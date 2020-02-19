Feb. 12
Gary Lynn Willocks, 46, 554 Love Road, Friendsville, Tennessee, violation of part 392 in federal safety regulations -- driving of motor vehicle
Mahad Hussein Afrah, 32, 4901 South Pennsylvania Avenue Apartment 5, Lansing, Michigan, violation of part 392 in federal safety -- driving of motor vehicle
Cam D. Belcher, 45, 2584 Philpot Road, London, flagrant non-support; probation violation (for technical violation); failure to appear in court
Chad Jason Combs, 46, 568 Victory Road, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; disregarding stop sign; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; display or possession of canceled or fictitious operator's license; fugitive (warrant not required)
Elijah John Lopez, 23, 220 East 4th Street, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Dustin C. Newman, 38, 350 Radar Ridge, London, possession of burglary tools; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense
Brandon S. Williams, 37, 494 Coronado Drive, Fairborn, Ohio, speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; possession of marijuana
Bryan L. Robinson, 40, 219 Patchen Drive, Lexington, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; serving bench warrant for court, three counts; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Tabitha Cheyenne Dunn, 20, 81 John Parker Road, London, serving bench warrant for court, two counts; possession of marijuana
Steven L. Taylor, 29, 493 Steven Lane, Williamsburg, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)
Jason D. Rice, 34, PO Box 330 Not Whole Road, Arjay, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); escape second-degree -- (identify facility); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, second offense or more -- (10 D.U., drug unspecified); theft by unlawful taking, $500 or more but less than $10,000; serving parole violation warrant; resisting arrest; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Jamie L. Paolantino, 36, 802 Wildwood Apartments, London, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
Nora L. Bowman, 41, 2533 North Laurel Road, London, flagrant non-support
Kimberly L. Krystofik, 38, 112 Blue Sky Lane, London, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; rear license not illuminated
Travis W. Middleton, 31, 496 Johnson Hollow Road, serving bench warrant for court
Ronnie Aaron McQueen, 27, 100 Mark Street, Somerset, probation violation (for technical violation); unlawful imprisonment -- second degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; abused or neglected child -- UJC
Aaron K. Burnette, 27, 1521 Continental Square #36, Lexington, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Natallia Y. Herasimava, 41, 9027 Country Side Lane, Knoxville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Ronald Warren Bishop, 27, 703 Clifty Street, Harriman, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Billy Allen Nicely, 53, 110 Turner Hollow Road, Maynardville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Kesbil Y. Perez, 32, 2616 Washington Pike, Knoxville, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Robert Ayers Richardson, 61, 142 Laurenwood Circle, Taylors, South Carolina, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Emma J. Cottongim, 40, 1626 Barbourville Street, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Harvey Isreal Lowe, 42, 575 Leo Hampton Road, Barbourville, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense
Ronald J. Foltin, 45, 1572 Tuttle Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Ronald L. Miller, 54, 705 South US 25, Corbin, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Feb. 13
Elijah John Lopez, 23, 220 East 4th Street, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Benjamin West Holt, 33, 1966 North Laurel Road, London, contempt of court, libel/slander resistance to order
John E. Hodge, 35, 1963 Taylor Bridge Road, London, failure to appear in court; neglect action -- UJC
Heather A. Collins, 36, 2238 Fariston Road, London, no operator's-moped license; license to be in possession; operating vehicle with expired operators license; improper equipment
Edgar W. Sizemore, 43, 2238 Fariston Roda, London, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Mark A. Lanham, 30, 2132 Fariston Road, London, flagrant non-support
Shawn B. Asher II, 31, 1110 Court Road, London, strangulation, first-degree; wanton endangerment -- first-degree; persistent felony offender II
Dennis Burkhart, 33, 626 Mize Branch Road, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; shock probation in felony convictions
Jordan A. Hickey, 22, 390 Devils Neck Road, Corbin, unauthorized use of motor vehicle -- first offense
Danny J. Hicks, 47, 100 Whitley Cemetery Road, London, manufacturing methamphetamine, first offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; persistent felony offender I
Josie E. Vaughn, 34, 200 Newberry Road, London, failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense
Chris M. Moberly, 33, 1816 Farmview Drive, Lexington, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Leonard Jones, 54, 8224 North US Highway 25, East Bernstadt, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Dionessa Kamari Tippins, 26, 627 Sadie Court Apartment 79, Lansing, Michigan, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Donald Jeffrey Caraway, 47, 955 Burchfield Road, Dandridge, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Bill Baker, 31, 1506 East Highway 25 70, Dandridge, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Joshua Hugh Cooper, 37, 8899 Childress Road, Powell, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Nannie Smallwood, 59, 518 Sandhill Road, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Bridget Smith, 32, 518 Sandhill Road, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500
Mark A. Mounts, 66, 5928 West Laurel Road, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (2 grams or more methamphetamine)
Ryan Patrick Martz, 30, 531 Morgan Wood Drive, Deland, Florida, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Travis Scott Merritt, 39, 327 Waterworks Road, London, careless driving; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession; failure to wear seat belts; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (2 grams or more methamphetamine)
Willard Junior Norris, 49, 4552 Sparta Highway, Crossville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Feb. 14
Cody B. Isom, 33, 92 Greg Lane, London, no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to surrender revoked operator's license; improper display of registration plates
Dakota Sean Wade Lovins, 24, 206 Hoot Owl Hollow Lane, Jellico, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Caitlin Sue Maggard, 31, 561 Folkstone Drive, Lexington, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Charlotte A. Colins, 38, 45 Arrow Head Court, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Travis W. Creech, 35, 4375 Sinking Creek Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, second offense or more -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; failure to produce insurance card; improper display of registration plates; prescription controlled substance, no properly contained, first offense; obstructed vision and/or windshield; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to notify address change to department of transportation; improper registration plate
Solomon C. Smith, Jr., 22, 6557 Barbourville Road, London, driving on DUI-suspended license -- first offense; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to notify address change to department of transportation
Michael E. Hayes, 96 Delbert Hodge Road, London, assault, fourth-degree dating violence (minor injury)
Christopher T. Hopkins, 40, 371 Oniel Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- third offense; improper parking violations; failure to wear seat belts; disregarding stop sign; improper registration plate; possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (opiates); prescription controlled substance no properly contained, first offense
John C. Sizemore Jr., 56, 392 Slate Ridge Road, Lily, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, first-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree
Feb. 15
Lee D. Bennett Jr., 56, 7045 South US 25 Apartment 1, Corbin, no registration plates; reckless driving; no registration receipt; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; no operators-moped license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts
Jennifer O. Maggard, 38, 41 Hendrickson Road, Harlan, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); no registration plates; no registration receipt; registration and title requirements vehicle not operable on highway; failure to notify address change to department of transportation; speeding 10 MPH over limit
Jamaru O. Clay, 19, 241 Charlie Norris Road, Richmond, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz.) first offense; trafficking in controlled substance, first offense; possession of a controlled substance; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- third-offense; resisting arrest; menacing
Travis D. Raper, 33, 1665 Fount Hubbard Road, London, operating motor vehicle with expired operators license; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to or improper signal; serving parole violation warrant; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; burglary, third-degree
Brian K. Surgener, 38, 156 Hollow View Road, Corbin, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; criminal mischief, first-degree; failure to wear seat belts; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto -- $500 or more but under $10,000
David N. Wynn, 211 Joe Lane, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Lance R. Barrett, 31, 2105 London Dock Road, London, one headlight; rear license not illuminated; failure to wear seat belts; driving on DUI-suspended license -- first offense (aggravated circumstance)
Joseph E. Petrey, 23, 311 West Second Street, Frankfort, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Feb. 16
Patience V. Robinson, 19, 212 Firestation Lane, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (2 grams or more methamphetamine); possession of marijuana
Jason D. Frazier, 120 Cason Lane, East Bernstadt, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (2 grams or more methamphetamine); possession of marijuana
Antonio S. Harlin, 34, 254 Reynolds Avenue, Columbus, Ohio, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (2 grams or more methamphetamine); possession of marijuana
Peggy Jones, 50, 310 3rd Street, Pineville, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree
India C. Hawk, 30, 849 Second Avenue, Columbus, Ohio, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (2 grams or more methamphetamine); possession of marijuana
Mildred R. Smith, 29 Docia Drive, Bonnyman, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Brittany L. Lewis, 27, 1792 Raleigh Road, Lexington, promoting contraband -- first-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; improper or no windshield; serving bench warrant for court; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, parts from vehicle under $500
Elijah John Lopez, 23, 220 East 4th Street, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Dustin T. Morgan, 23, 1805 Sally's Branch Road, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (2 grams or more methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; resisting arrest; driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Nichole I. Whetstone, 28, 2621 North Highway 25, burglary, third-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree
Haley Danielle Morgan, 26, 150 Swiss Colony Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; rear license not illuminated; operating vehicle with expired operator's license; failure to wear seat belts; no operator's-moped license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; booster seat violations
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.