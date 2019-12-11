Friday, December 6
Cyr T. Wilson, 22, 9308 Aylesbury Drive #5, Louisville, serving bench warrant for court
Bertha Ann Isgrigg, 29, 638 Broadway, Manchester, remand from court
Charles W. Asher, 40, 141 Shephard Road, Manchester, burglary, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
Benny B Randle, 34, 26 Lakeview Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
Cody Duane Marcum, 23, 1315 Highway 3434, East Bernstadt, speeding, 15 mph over limit; improper registration plate; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; no brake lights (passenger vehicles); failure to wear seat belts; failure to or improper signal, two counts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .06 (aggravated circumstance), first offense;
Richard W. Biggs, 39, 195 Jusinger Hollow Road, Mount Vernon, probation violation (for technical violation)
Crystal E. Hutton, 24, 1091 Littentown Road, East Bernstadt trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 OZ.) second offense or more
Annie E. Spencer, 21, 42 Jaw Road, East Bernstadt, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 OZ.) first offense
Eva J. Carr, 36, 8911 East Highway 92, Williamsburg, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Jerry L. Spivey, 51, 1552 Old Salem Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); resisting arrest; terroristic threatening, third-degree
John Doe, 49, failure to wear seat belts; obstructed vision and/or windshield; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to issue insurance card; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; giving officer false identifying information
Saturday, December 7
Fred Gene Coleman, 34, 93 Rolling Meadows, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Michael K. Henson, 38, 182 Delmas Gilliam Road, London, rear license not illuminated; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; license to be in possession; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense
Marvin Ray Johnson, 62, 705 Cole Road, London, failure to appear in court
Indika I Sears, 29, 240 Mountain Crest Road, Manchester, possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified
Robert T. Wooten, 51, 38 Wooton Drive, Manchester, possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified
Travis Michael Mize, 35, 1206 Old Hare Road, East Bernstadt, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Steven W. Lawson, 38, 1734 Money Road, East Bernstadt, criminal trespassing -- third-degree; criminal mischief, second-degree
Derek A. Vito, 18, 149 Whisper Woods Drive, Somerset, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Louis D. White, 23, 70 Maple Grove School Road, London, serving bench warrant for court, two-counts
Jennifer W. Adcock, 28, 291 Mountain View Road, Williamsburg, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; PMT unlicensed operator to operate motor vehicle, two counts; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; careless driving; no brake lights (passenger vehicles); failure to wear seat belts; failure to use child restraint device in vehicle; failure to produce insurance card; no operators-moped license, two counts; license to be in possession, two counts; rear license not illuminated; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense
Linda Kay Gibson, 54, 912 Charlie Sizemore Road, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Carl Hubbard, 59, 611 West Wise Owl Road, Keavy, serving bench warrant for court; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Sunday, December 9
Mary M. Roark, 35, 232 Sasser Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; resisting arrest; assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury); terroristic threatening, third-degree; falsely reporting an incident; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Matthew Gerald Dalton, 19, 932 Muddy Creek Road, Berea, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense
Keifer Shane Bowser, 25, 86 Sunnybrooke Road, Heidrick, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to or improper signal; failure to wear seat belts
Melvin B. Day, 38, 1222 Lamb, Evarts, giving officer false identifying information; serving parole violation warrant
Christopher Lee Lawson, 31, 64 May Lane, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Shala Gregory, 30, 136 Raider Way, Stearns, giving officer false identifying information; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000, two counts; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500, two counts
Alice Melissa Mullins, 45, 1501 Old Whitley Road, London, Rear license not illuminated; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Juan Cairo, 57, Perdomo, 23170 Southwest 155th Avenue, Miami, Florida, C.D.L. (operating vehicle while suspended); license to be in possession
