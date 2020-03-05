Feb. 28
Kyle Derek Maggard, 21, 3009 Maple Grove Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; assisting minor under 18 with purchase of alcohol; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; careless driving; improper turning; excessive windshield/window tinting
Phillip B. Hedrick, 38, 55 Farley Road, East Bernstadt, failure to appear in court
Richard Wyley Hoilman Jr., 37, 1440 Faith Circle Road, Johnson City, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Colton Otis Carden, 20, 4603 Ladyslipper North Avenue, Brooklyn Park, Michigan, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Jeffrey Jay Latimer, 39, 3865 Talbott Kansas Road, Morristown, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Matthew D. Norris, 25, 1004 Henry Street, Johnson City, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Joseph Bryan Robertson, 51, 181 Brimmer Road, Elizabeth, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Lucas Dakota Davis, 25, 3921 Ellistown Road, Knoxville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Phillip Ray Robinson, 44, 429 Uppersand Valley Road, Jonesborough, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Matthew L. Rookstool, 37, 1620 Bacon Creek Road, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- third offense
Anthony Long Eugene, 34, 644 Forty Foot Street, Newport, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Bryan James Roberston, 126 Eagerton Lane, Ridgeville, South Carolina, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
David Eugene Murr, 45, 1009 East Main Street, Jonesborough, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Zachariah Taylor Thornton, 30, 1465 Riverview Drive, Elizabethton, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Logan Parker Oxendine, 23, 303 Wilson Avenue, Johnson City, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
John Jason Hunt, 44, 445 Parrot Drive, Somerset, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Cheree Renee Greene, 39, 1045 Blue Springs Road, Mohawk, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Feb. 29
Gilda Maria De Santanna, 67, Johnson City, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Samantha Lee Frady, 29, 1765 Allens Chapel Road, Parisville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Bridget N. Bustle, 38, 124 May Lane, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense; unauthorized parking in a handicapped zone; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; driving on DUI-suspended license -- first offense
Linsey Jo Hyatt, 34, Bluff City, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Brandy D. Hilton, 37, 1282 Riverview Drive, Elizabeth, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Shelly T. Davis, 43, 1503 East Millard, Street, Johnson City, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Christopher George Cole, 39, 410 Laurel River Church Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; serving bench warrant for court; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Crystal K. Henson, 35, 121 Valley Lane, London, no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; giving officer false identifying information; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08, fourth offense or more; endangering the welfare of a minor; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; possession of controlled substance, first offense, second-degree
Carol Caudill, 52, 122 Firestation Road, East Bernstadt, falsely reporting an incident; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest
Jared F. Malicoat, 29, 740 Jackson Road, East Bernstadt, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); criminal mischief, third-degree; resisting arrest; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Jessica Sue Ingram, 43, 133 Starlite Court, Louisville, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; disregarding traffic controlling DEV-traffic light; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card
Brian Keith Doan, 40, 76 Sigmon Street, Mount Vernon, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; careless driving; failure to wear seat belts
Mark Collins, 51, 300 Railroad Avenue, Manchester, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Tammy Lou Sutton, 38, 217 Clark Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
March 1
Derek Thomas Collett, 36, 662 Ane Creek Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Ricky Lewis Green, 39, 1236 Lily Road, London, assault, fourth-degree dating violence (minor injury); disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing
Cage R. Doan, 27, 80 Cloud Subdivision Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); resisting arrest; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot)
Benny Alan McNealy, 37, 196 Old Standard Hollow Lane, Newcomb, Tennessee, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; no operators-moped license; improper parking violations; failure to produce insurance card
Ashley Renae Smith, 24, 1768 Sacker Road, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; possession of marijuana
Larry Gene Felton, 46, 545 Mountain Springs Road, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Herbert V. Hood, 44, 4195 Highway 904, Williamsburg, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Teondre Kameron Jevon Covington, 19, 607 Pelham Street, Franklin, speeding 20 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; possession of marijuana
