Feb. 2
• Johnathan Eugene Blevins, 36, 1578 Oak Ridge Church Road, London - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; careless driving; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense
• William J. Fields, 44, 530 Reynolds Hollow Road, Williamsburg - first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Myron H. Flanagan, 39, 101 General Delivery, Lexington - public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; failure to wear seat belts; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses
• Amie M. Weddle, 35, 819 Farris Hill Road, Gray - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Justin A. Johnson, 26, 232 Bowling Ranch Road, Thousand Sticks, KY - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Brianna Rich, 22, 447 Burnett Road, London - second-degree assault; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; license plate not legible; no operator's/moped license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to appear
• Ian Tyler Mounts, 22, 99 Delbert Hodge Road, London - public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; fraudulent use of a credit card
• Timothy K. Storms, 45, 1600 Holly Grove Road, Keavy - serving parole warrant warrant; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
Feb. 3
• John Christopher Mills, 51, 13 Saturn Drive, Heidrick, KY - conspiracy to traffic in controlled substance, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense, two counts; persistent felony offender I; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; third-degree criminal mischief
• Solomon D. Lyttle, 38, Rose Tower, Lexington - transfer for court from other facility
• Margo Pondetta Gray, 37, 1238 Splashway Road, Newport, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Bryan Charles Allum, 39, 6300 Asheville Hwy., Knoxville - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Tina Lynn Melfi, 49, 5860 Slate Lick Road, London - operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, first offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense
• Kody G. Hubbard, 21, 116 Third Street, Carrollton, KY - possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Dakota W. Smith, 24, 538 Old Richmond Road, London - serving parole violation warrant
• Jerrad Lee Gilbert, 23, 538 Old Richmond Road, London - giving officer false identifying information; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $500 but under $1,000; first-degree criminal trespass; third-degree burglary; second-degree criminal mischief
Feb. 4
• Charles D. Dearing, 41, 72 Courtner Lane, London - first-degree possession controlled substances, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Stephen Richard Carpenter, 43, 1826 Barbourville Road, London - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Quincy Rodriguez Williams, 29, 383 Foley Road, London - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, third or greater offense
• Javonta R. Tipton, 28, 914 N. Royal Street, Jackson, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• John Robert Wooten, 39, 1215 KY 1223, Corbin - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of marijuana; failure to wear seat belts
• Amanda A. Carr, 38, 1215 Hwy. 1223-East, Corbin - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Makayla L. Smith, 26, 2690 Hwy. 1809, Bryants Store, KY - fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury
Feb. 5
• Richard Travis Francione, 39, 156 Pepperhill Drive, London - third-degree burglary; possession of burglary tools; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; rear license not illuminated; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
• Steven R. Boggs, 56, 2084 Main Street, Willisburg, KY - public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Jimmy Lee Barrett, 43, 1412 Hemlock Subdivision, Williamsburg, KY - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
Feb. 6
• James B. Marcum, 42, 75 E. Essex Avenue, Corbin - operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, fourth or greater offense; driving on DUI-suspended license, aggravated circumstances, first offense; license to be in possession; first-degree wanton endangerment
• Paris Drummonds, 51, 706 Conductor Street, Corbin - resisting arrest; flagrant non-support
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.