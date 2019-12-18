Friday, December 13
Travis William Hyland, 32, 726 Flatwoods Road, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; improper turning; failure to produce insurance card
Michael B. Smallwood, 37, 1948 Old Whitley Road, London, remanded from court
Melissa R. Caldwell, 42, 888 Lick Branch Road, theft by unlawful taking or disposition purse snatching, under $500
James Ray Simpson, 36, 138 Cox Lane, London, speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; disregarding stop sign; improper passing; failure to or improper signal; improper display of registration plates; improper registration plate
Alexander S. Lebeau, 26, 5378 Somerset Road, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; carrying a concealed weapon
Krysten R. Powell, 26, 72 Paul Marcum Road, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
Alnesha R. Stafford, 30, 3133 Hickman Drive, Atlanta, Georgia, conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance, first offense
Tramone B. Horne, 35, PO Box 150583, Atlanta, Georgia, conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance, first offense
Ralph E. Turner, 54, 617 West Third Street, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Candus J. Rogers, 30, 77 Union Street, Somerset, probation violation (for technical violation)
Brian J. Hart, 46, 3130 Highway 538 Loop, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Bryan D. Cornett, 41, 120 Cherokee Lane, London, theft by deception -- including cold checks, under $500
Terry W. Bruner, 44, 1207 Hopper Creek Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Samantha Ann Mays, 30, 188 Ray Johnson Road, London, no operators-moped license; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Patricia Ellen Key, 48, 59 Moore Street, failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle; wanton endangerment -- second degree; no registration receipt; failure to notify address change to department of transportation; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; careless driving; failure to produce insurance card
Teddy Joe Parsley II, 39, 1562 Willie Cheek Road, London, driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense
Carl D. Madden, 39, London, serving bench warrant for court; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) thrid offense; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; improper equipment; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
Brandon C. Fultz-Ray, 24, 290 Fultz Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
Saturday, December 14
Austin Tyler Peters, 26, 65 Tomahawk Drive, Gray, speeding 15 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense
William S. Napier, 29, 845 Muddy Gap Road, Manchester, serving bench warrant for court
Benjamin T. Bowman, 39, 606 Chad Street, Loyall, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense; non-payment of fines
Melissa J. Walters, 46, 10371 KY 6, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 or more but under $10,000
Crystal Sue Taylor, 40, 300 Reams Lane, #125, Lily, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08, fourth offense or more; driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; possession of marijuana; prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified); possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified
Mark Collins, 51, 300 Rail Road Avenue, Manchester, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Elizabeth Delan Robertson, 67, 47 Appaloosa Trail, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Vernon Messer, 58, 47 Appaloosa Trail, Corbin, serving parole violation warrant
Charles Ray Perkins, 35, 2036 Fariston Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); falsely reporting an incident; disorderly conduct, second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses,) two counts; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Harold Dean Miller, 45, 1095 Echo Valley Road, Lily, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) first offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; failure to wear seat belts; serving bench warrant for court; speeding 19 MPH over limit; failure to or improper signal; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Sunday, December 15
Teresa Michelle Noble, 42, 412 Hanes Barker Road, Corbin, rear license not illuminated; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance); first offense
Kyle L. Reel, 26, 5191 Madison Pike, Independence, possession of marijuana; criminal trespassing -- first-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), two counts; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); operating on suspended or revoked operators license; wanton endangerment -- second-degree -- police officer; alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Bret P. Watkins, 41, 2182 Rouch Creek Road, London, criminal trespassing -- first-degree; possession of controlled substance; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of handgun by convicted felon; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest
Terri Lynn Anderson, 48, 736 West Main Street, Lexington, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Scottie R. Abrams, 43, 1590 Burnett Road, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; persistent felony possession of firearm; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .06 (aggravated circumstance,) first offense; resisting arrest; menacing; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified); probation violation (for technical violation); serving bench warrant for court
Lee D. White, 42, 138 Rapier Hollow, Woodbine, possession of controlled substance, first offense; second-degree
Jessica M. Keller, 33, 453 South Laurel Road Apartment 35, London, disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest
Lesley Y. Johnson/Bray, 39, 192 Keavy Road, London, driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; failure or non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to wear seat belts; failure to appear in court; neglect action -- UJC
Aleeshia B. Dillaha, 36, 1023 Boat Dock Road, Somerset, driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage contained in motor vehicle prohibited; endangering the welfare of a minor; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drug/etc., .08 -- second offense
James R. York, 72, 689 Farmers Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; disorderly conduct, second-degree
Ashley M. Smith, 28, 300 Reams Lane, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Daniel M. Smith, 43, 64 Standu, London, operating on suspended or revoked operators license
Anthony P. George, 46, 453 Laurel Road #37, London, serving bench warrant for court
