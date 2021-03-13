Arrest report

Feb. 25

• Glennis L. Isaac, 47, 1859 West Hwy. 92, Williamsburg, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess

• Jonathon K. Coots, 27, 67 Kay and Kay Lane, Hyden, first-degree rape, incapable of consent, physically helpless; first-degree sodomy, incapable of consent, physically helpless

• Jordan W. Wagner, 22, 1223 South Hwy., Corbin, first-degree strangulation; first-degree fleeing and evading police, on foot; fourth-degree assault, dating violence, no visible injury

• Roberto Ayala, 28, 1957 Farriston Road, London, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout

• Jose Ayala, 52, 1957 Farriston Road, London, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout

Feb. 26

• Freddy Humfleet, 44, 3400 Echo Valley Road, London, third-degree fetal homicide, second-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) - first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Houston Lewis, 29, 205 Tom Cat Trail, London, fourth-degree assault - minor injury, second-degree forgery

• William Woodie, 31, 101 Cloverline, Calhoun, Georgia, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout

• James Rash, 50, 1046 Greeks Creek Road, Trade, Tennessee, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout

• Martin Leon-Moreno, 38, 141 Wyatt Village Road, Pennstation, Tennessee, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout

• Summer Fann, 22, 673 Kidwell School Road, Greeneville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout

• Amy Hyder, 39, 115 Kenndey St., Johnson City, Tennessee, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout

• Martin Santiago, 40, 306 Locust St., Greeneville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout

• Joshua York, 46, 160 Grassy Valley Road, Johnson City, Tennessee, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout

• Billy Brock, 56, 1069 Cane Fork Road, Hyden, Kentucky, parole violation for felony offense

Feb. 27

• Liza Godfrey, 27, 145 Perry Lane, London, serving parole violation warrant

• William Reeves, 16, 82 Danielle Street, London, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot

• Cameron Carroll, 19, 416 Leah Lane, Corbin, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, criminal littering

Feb. 28

• Dustin Bewley, 27, 130 Brent Danielle Road, London, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance - first offense, license plate not legible, improper or no windshield, no registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance - first offense, license to be in possession, one headlight, remanded

• Joshua Godsey, 40, 13 Jamestown Estates, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property - purse snatching - under $500, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), giving officer false identifying information, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot

• Kimberly Hubbard, 34, 50 Easy St., London, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), resisting arrest

March 2

Samantha Belcher, 33, 192 Mt. Pleasant Road, London, probation violation for felony offense

• Michael Young, 37, 1193 Mobley Bend Road, Corbin, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance - first offense, third degree possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, prescription controlled substance not in proper container - first offense

• Ronald Turner, 24, 1720 Laurans Ave., Knoxville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout

• Stephanie Adair, 27, 194 Red Bird Circle, Luttrell, Tennessee, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout

• Kewan Cinklin-Bradley, 28, Tennessee, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout

Andrew Smith, 31, 705 East North Street, Indiana, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout

William Hopson, 39, 4323 Greenway Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout

Benny HIbbard, 58, 36 Water Tower Road, Manchester, Kentucky, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout

Brandon Eversole, 30, 1664 Barbourville St. #6, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500, public intoxication of controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

