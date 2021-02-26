Feb. 5
• Stephen Wayne Roberts, 44, 58 Daisy Drive, London, possession of handgun by convicted felon; carrying a concealed weapon; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; second-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; illegal possession of legend drug
• Kelsey Kay Root, 21, 355 Pine Hill Brock Road, London, failure to appear; first-degree disorderly conduct
• Justin Earl Dotson, 34, 19314 Steekee Road, Louden, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Steve J. Turbeville, 40, 1627 Hwy. 82, Winder, Ga., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Scott Adam Hensley, 45, 5516 Old Tassel, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Zachary M. Seymour, 43, 4304 Roberts Road, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jessie Mark Pinkerton, 40, 355 Patty Hill Road, Caryville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Brian Larry Kirksey, 41, 4041 Marsene Road, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Tasha M. Cross, 30, 184 Osborne Way, Bluntville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Glenn A. Hillard, 37, 318 Cannon St., Kingsport, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael Lee Stephens, 42, 810 Scrubgrass Road, Danville, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense; possession of firearm by convicted felon, two counts; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
Feb. 6
• Patrick W. Roby, 49, 7468 Hwy. 472, Manchester, first-degree assault
Feb. 7
• Ryan P. Wolf, 36, 2222 Winding Blade Road, East Bernstadt, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; flagrant non-support
• Kyle Andrew Barton, 38, 306 Hwy. 6, Woodbine, failure to wear seat belts; improper start from parked position; improper registration plate; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, second offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Kevin A. Martin, 30, 137 Hwy. 1394, East Bernstadt, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; failure to appear; flagrant non-support; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Jamie L. Howard, 40, 140 Ravenwood Circle, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, two counts; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, two counts
• Timothy James Robinson, 36, 233 Branch Road, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; driving on DUI-suspended license, second offense; no operator's/moped license; license to be in possession
Feb. 8
• Charles Ray Edwards, 38, 526 E Home Avenue, Flint, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Donald R. Lewis, 51, 2331 Hwy. 1376-E, East Bernstadt, failure to comply with sex offender registration, second or greater offense
Feb. 9
• Margie Ann Grubb, 44, 46 Waterson Lane, Barbourville, parole violation for technical violation
Feb. 10
• Leesha Faye Berry, 27, 131 Highland Avenue, Smith's Grove, Ky., careless driving; operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree wanton endangerment
• Donald V. Means, 54, 105 A Cane Run Rd., Stanford, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Mark Adam Burke, 34, 223 Gunsmoke Drive., Nicholsville, Va., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Joshua D. Null, 24, E.B. Gross Road, East Bernstadt, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; speeding, 10 mph over limit' operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
Feb. 12
• William L. Rains, 44, 1417 Rooks Road, London, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Marcus D. Washington, 43., 7024 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Justin Robert Feagins, 29, 246 Midway Circle, Midway, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Aaron Lee Frazier, 35, 313 Ridgewood Road, Kingsport, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jesse O. Pierce, 52, 242 E. Lewis Streeet, Corbin, possession of firearm by convicted felon; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol, two counts; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; third-degree criminal trespass; third-degree terroristic threatening; second-degree disorderly conduct; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, two counts; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified
Feb. 16
• Aaron Y. Byerly, 22, 650 Byerly Road, Corbin, third-degree terroristic threatening
• Lester William Hensley, 32, 6231 Rush Road, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; speeding, 7 mph over limit; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; resisting arrest
Feb. 17
• Kennedy K. Hatfield, 36, 312 N. Mill Street, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Teddy Ray Hedrick, 24, 1361 Taylor Bridge Road, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; trafficking in controlled substance, Carefentanil or Fentanyl derivatives, first offense
• Jerry C. Gibson, 44, 2752 Lee Road, Hwy. 177, Cusseta, Ala., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Joe M. Brown, 32, 809 Westridge Crest, Harriman, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Melvin E. Smith, 71, 3814 Lylac Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Shannon M. Ruffner, 36, 238 Better Chance Lane, Lake City, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Milburn Bailey Hughes, 53, 126 Greenbriar Drive, Hampton, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
