Feb. 16
Patience V. Robinson, 19, 212 Firestation Lane, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (2 grams or more methamphetamine); possession of marijuana
Jason D. Frazier, 120 Cason Lane, East Bernstadt, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (2 grams or more methamphetamine); possession of marijuana
Antonio S. Harlin, 34, 254 Reynolds Avenue, Columbus, Ohio, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (2 grams or more methamphetamine); possession of marijuana
Peggy Jones, 50, 310 3rd Street, Pineville, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree
India C. Hawk, 30, 849 Second Avenue, Columbus, Ohio, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (2 grams or more methamphetamine); possession of marijuana
Mildred R. Smith, 29 Docia Drive, Bonnyman, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Brittany L. Lewis, 27, 1792 Raleigh Road, Lexington, promoting contraband -- first-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; improper or no windshield; serving bench warrant for court; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, parts from vehicle under $500
Elijah John Lopez, 23, 220 East 4th Street, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Dustin T. Morgan, 23, 1805 Sally’s Branch Road, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (2 grams or more methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; resisting arrest; driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Nichole I. Whetstone, 28, 2621 North Highway 25, burglary, third-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree
Haley Danielle Morgan, 26, 150 Swiss Colony Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; rear license not illuminated; operating vehicle with expired operator’s license; failure to wear seat belts; no operator’s-moped license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; booster seat violations
Feb. 17
Landon Douglas Collins, 32, 1516 Locust Grove Road, Keavy, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle -- first offense; flagrant non-support; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; probation violation (for felony offense)
David Ronald Smith, 38, 153 Blossom Ridge Drive, Keavy, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, second offense (methamphetamine)
Randy Allen Lester, 35, 488 Paris Karr Road, Keavy, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, second offense (methamphetamine); serving bench warrant for court
Brittany K. Blackwell, 32, 17 Ravenwood Circle, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- third offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Jonathan D. Gibson, 37, 218 Rean Branch Manchester, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order, two counts
Michael E. Root, 21, 10361 East Laurel Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500
Lester W. Hensley, 31, 631 Rush Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); criminal trespassing -- third-degree; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Terri Lynn Osborne, 44, 2439 Highway 149 Apartment 1, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Brian D. Roaden, 39, 2650 Lily Road, Lily, flagrant non-support
Molly S. Harris, 37, 2650 Lily Road, Lily, serving bench warrant for court; failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; no operator’s-moped license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; receiving stolen property, under $500
Feb. 18
Luke Aaron Frenz, 36, 564 Byrley Road, Corbin, endangering the welfare for a minor; driving on DUI-suspended license -- first offense
Rhonda K. Wright, 50, 3629 Vanover Ridge Road, Parkers Lake, robbery, second-degree; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; resisting arrest
Brian R. Shively, 36, 505 Tyler Trail, Corbin, flagrant non-support
Darrell Hollis Hubbard, 58, 418 Lewiston Road, London, speeding, 16 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; license to be in possession; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts
Michael D. Ayers, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout, 437 Providence Road, Cumberland Gap, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
James F. Cash III, 23, 5255 Rough Creek Road, London, parole violation (for technical violation)
Tammy Lynn Holt, 50, 435 Hensley Road, East Bernstadt, criminal trespassing -- first-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree; criminal mischief, second-degree
Arnold I. Holt, 51, 435 Henley Road, East Bernstadt, criminal trespassing -- first-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree; criminal mischief, second-degree; dependency action -- UJC
Farrell A. Holt, 28, 435 Hensley Road, London, criminal trespassing, first-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree; criminal mischief, second-degree; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
John E. Taylor, 189 Travis Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing -- third-degree; criminal mischief, third-degree
Randy Lynn Grimes, 56, 270 Jackson Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); terroristic threatening, third-degree
Jeffery Lane Brumett Jr., 34, 115 Jacobs Court, London, flagrant non-support
Joe Ann Tipton, 46, 3641 Laurel Lake Road, Keavy, serving bench warrant for court
Cordell M. Grissom, 28, 609 Augusta Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Amos D. Sparkman, 24, 55 Sydney Circle Apartment 6, Corbin, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Robert Laws III, 40, 301 Morgan Street, London, serving bench warrant for court
Joseph E. Petrey, 23, 311 North 2nd street, Frankfort, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Feb. 19
Jerrad L. Gilbert, 18, 138 West 5th Main Street, Corbin, falsely reporting an incident; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Kathy L. Riley, 52, 335 Hazel Lane, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Earnest Deane Tackett, 75, 335 Hazel Lane, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Lee S. Saylor, 44, 80 Paul Road, Manchester, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Laonel Morales Jr., 57, 510 West Villegas, Pharr, Texas, violation of part 392 in federal safety regulations -- driving of motor vehicle, two counts
James T. Helton, 29, 107 Tennessee Avenue, Pineville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Megan L. Rethmeyer, 27, 400 Emerson Road, Lexington, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; possession of stolen mail; receiving stolen property under $500; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense; (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Ashley R. Anderson, 23, 412 West 3rd Street, Corbin, flagrant non-support
Joseph C. Curry, 45, 25 Curry Road, London, theft by deception -- including cold checks, under $500; theft by deception -- including cold checks, under $10,000;
Edward J. Martin, 33, 262 Mike Coope Road, Pine Knot, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order;
James I. Brown, 23, 6731 Ball Road, Knoxville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Arriean Latife Oneal Kenebrew, 32, 3297 West Wolf Valley Road, Clinton, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Patrick Shawn Carney, 57, 137 Hootowl Ridge Road, Mountain City, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Tommy Smith, 52, 1070 Old State, Lily, failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates; no registration receipt; inadequate silencer (muffler); failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; serving bench warrant for court
Jeremy Lynn Bunch, 33, 402 Bellwood Road, Middlesborough, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Fredrick D. Hall, 47, 223 Pauls Lane, Lenoir City, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Donald Lamont Williams, 51, 7414 Piedmont, Detroit, Michigan, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Shawn B. Fitts, 46, 2523 Memory Lane, Douglasville, Georgia, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Kedaris Traysean Gilmore, 22, 2515 East Fifth Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Kelvin Howard Bush, 47, 4029 Catalpa Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
John Gilbert Johnson, 36, 3697 Willie Green Road, London, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; no tail lamps; driving on DUI-suspended license -- first offense
Jason Ronald Brown, 39, 185 Windsong Road, Clinton, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
John E. Dawson Jr., 56, 3463 Pimlico Parkway, #4, Lexington, serving bench warrant for court
Rhonda Carol Henson, 51, 1841 Mount Salem Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Feb. 20
Trent Kalin Bowling, 21, 1156 Pistol Creek Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
John Blankenship, 29, 230 Catfish Road, Woodbine, escaped, second-degree
Joshua Good, 25 Hopewell Estate Drive, Corbin, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess, two counts; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Timothy David Hobbs, 19, 3704 Mildred Drive, McKee, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounce), first offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Trinidty Lee, 40 Weeping Cherry Lane, Essie, failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
Narmin Alasgarli-Pelot, 28, 10070 North West 12th Avenue, Miami, Florida, speeding 26 mph or more over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibits; endangering the welfare of a minor; failure to use child restraint device device in vehicle
Joseph B. Money, 61, 141 Fields Road, Corbin, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Kendra M. Walling, 29, 2660 West Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, robbery, second-degree
Terry Lamont Marrie, 42, 415 East Burwell Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Gavin O. Robinson, 28, 3726 Farm Land Way, Kodak, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Rodolfo Torres, 32, 8537 Old Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Uver Alexander Esquenazi, 30, 7400 Garrison Road, Louisville, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Deshawn D. Thomas, 25, 19176 Verona Street, Detroit, Michigan, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
John W. Peters, 43, 101 Dan Bowling Road, harassing communications
Martel D. Dunn, 26, 125 Maxi Street, Knoxville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Diana D. Taylor, 43, 204 Midtown Lane Apartment 3, Harriman, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Lisa M. Scott, 41, 194 Footshill Lane, Rutledge, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Kody K. Stacey, 25, 83 Old Wilson Hill Road, Greenville, Tennessee, resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Jessica L. Odle, 35, 1456 Dry Creek Road, Black Water, Virginia, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Lloyd C. Wingler, 60, 83 Limbcombs Road, Corbin, transferred for court
Edward Ray Clark Jr., 32, 75 Cobb Lane, Woodbine, transferred for court
Sammy David Harrell, 46, 63 Jenny Lane, Corbin, transferred for court
Francisco Enrique-Cortez, 43, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
James David Dion, 35, 5319 South Lowe Street, Chicago, Illinois, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment -- first-degree -- police officer; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot)
Joshua A. Grubb, 323 Whitson School Road, London, burglary, third-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; criminal mischief, third-degree
Feb. 21
Lisa A. Lester, 54, 701 North Highway 1223, serving bench warrant for court; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; license to be in possession
Dakota Rile Keith, 23, 309 Tidal Wave Road, Corbin, one headlight, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; inadequate silencer (muffler); failure to or improper signal; failure to notify address change to department of transportation; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Edsel D. McQueen, 54, 669 Slate Lick Road, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses) two counts; criminal mischief, third-degree; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Eddie D. Asher, 37, 249 Crawfish Road, Manchester, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
James R. Marcum, 46, 8566 East Laurel Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
April Danielle Meador, 28, 117 McGill Wyan Road, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot)
Michael S. Lewis, 54, 35 Zach Lewis Pass, Manchester, transfer for court
Rebecca E. Mullins, 26, 1180 Woodland Court, Keavy, drug court remand
Eric L. Sharp, 38, 569 Fairbanks, Cincinnati, Ohio, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Daryl A. Reese, 28, 1917 Siveronf, Detroit, Michigan, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Daniel A. Barton, 287 Autoy Road, Adairsville, Georgia, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Jennifer B. Riley, 300 1st Street, Corbin, remand for drug court
Ahmed O. Hussain, 34, 7331 Bellingham Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Rashaud L. Coleman, 28, 3211 Avenue A, Flint, Michigan, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Brandon C. Thomas, 36, 2523 Memory Lane, Douglasville, Georgia, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Robert Vernon Ramsey Jr., 36, 1424 Tom Cat Trail, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
Michael S. Stewart, 41, Sweetwater, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Sharon L. Barnett, 45, 912 Tyrone Road, Tyrone, Georgia, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Jarvis T. Thompson, 22, 2639 Bakertown Road, Knoxville, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
John A. Sentell, 42, 1306 Sweetbee Simpson Road, Lenoir, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Matthew A. Barnett, 41, 176 Hidden Valley Road, Fayetteville, Georgia, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Bobby L. Yocum, 50, 6313 Somerset Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Jeff Richard Peabody, 60, 3049 Woodside Drive, Swanton, Ohio, speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
Gillis R. Yocum, 47, 6313 Somerset Road, London, failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; obstructed vision and/or windshield; failure of owner to maintain requires insurance, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; no operator's-moped license
Shasta S. Rogers, 20, 1400 Corbin Manor 2-14 Apartment, Corbin, possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Johnny Burkhart III, 67, 356 River Hill Church Road, East Bernstadt, possession of destructive device or booby trap; failure to produce insurance card
Steven W. Powell, 31, 194 Peggy Lane, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08, fourth offense or more
Larry Dell Elkins, III, 37, 193 Foley Road, Corbin, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Dora Denise Bowling, 41, 28135 Highway 421, Hyden, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Jennifer Sue Folgman, 40, 193 Foley Road, Corbin, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Cassidy S. Morgan, 39, 138 Indian Camp Road, London, fugitive from another state (misdemeanor)
Robert Blake Lovell, 34, 301 Tincher Drive, Mount Vernon, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Feb. 23
Kelly Ann Brown, 41, 5617 Keavy Road, London, neglect action -- UJC
Jerry A. Brock, 32, 3268 White Branch Road, Manchester, possession of controlled substance, first offense, second-degree
Conner F. Deible, 26, 811 Thornton Avenue, Dayton, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (cocaine); burglary, second-degree
Tammy J. Bowling, 50, 424 Lewiston Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Robert L. Hurley Jr., 60. 2527 Highway 490, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
Mercedes R. Cheek, 24, 2741 Lily Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to dim headlights
Daniel Ray Hornsby, 32, 1825 Parker Road, London, strangulation, second-degree; assault, fourth0degree, dating violence (minor injury); resisting arrest; menacing; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Leslie A. Belt, 36, 2145 State Route 222, Bethel, Ohio, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; wanton endangerment -- first-degree; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; failure to wear seat belts; obstructed vision and/or windshield; failure to or improper signal; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense
Ethan Robert Hurley, 19, 1210 Little Arthur Ridge, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
Joseph D. Wombles, 27, 431 German Lane, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Franklin Jesse Hammack, 44, 2588 Philpot Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) second offense
Joseph Lee Jones, 1450 Highway 779, Rockholds, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Larry Blevins Jr., 135 Little Drive Apartment 32, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Ricky D. Witt, 136 B Hicks Lane, London, serving bench warrant for court
Benjamin T. Roberts, 36, 7229 West Laurel Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Shenna M. Roberts, 36, 7229 West Laurel Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, third-degree
Tony T. Burks, 228 John R. Jones Road, London, driving on DUI-suspended license -- first offense
Johnny Dewayne Coots, 40, 1781 Farris Jones Road, East Bernstadt, failure to appear in court; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
