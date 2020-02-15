Feb. 10
Dennie W. Taylor, 40, 1857 Read Branch Road, Manchester, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Ottis Junior Sizemore, 35, 127 Casey Road, Corbin, no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; display or possession of cancelled or fictitious operators license; operation motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Gary Lee Sizemore, 28, 121 Casey Road, Corbin, possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; fugitive (warrant not required)
Kennedy K. Hatfield, 35, 68 Country View Drive, London, speeding 15 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense
Jimmy D. Burkhart, 22, 101 KY Hollow Road, London, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense
Tony Harvey Tankersley, 49, 11326 North Highway 11, Green Road, flagrant non-support
James H. Sibert, 42, 108 Bomont Avenue, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense
Gilbert Ray Young, 52, driving on DUI suspended license (third offense), two counts; possession of marijuana; persistent felony offender I, two counts; possession of handgun by convicted felon; possession of firearm by convicted felon; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; no registration receipt; no registration plates
Feb. 11
Angelia Marie Hammons, 45, 50808 KY 6, Barbourville, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Daniel Ryan Tatum, 35, 150 Laurel Whitley Road, Lily, transferred for court
Kelly Davis, 38, 193 Davenport Lane, Lily, criminal mischief, third-degree
Michael David Webb, 22, 206 Aker Holt, Corbin, robbery, first-degree
Keegan J. Smith, 21, 3124 East Highway 552, Lily, robbery, first-degree; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 4 grams cocaine); trafficking in marijuana (less than 5 LBS.) first offense; engaging in organized crime; trafficking in controlled substance, third-degree, first offense -- (less than 120 D.U. drug unspecified)
John T. Ganem, 25, 10330 Lebanon Road, Parkville, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Ronnie E. Johnson, 34, 3290 Little Wolf Creek Road, Williamsburg, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Michael R. Medlock, 39, 90 Pleasant View, London, flagrant non-support
Quincy Rodridguez Williams, serving bench warrant for court
