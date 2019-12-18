Friday, December 13

Travis William Hyland, 32, 726 Flatwoods Road, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; improper turning; failure to produce insurance card

Michael B. Smallwood, 37, 1948 Old Whitley Road, London, remanded from court

Melissa R. Caldwell, 42, 888 Lick Branch Road, theft by unlawful taking or disposition purse snatching, under $500

James Ray Simpson, 36, 138 Cox Lane, London, speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; disregarding stop sign; improper passing; failure to or improper signal; improper display of registration plates; improper registration plate

Alexander S. Lebeau, 26, 5378 Somerset Road, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; carrying a concealed weapon

Krysten R. Powell, 26, 72 Paul Marcum Road, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

Alnesha R. Stafford, 30, 3133 Hickman Drive, Atlanta, Georgia, conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance, first offense

Tramone B. Horne, 35, PO Box 150583, Atlanta, Georgia, conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance, first offense

Ralph E. Turner, 54, 617 West Third Street, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500

Candus J. Rogers, 30, 77 Union Street, Somerset, probation violation (for technical violation)

Brian J. Hart, 46, 3130 Highway 538 Loop, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500

Bryan D. Cornett, 41, 120 Cherokee Lane, London, theft by deception -- including cold checks, under $500

Terry W. Bruner, 44, 1207 Hopper Creek Road, London, serving bench warrant for court

Samantha Ann Mays, 30, 188 Ray Johnson Road, London, no operators-moped license; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Patricia Ellen Key, 48, 59 Moore Street, failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle; wanton endangerment -- second degree; no registration receipt; failure to notify address change to department of transportation; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; careless driving; failure to produce insurance card

Teddy Joe Parsley II, 39, 1562 Willie Cheek Road, London, driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense

Carl D. Madden, 39, London, serving bench warrant for court; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) thrid offense; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; improper equipment; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited

Brandon C. Fultz-Ray, 24, 290 Fultz Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court

Saturday, December 14

Austin Tyler Peters, 26, 65 Tomahawk Drive, Gray, speeding 15 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense

William S. Napier, 29, 845 Muddy Gap Road, Manchester, serving bench warrant for court

Benjamin T. Bowman, 39, 606 Chad Street, Loyall, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense; non-payment of fines

Melissa J. Walters, 46, 10371 KY 6, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 or more but under $10,000

Crystal Sue Taylor, 40, 300 Reams Lane, #125, Lily, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08, fourth offense or more; driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; possession of marijuana; prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified); possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified

Mark Collins, 51, 300 Rail Road Avenue, Manchester, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Elizabeth Delan Robertson, 67, 47 Appaloosa Trail, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court

Vernon Messer, 58, 47 Appaloosa Trail, Corbin, serving parole violation warrant

Charles Ray Perkins, 35, 2036 Fariston Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); falsely reporting an incident; disorderly conduct, second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses,) two counts; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Harold Dean Miller, 45, 1095 Echo Valley Road, Lily, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) first offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; failure to wear seat belts; serving bench warrant for court; speeding 19 MPH over limit; failure to or improper signal; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Sunday, December 15

Teresa Michelle Noble, 42, 412 Hanes Barker Road, Corbin, rear license not illuminated; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance); first offense

Kyle L. Reel, 26, 5191 Madison Pike, Independence, possession of marijuana; criminal trespassing -- first-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), two counts; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); operating on suspended or revoked operators license; wanton endangerment -- second-degree -- police officer; alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Bret P. Watkins, 41, 2182 Rouch Creek Road, London, criminal trespassing -- first-degree; possession of controlled substance; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of handgun by convicted felon; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest

Terri Lynn Anderson, 48, 736 West Main Street, Lexington, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Scottie R. Abrams, 43, 1590 Burnett Road, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; persistent felony possession of firearm; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .06 (aggravated circumstance,) first offense; resisting arrest; menacing; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified); probation violation (for technical violation); serving bench warrant for court

Lee D. White, 42, 138 Rapier Hollow, Woodbine, possession of controlled substance, first offense; second-degree

Jessica M. Keller, 33, 453 South Laurel Road Apartment 35, London, disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest

Lesley Y. Johnson/Bray, 39, 192 Keavy Road, London, driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; failure or non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to wear seat belts; failure to appear in court; neglect action -- UJC

Aleeshia B. Dillaha, 36, 1023 Boat Dock Road, Somerset, driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage contained in motor vehicle prohibited; endangering the welfare of a minor; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drug/etc., .08 -- second offense

James R. York, 72, 689 Farmers Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; disorderly conduct, second-degree

Ashley M. Smith, 28, 300 Reams Lane, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

Daniel M. Smith, 43, 64 Standu, London, operating on suspended or revoked operators license

Anthony P. George, 46, 453 Laurel Road #37, London, serving bench warrant for court

