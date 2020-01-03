Dec. 27
Regina A. Griffie, 50, 48 Byrd Trailer Park, East Bernstadt, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree; serving bench warrant for court
Taylor Ray Logan, 23, 3440 Scottsviller Road, Glasgow, failure to appear in court
Randy Lee Kime, 69, 4610 Barcelona Circle, Loredo, Texas, violation of part 392 in federal safety regulations -- driving of motor vehicle
Pamela Fuson, 38, 140 Sullivan Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses), two counts; disorderly conduct, second-degree, two counts
Donna G. Oliver, 55, 1249 South Main Street #3, London, operating on suspended or revoked operators license
William F. Richmond, 42, 65 Skinner Hollow Road, Woodbine, flagrant non-support
Nathan Merrell Shepherd, 18, 1271 Rooks Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; failure to produce insurance card
Dec. 28
Joseph A. Warren, 28, 7001 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, South Carolina, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); failure to wear seat belts; disregarding traffic controlling DEV-traffic light; wanton endangerment -- first-degree -- police officer; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment -- first-degree; resisting arrest; reckless driving; speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit
Roy L. Howington, 61, 10225 Highway 26, Rockholds, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; one headlight; speeding 15 mph over limit; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; disregarding traffic controlling DEV-traffic light
Shirley D. Macdonald, 50, 123 Nathan Hale Drive, Georgetown, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
Emma J. Cottongim, 40, 1626 Barbourville Street, London, serving bench warrant for court
Steven Luther Wayne Wright, 23, 230 North Mill Street, London, serving bench warrant for court
Debra Joy Hensley, 58, 101 Oakley Street, London, menacing; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree
William L. Marme, 34, 139 Thoroughbred Trail, Corbin, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; flagrant non-support
Matthew Ian Williams, 18, 106 West 6th Street, Corbin, terroristic threatening, third-degree; improper display of registration plates; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession; no operator's-moped license
Andrew Joseph Hacker, 23, 95 Campbell Road, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) first offense; no operators-moped license; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense
Crystal Lynn Mills, 36, 1670 Barbourville Street, London, serving bench warrant for court
Charles Anthony Gregory, 39, 1670 Barbourville Street, London, serving bench warrant for court
Dec. 29
Kenneth Holland, 52, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; failure to or improper signal; careless driving; obstructed vision and/or windshield; rear license not illuminated
Timothy L. Combs, 28, 558 Sallys Branch Road, London, no registration plates; no registration receipt
Jonathan W. Bowling, 29, 152 East Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) first offense; no operators-moped license; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; obstructed vision and/or windshield; improper equipment; serving bench warrant for court
Donald D. McQueen, 39, 1362 McWhorter Road, London, driving DUI suspended license -- second offense (aggravated circumstance); operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) second offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/posses, two counts
John H. Goldsberry, 45, 516 Morentown Road, London, unauthorized use of motor vehicle -- first offense; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); serving bench warrant for court, four counts
Jason W. Burke, 45, 117 Vaughn Ridge Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Christopher Eugene Peters, 28, 10 Byrd Trailer Park, East Bernstadt, serving parole violation warrant; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) first offense; failure to dim headlights; no operators-moped license; failure to wear seat belts
Dec. 30
Terry L. Baker, 61, 104 Robinson Road East, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500
Jerry N. Cline Jr., 42, 213 Boysenberry Street, Lexington, flagrant non-support
Danielle L. Peace, 34, 1312 Winchester Avenue, Middlesburg, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto -- $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000; probation violation (for technical violation)
Thomas J. Lawson, 46, 138 Earl Howard Road, Keavy, serving parole violation warrant
Christopher D. Howard, 46, 4511 Columbus Avenue, Anderson, Indiana, fugitive (warrant not required)
Dustin C. Newman, 38, 350 Rader Ridge Road, London, possession of burglary tools; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense
Ashley A. Hart, 35, 303 Ford Street, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Kevin A. Martin, 29, 171 Ester Lane, London, giving officer false identifying information; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts
Jonathan R. Proffitt, 28, 709 Hailey Ridge Road, London, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; serving parole violation warrant
Holly J. Parsley, 33, 108 Laurel Ridge Road, Corbin, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Dec. 31
Clifford I. Morris, 64, 1014 Cliffs Edge, East Bernstadt, terroristic threatening, third-degree; wanton endangerment -- first-degree
Timothy D. Spurlock, 56, 93 Cornett Subdivision, London, failure to appear in court, three counts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.