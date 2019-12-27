Friday, Dec. 20
• Rondall L. Cox, 42, 506 Byerly Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
• Heather M. Girton, 34, 516 Morentown Road, London, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; serving bench warrant for court
• Cory L. Goldsberry 26, address unknown, London, serving bench warrant for court; receiving stolen property under $10,000; probation violation for technical violation, giving officer false identifying information
• Keith D. Jones, 30, 2090 Fariston Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, third offense; driving on DUI-suspended license, third offense, aggravated circumstances; no operators/moped license; license to be in possession; failure to wear seat belts
• James E. Martin, 73, 648 Poplar Grove Church Road, Gray, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Saturday, Dec. 21
• Jasmine Deanna Osborne, 24, 1004 Bella Gardens, Middlesboro, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; instructional permit violations
• Andrew Thomas Rose, 34, 73 Rose Street, Corbin, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Jamie Leigh Saunders, 35, 1012 Hunt Avenue, Charleston, West Virginia, public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Dustin D. Simpson, 23, 117 West Carter Street, London, menacing; third-degree criminal trespassing; resisting arrest
• Christina R. Surgener, 38, 860 Hawk Ridge Road, London, falsely reporting an incident
Sunday, Dec. 22
• Dwain N. Bailey, 50, 1802 E. Ky. 3094, East Bernstadt, public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Douglas Earl Bailey, 44, 11724 E. Ky. 3094, East Bernstadt, first-degree assault, domestic violence; possession of firearm by convicted felon
• Angie M. Carter, 39, 509 Swan Street, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Christopher Lee Carter, 44, 509 Swan Street, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, $500 or more but under $10,000, two counts; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
• Jossie Collins, 65, 1936 Old Way Road, London, menacing; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Jessica Denise Conder, 38, 64 Taylor Subdivision, London, receiving stolen property under $10,000
• James Brian Hart, 46, 1802 E. Ky. 3094, East Bernstadt, possession of firearm by convicted felon
• Dennis Jason Holiman, 44, 10459 Bruce Drive, Florence, Ky., alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses
• Crystal Nicole Johnson, 38, 2043 North Laurel Road, London, possession of firearm by convicted felon
• Tracy Marie Marshall, 31, 515 Laketower Drive, Lexington, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., fourth or greater offense; driving on DUI-suspended license, third offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; third-degree possession of controlled substance, drug unspecified; prescription of controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• Brian Daniel May, 28, 5940 Ky. 1304, Hinkle, Kentucky, public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Elizabeth S. Spears, 33, 1640 Fox Haven Drive, Richmond, Kentucky, public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Buddy E. Vaughn, 25, 303 Long Street, Hulen, Kentucky, serving bench warrant for court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.