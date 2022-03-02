Feb. 7
• Michael Brandon Wagers, 31, 220 North Mill Street, London - fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury
• Dylan C. Bunch, 28, 414 Spruce Creek Road, London - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, two counts; inadequate silencer (muffler); rear license not illuminated; probation violation for felony offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense
• Kristopher L. Engle, 40, 312 North Helvetia Road, London - fourth-degree assault, minor injury; third-degree terroristic threatening; failure to appear, two counts
• Michael Trent Philpot, 27, 271 Hopkins Cemetery Road, Lily - first-degree wanton endangerment
• Justin D. Smith, 28, 42 Ashberry Lane, Bimble, Ky - unauthorized parking in a handicapped zone; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree indecent exposure, first offense; second-degree disorderly conduct; illegal possession of legend drug; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Lester J. Watson, 45, Harlan, KY - parole violation for felony offense; transferred from other facility
• Nikki L. Reed-Hoskins, 33, 381 Littontown Road, East Bernstadt - public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Matthew Ray Bradburn, 47, 1720 Red Hill, Livingston, KY - failure to appear
• Herbert Leon Marsh, 32, 2910 Berry Hill, Nashville, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Terry Lee Prince, 54, PO Box 118, Gray, KY - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Lyndsey A. Koepke, 33, 421 Charles Clayborne Court, Richmond, KY - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Jennifer Christen Pardo, 24, 1210 Eden Street, New Iberia, LA - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ephraim J. Nielsen, 29, 1234 Fortenberry Road, Kodak, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael Dwayne Jones, 50, 602 South Gateway, Rockwood, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Joseph Keith McAfee, 42, 1203 Texas Avenue, Knoxville, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Tina M. Luster, 47, 319 Arbutus Avenue, Kingsport, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Darius Demond Lemont Wright, 32, 61 Bingham Road, Ashville, NC - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jonathan Wesley Day, 34, 161 Frank Cabe Road, Franklin, NC - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Brandon Norman Shipman, 35, 311 Fairground Avenue, Hendersonville, NC - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Henry William Humphreys, 47, 1302 Freeman Road, Bostic, NC - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• James Joseph Podbielski, 42, 221 Pendley Drive, Calhoun, GA - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Derek Wilson Driver, 29, 197 Katie Littlejohn Road, Cherokee, NC - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael David Kreidel, 40, 585 Kelly Road, Forrest City, NC - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Forrest Cole Stamper, 28, 36 Sam George Jr. Road, Cherokee, NC - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Levi West Crawford, 32, 78 Slick Holler Road, Waynesville, NC - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Matthew Antonio James, 43, 1049 New Found Hollow Drive, Charlotte, Nc - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Feb. 8
• Erin J. Whittington, 42, 241 Apple Grove Court, Corbin - serving bench warrant for court, two counts
• Jake A. Hobbs, 21, 120 Douglas Shade Road, Gray, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Brian R. Shively, 38, 1268 Adams Road, Corbin - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; speeding 7 mph over limit; possession of marijuana; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; one headlight; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/controlled substance, first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Joshua P. Leforce, 20, 840 West 5th Street, Corbin - third-degree criminal mischief; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense
• David R. Dorton, 34, 1000 Stonegate Road, Kingsport, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Kasey S. King, 34, 703 South Kentucky Avenue, Corbin - driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., third offense
• Lillian B. Huff, 30, 2115 Paris Karr Road, London - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Christopher M. Wyrick, 43, 410 Forestaff Drive, Knoxville, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Allison Nicole Miller, 36, 129 Dossitt Lane, Clinton, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Feb. 9
• Dustin C. Lawson, 37, 124 Gilbert Street, Corbin - public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; third-degree assault - inmate assault on correctional employee
• Calvin Zachary Sizemore, 25, 621 Rita Lane, Corbin - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; persistent felony offender I
• Alexis L. Farmer, 24, 71 Fields Lane, Clarkson, KY - third-degree criminal trespassing; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting; direct contempt
• Timothy Edward Taylor, 43, 805 Rosetown Church Road, Corbin - serving parole violation warrant
