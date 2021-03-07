Feb. 18
• Johnny G. Coots, 41, 188 Ray Johnson Road, London, flagrant non-support
• Candice R. Siler, 39, 1664 Adams Road, Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Charles L. Scruggs, 39, 11 Barbourville Street, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense
• Viola J. Stanley, 31, 1480 Locust Street, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $500 but under $10,000
Feb. 19
• David M. Clack Jr., 26, 2627 Little Buckhorn Road, Clayhole, Ky., first-degree wanton endangerment
• Terry L. Goodin, 38, 5250 Bardstown Road, Springfield, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Hobart L. Elswick, 48, 255 Mount Morgan, Williamsburg, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Feb. 20
• Sonny Drummonds, 43, 240 Drummonds Lane, Gray, Ky., operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, second offense; improper turning; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense
Feb. 21
• Amanda N. Rose, 32, 2679 Redbird Road, Williamsburg, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Joshua Adam Abrams, 32, 450 Siler Cemetery Road, Williamsburg, serving parole violation warrant
• James William Moore, 38, 3226 Lily Road, London, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, second offense; no operator's/moped license
• Miranda Leeann Baker, 33, 3226 Lily Road, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; probation violation for technical violation; probation violation for felony offense
• Brandon L. Copeland, 31, homeless, London, second-degree disorderly conduct; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; resisting arrest
• Jacobi Allen Caven, 30, 4215 Campbellsville Road, Hodgenville, Ky., second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/controlled substances, first offense; receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; resisting arrest; third-degree criminal mischief; second-degree burglary; first-degree criminal mischief; persistent felony offender I; possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; first-degree wanton endangerment; first-degree wanton endangerment - police officer
• Darrell Dewayne Mason, 38, 146 Sweet Hollow Road, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, first offense
Feb. 22
• Yessenia Milagros Hernandez, 18, 150 Northwood Hill Road, Manchester, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct; third-degree terroristic threatening, two counts; second-degree criminal trespassing
• Melissa R. Helton, 36, 620 Ridgeview Drive, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Gary Ray Wagers, 43, 171 Moren Road, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, second or greater offense
• Angela M. Sides, 43, 339 County Road 5631, Casterville, Texas, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Andy E. Warren, 39, 411 South Hwy. 92, Jefferson City, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jackson Frederic Brown, 29, no address listed, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jelonn M. Tate, 29, 4017 Oakland Drive, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• John J. Rush III, 61, 4728 Courtlamd Lane, Carmichael, Calif., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Derrick Lee Partin, 35, 25 Dickie Jackson Road, Pineville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Brandon L. Karr, 40, 300 Rally Road, Keavy, third-degree criminal trespassing; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Travis S. Merritt, 40, 305 Waterworks Road, London, probation violation for felony offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Jessica R. Odell, 27, 100 Scott Street, London, first-degree sodomy, victim under 12 years of age; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree sexual abuse
• Trevor Donald Collins, 22, 100 Scott Street, London, first-degree rape, victim under 12 years of age; first-degree sodomy, victim under 12 years of age; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Michael Dwayne Spalding, 51, address unknown, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Feb. 23
• Edgar W. Sizemore, 22, 2238 Fariston Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, over $500 but under $10,000; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot
• Bradley N. Merida, 30, 106 Pitzer Street, Barbourville, second-degree burglary
• Rosa M. Thomas, 40, 28 Mats Lane, Williamsburg, parole violation for felony offense
• Charles E. Nantz, 30, 172 Clancy Lane, Lily, probation violation for felony offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Timothy Duane Collins, 34, 1093 Topton Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, second offense; inadequate silencer, muffler; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; no operator's/moped license; failure to wear seat belts
• Tabitha Tennille Hendrick, 36, 301 East Third Street, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; endangering the welfare of a minor; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
Feb. 24
• Gina G. Jackson, 53, 748 KY 2417, Corbin, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Roger M. Amis, 39, 567 West City Dam Rd., Corbin, first-degree possession of controlled substance, heroin, first offense; third-degree criminal trespassing; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Andrew D. Jackson, 34, 454 Hanes Baker Road, Corbin, first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree criminal trespassing
• Kenneth R. Vaughn, 50, 3024 Dogwood Springs Road, London, failure to or improper signal; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Ronnie W. Pierce, 37, 145 Brushy Ridge Road, McKee, first-degree possession controlled substance, LSD, first offense
• George A. Hagan, 43, P.O. Box 54, Finchville, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Matthew S. Spurling, 26, 2832 Chesney Road, Frendville, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Timothy Andrew Eck, 31, 1187 West Mallard Drive, N.J., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
