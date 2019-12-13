Monday, December 9
Joshua Wayne Minton, 32, 1694 Willie Green Road, London, reckless driving; disregarding stop sign; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); failure to or improper signal; no operators-moped license; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; instructional permit violations; failure to produce insurance card; failure to dim headlights; rear license not illuminated; driving too fast for traffic conditions; failure to notify address change to department of transportation; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; improper equipment
Paul J. Schilling Jr., 43, 134 Pheasant Run, Somerset, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Joey R. Coleman, 25, 5878 Barbourville Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Tanner J. Couch, 18, 40 Greenlawn Subdivision, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Karen Lynn Moore, 44, 911 East Pittsburg Church Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; criminal trespassing -- third-degree
Roy L. Rydholm, 61, 220 East 4th Street, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Edgar W. Sizemore, 21, 58 Bluebonnet Circle, Corbin, giving officer false identifying information; improper display of registration plates; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; unauthorized use of mot vehicle -- first offense
Tuesday, December 10
Cody Duane Marcum, 23, 1315 Highway 4334, East Bernstadt, operating non-motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants; no lights on bicycle
Dillion Lee Dople, 25, 5415 Jellico Creek Road, Williamsburg, burglary, third-degree
Dwight D. Osborne, 50, 1646 Cinater Lane, London, possession of controlled, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Jamie L. Cole, 41, 905 Montvale Road, Maryville, TN, transferred, two counts
Makayla Sue Moore, 19, 40 Village Street, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), no visible injury; disorderly conduct, second-degree; wanton endangerment -- second-degree
Marshall Otis Miracle, 20, 248 Chips Lane, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), no visible injury; disorderly conduct, second-degree; wanton endangerment -- second-degree
Skylar L. Osborne, 26, 3263 Pine Top Road, London, burglary, second-degree
Bruce Griffitts, 67, 4909 Pinetop Road, London, burglary, second-degree
Candice R. Siler, 38, 1664 Adams, Corbin, criminal abuse, third-degree -- child 12 or under
Tyra Dawnett Vickers, 23, 199 Jackson Drive, Tyner, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Jerry Mulkey Lee, 39, 1291 Old Way Road, London, prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first-offense; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
