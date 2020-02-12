Feb. 7
Nikita Christine Hedrick, 29, 166 Pay Lake Road, Lily, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; no operator's-moped license; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; excessive windshield/window tinting
Reva J. Moore, 51, 77 Swiss Colony Lane, London, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Tiffany L. Gibson, 34, 287 Sasser Road, London, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Brian D. Blakeman, 39, 106 Highway 2002, McKee, criminal trespassing -- third-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Latricia C. Jenkins, 39, 3557 Barbourville Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
James R. York, 72, 689 Farmer Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; careless driving
Shane L. Driver, 20, 305 South Stanton, Johnson, Kansas, custodial interference -- felony; unlawful transaction with a minor, third-degree
Courtney M. Minton, 33, 85 River Hill Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Nikita C. Hedrick, 29, 166 Pay Lake Road, Lily, disorderly conduct, second-degree
Johnny V. Humfleet, 48, 3302 Laurel Lake Road North, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; failure to wear seat belts; improper display of registration plates; improper equipment; failure to produce insurance card
Tasha M. Hagenbrok, 35, 508 State Street, Wood River, Illinois, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); giving officer false identifying information
Feb. 8
Cody J. Elfgen, 31, 129 North Pence Street, East Alton, Illinois, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; failure to dim headlights; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; violation of part 395 in federal safety regulations -- hours of service for drivers; license to be in possession; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; violation of part 391 in federal safety regulations -- qualification of drivers; violation of part 390 in federal safety regulations -- general policy
Duane L. Byrge, 35, 1646 Middle Fork Richland Road, Gray, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; rear license not illuminated; possession of marijuana; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
Clint Oneal Estes, 34, 1199 Glendale Road, White Bluff, Tennessee, improper registration plate; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; no registration receipt; rear license not illuminated; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; careless driving; failure to wear seat belts; excessive windshield/window tinting
Ryan C. Hutton, 21, 96 Harts Young Road, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Bridgett L. Brummett, 27, 2843 Philpot Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Bobby L. Wilder, 38, 58 Riverside Loop, Lily, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000; flagrant non-support, two counts
Carrie Lee Thompson, 40, 2124 Philpot Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Diana Sue Ison, 35, 3015 Maple Grove Road, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine)
Margaret B. Hillard, 37, 90 D. McKinney Road, McKee, failure to appear in court; giving officer false identifying information
Rodney T. Coots, 43, 37 Bentley Road, London, criminal trespassing -- first-degree; resisting arrest
Jennifer M. Leferevers, 43, 38 Marisa Court, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), two counts; resisting arrest; criminal possession of forged instrument, third-degree; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; promoting contraband -- first-degree
John A. McClure, 19, 69 Hacker Lane, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Jordan Dean McGuire, 23, 38 Marisa Court, Corbin, rear license not illuminated; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of marijuana; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
Feb. 9
Lance B. Berwanger, 47, 222 Sowder Lane, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
Ruben A. Alverez, 23, 3502 East 34th Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.,.08 00 first offense; failure to wear seat belts; no operators-moped license; license to be in possession
Mickey Roger Mills, 57, 1743 Horn Branch Road, Woolum, communication device violation, first offense; careless driving; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; no registration receipt, two counts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; obstructed vision and/or windshield
Austin J. Earls, 23, 64 West Cemetery Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) third offense; rear license not illuminated; disregarding stop sign; no operator's-moped license; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) second offense, two counts; serving bench warrant for court
Matthew David McQueen, 34, 646 Blakely Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; endangering the welfare of a minor
Stacy L. Alsip, 37, 90 Swiss Lane, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Elbert Terry Harris, 45, 11 Balford Court, Hamilton, Ohio, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Tony T. Burks, 39, 228 John R. Jones Road, London, driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense
Tori S. McFadden, 22, 1752 McWhorter Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Brooklyn V. Grimes, 19, 1752 McWhorter Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Austin Clay Swafford, 24, 703 South Main Street, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; failure to or improper signal
Justin Lee Chambers, 38, 266 Collins, Lane, Corbin, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense
