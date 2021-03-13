Feb. 25
• Glennis L. Isaac, 47, 1859 West Hwy. 92, Williamsburg, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Jonathon K. Coots, 27, 67 Kay and Kay Lane, Hyden, first-degree rape, incapable of consent, physically helpless; first-degree sodomy, incapable of consent, physically helpless
• Jordan W. Wagner, 22, 1223 South Hwy., Corbin, first-degree strangulation; first-degree fleeing and evading police, on foot; fourth-degree assault, dating violence, no visible injury
• Roberto Ayala, 28, 1957 Farriston Road, London, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout
• Jose Ayala, 52, 1957 Farriston Road, London, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout
Feb. 26
• Freddy Humfleet, 44, 3400 Echo Valley Road, London, third-degree fetal homicide, second-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) - first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Houston Lewis, 29, 205 Tom Cat Trail, London, fourth-degree assault - minor injury, second-degree forgery
• William Woodie, 31, 101 Cloverline, Calhoun, Georgia, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout
• James Rash, 50, 1046 Greeks Creek Road, Trade, Tennessee, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout
• Martin Leon-Moreno, 38, 141 Wyatt Village Road, Pennstation, Tennessee, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout
• Summer Fann, 22, 673 Kidwell School Road, Greeneville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout
• Amy Hyder, 39, 115 Kenndey St., Johnson City, Tennessee, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout
• Martin Santiago, 40, 306 Locust St., Greeneville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout
• Joshua York, 46, 160 Grassy Valley Road, Johnson City, Tennessee, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout
• Billy Brock, 56, 1069 Cane Fork Road, Hyden, Kentucky, parole violation for felony offense
Feb. 27
• Liza Godfrey, 27, 145 Perry Lane, London, serving parole violation warrant
• William Reeves, 16, 82 Danielle Street, London, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot
• Cameron Carroll, 19, 416 Leah Lane, Corbin, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, criminal littering
Feb. 28
• Dustin Bewley, 27, 130 Brent Danielle Road, London, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance - first offense, license plate not legible, improper or no windshield, no registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance - first offense, license to be in possession, one headlight, remanded
• Joshua Godsey, 40, 13 Jamestown Estates, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property - purse snatching - under $500, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), giving officer false identifying information, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot
• Kimberly Hubbard, 34, 50 Easy St., London, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), resisting arrest
March 2
• Samantha Belcher, 33, 192 Mt. Pleasant Road, London, probation violation for felony offense
• Michael Young, 37, 1193 Mobley Bend Road, Corbin, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance - first offense, third degree possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, prescription controlled substance not in proper container - first offense
• Ronald Turner, 24, 1720 Laurans Ave., Knoxville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout
• Stephanie Adair, 27, 194 Red Bird Circle, Luttrell, Tennessee, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout
• Kewan Cinklin-Bradley, 28, Tennessee, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout
• Andrew Smith, 31, 705 East North Street, Indiana, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout
• William Hopson, 39, 4323 Greenway Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout
• Benny HIbbard, 58, 36 Water Tower Road, Manchester, Kentucky, federal prisoner held in transit, court, serveout
• Brandon Eversole, 30, 1664 Barbourville St. #6, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500, public intoxication of controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
