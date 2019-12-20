Monday, December 16
Kendra L. Davidson, 27, 127 Carson Lane, East Bernstadt, burglary, second-degree
Robert W. McWhorter, 37, 1701 West Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Tony L. Ridner, 42, 150 Minton Hollow Road, Burnside, serving bench warrant for court
Anthony L. Hester, 34, 3624 West 71st Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, murder; federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serve out; tampering with physical evidence; burglary, first-degree
Wilma Jean Emert, 69, 625 Old Flat Lick School Road, Flat Lick, custodial interference -- felony
Mark Dewayne Wynn, 30, 135 School House Road, Lejunior, flagrant non-support
Hannah G. Craft, 21, 72 Paul Marcum Road, London, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Karen S. Spence, 43, 157 Sparrows Lane, McKee, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; criminal trespassing -- second-degree
Dennis R. Miracle, 61, 309 4th Apartment #2, Pineville, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Chad Brent Sturgill, 32, 628 Dixon Branch Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; excessive windshield/window tinting
Tuesday, December 17
James Brandon Belcher, 35, 960 Highmoore Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) first offense; failure to or improper signal
Robert E. Harrison, 49, 215 Clark Drive, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence,) minor injury
Jeanie L. Sumner, 43, 315 Clark Drive, London, assault, fourth-degree dating violence (minor injury)
Amanda I. Eads, 29, 65 Jackson Street, Corbin, giving officer false identifying information; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; public intoxication -- controlled substance, (excludes alcohol)
Katelyn M. Clements, 25, 2734 Little Dry Run Road, Cincinnati, OH, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) first offense
