735 Bear Hollow Rd., Rockholds, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Dustin L. Patterson, 27, 194 Four Oaks Rd., East Bernstadt, first-degree wanton endangerment; second-degree assault; second-degree burglary; first-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot, two counts; fourth-degree assault, minor injury; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; persistent felony offender I; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/controlled substance, first offense; speeding 20 mph over limit; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; reckless driving; improper passing; failure to or improper signal; improper equipment
• Cassi C. Colston, 25, 194 Four Oaks Rd., East Bernstadt, first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; first-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified
• Hailey M. Isom, 20, 298 Wagner Rd., London, dependency action - UJC
• Deangelo Antonio Grisby, 32, 2621 W. Mahammad Ali St., Louisville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jose Cruz Landeroz-Tovar, 26, 967 Lancelot Dr., Norcross, Ga., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jason Allen Davis, 48, 1275 Pinoak Dr., Morristown, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Joseph M. Fisher, 24, 3321 Windjammer, White Pine, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Brent Fitzgerald Tarter, 45, 314 Woodlawn Dr., Kingston, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jason Lee Anderson, 42, 1099 Fairview Dr., Harriman, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Natasha Renee Anderson, 34, 1191 Old Whitley Rd., London, third-degree criminal trespassing; menacing; second-degree disorderly conduct
Dec. 12
• Edward J. Clark, 29, 770 Paris Kar Rd., Keavy, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; second-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Jason D. Hicks, 39, 198 Chapel Rd., East Bernstadt, fourth-degree assault, minor injury
Dec. 13
• Thomas Raymond Engle, 32, 538 Byrley Rd., Corbin, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Tammy R. Cain, 48, 2660 West Hwy. 1376, East Bernstadt, second-degree burglary
• Kendra M. Walling, 29, 2660 West Hwy. 1376, East Bernstadt, second-degree burglary
• Brandon M. Collier, 33, 1220 Hwy. 1376 East, East Bernstadt, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
Dec. 14
• Ronald Robert Rontundi, 64, 64 Davenport Lane, Lily, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, second offense; one headlight; failure to dim headlights; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Loran M. Belcher, 31, 153 Stacy Lane, Busy, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Rebecca J. Salva, 47, 2473 Taylor School Rd., London, second-degree assault
• Billy R. Pennington, 32, 380 Byble Rd., London, second-degree disorderly conduct; menacing
