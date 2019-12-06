Monday, December 2
Mindi Rachelle Boggs, 24, 25 Texas Avenue, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) second offense; one headlight; driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; display or possession of canceled or fictitious operators license
Christian Millard Tarvin, 20, 2329 East Highway 30, East Bernstadt, criminal mischief, first-degree; criminal trespassing -- third-degree
Ronald C. McVey, 55, 114 Paula Drive, Mount Sterling, theft by deception -- includes cold checks, under $500
Robert L. Peyton, 34, 114 Carter Avenue, Somerset, serving bench warrant for court
Charles E. Brummett, 43, 92 Mills Hill Road, Pineville, serving parole violation warrant; failure to wear seat belts; no brake lights (passenger vehicles); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; obstructed vision and/or windshield
David W. Pennington, 71, 545 Sublimity School Road, London, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Vickie Godfrey, 57, 60 Farley Road, East Bernstadt, speeding 13 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to issue insurance card; careless driving
Kimberly Witherington-Hensley, 44, 401 17th Street, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500
Walter Earl Darling, 46, 92 Woodland Court, Keavy, rape, first-degree; sodomy, first-degree; unlawful imprisonment -- first-degree; impersonating a peace officer
Zacharia La-Paul McGlinch, 21, 123 Campground Court, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
William R. Tucker, 28, 105 Jordan Lane, Cannon, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); persistent felony offender I
Tuesday, December 3
Amanda Lucille Nelson, 33, 62 Watermelon Drive Apartment 1, London, no rearview mirror; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operators license, two counts; failure to produce insurance card, two counts; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; serving bench warrant for court; no operators-moped license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, second offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Katrina Sashay Turner, 32, 1065 Slate Ridge Church Road, Lily, serving bench warrant for court
William L. Hill, 32, 14 Wofford Church Road, Williamsburg, serving bench warrant for court
George R. Evans, 40, 243 Rainbow Drive, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court, three counts
Noah Saylor, 40, 1765 Chaney Ridge Road, London, serving bench warrant for court; possession of controlled substance first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband -- first-degree
Dana C. Abner, 29, 535 Fisher Cemetery Road, Barbourville, failure to appear in court, three counts; theft by failure to make required disposition of property $500 or more but less than $10,000; possession of marijuana; failure to produce insurance card; careless driving; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. .08 -- second offense; license to be in possession; promoting contraband -- second-degree
Kenneth R. Belile, 48, 55 Back Lane, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense
Stephanie R. Valintour, 43, 100 Scott Street Apartment 115, London, remanded
Jimmy William Hicks, 44, 122 Bethel Hill Road, East Bernstadt, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence
Jerry L. Ramsey, 57, 3022 KY Highway 2227 Lot #3, Somerset, speeding 19 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08, fourth offense or more; driving on DUI suspended license -- second offense; serving bench warrant for court
Teresa L. Isaacs/Smith, 41, 1630 KY 1304, Bimble, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Billy R. Richardson, 41, 277 New Shiner Hill Road, Williamsburg, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Shawna Jean Davis, 35, 132 Gum Road, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine)
Nathan T. Davidson, 27, 601 Poplar Hollow Road, London, resisting arrest; menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Michael R. Barrett, 29, 1506 Old Salem Road, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine)
Randall M. Hess, 35, 189 Board Walk Circle, London, improper display of registration plates; neglect action -- UCJ; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper registration plate
Deny W. Cunagin, 42, 477 Waterworks Road, London, resisting arrest; terroristic threatening, third-degree
Jared A. Thomas, 26, 4727 Highway 26, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Robert C. Deaton, 39, 890 County Farm Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); wanton endangerment -- first-degree
