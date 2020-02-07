Feb. 1
Harless Von Barton Jr., 53, 4949 London Dock Road, London, failure to illuminate headlamps; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) third offense
Matthew A. Mullins, 30, 105 Corn Cemetery Road, London, strangulation, second-degree
Jack Ray Crain, 67, 87 Wells Drive, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) first offense
Feb. 2
Robert Earl Lee Burkhart, 22, 101 Kentucky Hollow Road, London, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Anthony W. Barnett, 36, 191 Brush Creek Circle, Orlando, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto -- $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; menacing; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Bonnie Lynn Lewis, 45, 3210 Bee Creek Road, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) second offense; failure to dim headlights; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
Kristopher L. Engle, 38, 302 Helvetia Road North, London, serving bench warrant for court
Jason E. Moon, 44, 1752 Laurel Lake Road North, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, (first and second offenses)
Charles M. Lewis, 49, 705 Drexel Street, Nashville, Tennessee, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense
Jeremy M. Napier, 39, 165 Dan Bowling Road, London, serving bench warrant for court; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license
Feb. 3
Franklin Lumpkins, 57, 10960 East Laurel Road, London, speeding 15 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) first offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates, two counts; no registration receipt, two counts; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, two counts; improper equipment, two counts; failure to notify address change to department of transportation
Jacob Ryan Young, 19, 237 Pepperhill Drive, London, improperly on left side of road; failure to or improper signal; failure to notify address change to department of transportation; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense
Randy Cunagin, 56, 2394 West Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, speeding 20 mph over limit; rear license not illuminated; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; excessive windshield/window tinting; improper equipment; improper registration plate
Jim Denny Jr., 42, 1046 Brandy Lane; Richmond; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Ginger M. Bray, 43, 107 Hager Drive #13, Richmond, driving motor vehicle texting violation, part 392 federal safety regulation; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; promoting contraband, first-degree, two counts; resisting arrest; assault, third-degree -- police officer or probation officer
Steven R. Mills, 46, 2234 Robinson Creek Road, London, possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified; theft by deception -- including cold checks, under $500
Kristi Lynn Henson, 41, 12315 Highway 687, Manchester, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Robert R. Adams, 55, 86 East Pittsburgh Church Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; theft of identity of another without consent
Devon M. Ellsworth, 22, 1361 Taylor Bridge Road, London, no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to or improper signal; improper equipment; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; improper display of registration plates; rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; careless driving; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense
Cheyanne W. Rose, 20, 540 Waterworks Road, London, abused or neglected child -- UJC
John R. Smith, 44, 152 Pine View Road, London, remanded
Robert L. Bennett, 43, 1625 Porterburg Road, Manchester, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; charge not listed on warrant
Bill Bernard Collett, 48, 453 South Laurel Road, London, no registration plates; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense
Scotty Dewayne Hensley, 38, 201 Blue Bonnet Circle, Corbin, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Chelsea Renee Lewis, 21, 80 Blue Sky Lane, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Jayson T. Deaton, 45, 270 Hardin Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Kevin T. Gilbert, 45, 3331 South Laurel Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; careless driving; failure to or improper signal; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; rear license not illuminated
Thomas A. Kowalski, 61, 502 Broad Street, London, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; license to be in possession
Mark Shane Collins, 22, 78 Bill Lane, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Rachael D. Bruner, 21, 135 Little Driver, #21, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Feb. 4
Amy Jeane Smallwood, 42, 206 Valley Lane, #9, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Robert S. Weems, 35, 1110 Cynthia Drive, Dothan, AL, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Gamaliel B. Antonio-Cruz, 31, 2448 Harlan Street, Indianapolis, IN, resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; criminal mischief, third-degree; assault, third-degree -- police officer or probation officer
Lora Aileen Robinson, 43, 1637 Burnett Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; rear license not illuminated
Charles B. Allen, 29, 1656 Barbourville Apartment 8, London, serving parole violation warrant
John M. Essex, 57, 50 Pleasant Drive, Springfield, trafficking in controlled substance, first offense (heroin); theft of identity of another without consent; persistent felony offender I, two counts; possession of firearm by convicted felon; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Lori L. Harp, 46, 115 West Avenue, Williamsburg, failure to wear seat belts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Lee T. Brown, 32, 660 For Field Road, Oneida, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
David A. Ameral, 46, 250 Ray Hill Road, Shepherdsville, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Derek L. McHargue, 29, 40 Golden Pine Avenue, Corbin, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Dustin M. Hurley, 32, 6693 Battlefield, Berea, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Dustin R. Hines, 25, 1538 Chestnut Ridge Road, Mount Vernon, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
Cortez L. Evans, 27, 1434 Shingle Avenue, Louisville, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Everett Miller, 55, 454 Old Stinkcreek Road, Flatlick, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Billy J. Lunceford/Livesay, 50, 339 Estil Hackney Road, Eubank, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Marshall A. Monroe, 30, 2820 Ridge Road, Waldrof, ME, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Marti Jean Smith, 42, 45 Farm Street, Hiram, GA, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Shmaure D. Woods, 27, 1705 West Stewuart, Dayton, OH, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Ellalynn Nicole Eversole, 33, 649 Morning Glory Road, Manchester, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Amanda J. Beeler, 28, 437 Providence Road, Cumberland, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Nicholas W. Catrone, 45, 2941 West Rose Lane, Phoenix, AZ, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
George Ed Erwin, 44, 38555 Carter Road, Crossville, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Gary T. Reed, 46, 1132 Al Goss Road, Crossville, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
David Jones Fuller, 48, 1258 Spring City Highway, Rockwood, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Wendell Adrian Brown Jr., 35, 141 Benefit Road, Crossville, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
David Glenn Belvin, 41, 248 Harper Lane, Crossville, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Robert Lee Shelton, 49, 1350 South Main Street, London, receiving stolen property, under $500
Kevin D. Malone, 33, 1790 Philpot Road, London, resisting arrest; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; serving parole violation warrant
Jeffery W. Cornett, 47, 1316 Paris Karr Road, Keavy, serving bench warrant for court; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense; windows not safety glass; failure to wear seat belts; improper registration plate; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to or improper signal; driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense
Arville Thomas Jr., 49, 136 Boreing Drive, London, flagrant non-support
