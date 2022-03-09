Feb. 20
• Brandy T. Gilbert, 36, 648 Maple Grove Road, London - third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, less than 20 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• Nicole Ashley Baase, 29, 5905 Hidden Oaks Court, Maineville, Ohio - fugitive from another state - warrant required; leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; no operator's/moped license; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense
• Angel Roberta Howard, 36. 270 Golden Eagle Drive, London - second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension
• Scottie R. Abrams, 45, 1590 Burnett Road, London - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; persistent felony offender II; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
Feb. 21
• Adam N. Carnes, 36, 436 Hanes Baker Road, Corbin - fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury
• Keisha E Brummett, 29, 45 Village Street, London - fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Janice Sarah-Faye Middleton, 36, 4781 Sinking Creek Road, London - neglect action - UJC; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; serving parole violation warrant
• Alicia Nicole Isom, 28, 370 Roy Dugger Road, London - remanded
• Jennifer O. Maggard, 40, 995 Floyd Switch Road, Eubank, KY - second-degree disorderly conduct; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol, two counts
• Todd Michael Bestada, 24, 2048 Joffry Avenue, Toledo, Ohio - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Cody J. Dickerson, 27, 22 McCarty Lane, Corbin - second-degree disorderly conduct; menacing; third-degree terroristic threatening
• Justin Allen Crum, 28, 1618 Morgan Road, Morristown, Tenn. - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jason Curtis Simpson, 39, 5597 KY 459, Barbourville - theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, first offense; serving bench warrant for court
• Cecil B. Hamblin, 62, 1350 Deep Branch Road, Williamsburg - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Feb. 23
• Darlene Smith, 47, 2149 Coalport Road, Artemus, KY - violation not stated
• Robert W. Stewart, 40, 10657 Johnson Road, Manchester - first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin) first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Joseph Michael Estep, 40, 304 South Keenland Drive, Richmond, KY - transferred for court
• James Jacob Root, 37, 314 North Salem Road, London - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, two counts; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, three counts; failure to wear seat belts; improper display of registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; improper equipment
• George E. Caddell, 52, 242 Sherry Street, London - drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, two counts; first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense
• Rebecca Sue Johnson, 37, 310 Maplesville School Road, London - dependency action - UJC; neglect action - UJC
• Latesha T. Brown, 34, 1185 Collier Road North West, Atlanta, GA - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Desteryn L. Arnold, 32, 4210 Valley View Drive, Knoxville, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Brooke L. Hensley, 28, 3012 Legacy Point Way, Knoxville, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Peter R. Bolos, 44, 12718 Mountain Springs Place, Trinity, FL - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jon G. Wagner (McNeal), 4, 739 Robinson Road, London - possession of firearm by convicted felon
Feb. 24
• Danielle Ann Bowling, 40, 128 Walter Eversole Road, East Bernstadt - theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 20 but under 120 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense
• Treva S. Chappell, 33, 361 Hensley Road, East Bernstadt - theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Christopher Levi Belcher, 27, 2180 Stanley Valley Road, Surgoinsville, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jessie Marie Shaffer, 30, 645 Bailey Bridge Road, Limestone, TN - theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Michael Rodney Ham, 49, 1537 Virginia Avenue, Knoxville, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Porsha D. Bush, 42, 501 North Main Street, Hattiesburg, MS - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
