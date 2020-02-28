Feb. 24
Elizabeth Michelle Burkhart, 37, 2920 Winding Blade Road, East Bernstadt, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), two counts
Lloyd D. Walker Jr., 35, 76 Marriott Drive Lot 13, Somerset, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second degree
Michael D. Jones, 41, 32 Love Road, London, serving bench warrant for court; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing -- third-degree
Jennifer K. Riggs, 33, 71 Riggs Lane, London, receiving stolen property, under $10,000
Kristopher L. Engle, 38, 302 Helveita Road North, London, failure to appear in court
Raymond J. Smith, 55, 3124 East Highway 552, Lily, remanded
Harley C. Smith, 20, 3124 East Highway 552, Lily, trafficking in marijuana (over 5 pounds), first offense; engaging in organized crime; trafficking in controlled substance, third-degree, first offense -- (over 120 D.U. drug unspecified)
Bradley O. Morris, 27, 191 Morris Road, Manchester, possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Glennis Reed Nantz, 47, 124 Highway 1418, Rockholds, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Randy J. Brockman, 47, 70 Pine Haven Drive, Keavy, menacing; terroristic threatening, third-degree; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)
Elzie D. Overbay, 50, 706 Fisherman Cove Road, London, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Anthony Gray, 45, 706 Fisherman Cove Road, London, rape, first-degree; persistent felony offender II
Shane A. Collins, 50, 1117 Johnson Avenue, Apartment #5, Georgetown, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Benjamin D. Quillen, 29, 1425 Augur Springs, Keavy, assault, fourth-degree; (minor injury), two counts; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), two counts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; serving bench warrant for court
Feb. 25
Sky L. Polly, 25, 1425 Auger Springs, Keavy, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury, two counts
Lucas Paul Bargo, 21, 1250 South 1064 Drive, #A, Woodbine, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense; rear license not illuminated
Brandon V. Allen, 31, 168 Elk River Court, Gray, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); operating on suspended or revoked operators license; possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified
Daniel R. Tatum, 35, 150 Laurel Whitley Road, Lily, failure to appear in court, two counts; flagrant non-support, two counts
Michael Richard North, 63, 2501 Locust Grove Road, Keavy, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Tommy R. Smith, 41, 171 Gladys Branch Road, Stinnett, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense
Bambi N. Hopkins, 30, 973 Ear Howard Road, Keavy, remanded
Linda L. Leforce, 48, 117 Kennedy Avenue, Corbin, final sentenced
Jennifer Lynn Howard, 40, 138 Stone Coal Road, Manchester, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Carl Eugene Helton, 58, 4638 Echo Valley Road, Lily, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; criminal trespassing -- third-degree
Rebecca L. Young, 34, 1300 Corbin Manor Road #4, Corbin, criminal abuse, third-degree -- child 12 or under
Charles Ray Perkins, 36, 2036 Fariston Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury), two counts; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, two counts; terroristic threatening, third-degree
Bill Dewayne Fox, 48, 133 Stamper Street, Corbin, sexual abuse, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age, two counts; incest -- forcible compulsion/incapable of consent or under 18 years of age
Roger D. Robinson, 35, 834 West 5th Street, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; failure to dim headlights; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
Enrique Palacios Jimenez, 35, 790 Hopkins Cemetary Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; resisting arrest; criminal mischief, third-degree; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)
