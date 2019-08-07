Friday, August 2
Matthew R. Martin, 36, 224 Hicks Lane, #7, London, disregarding stop sign; driving on DUI suspended office, first-offense; contempt of court (libel/slander), resistance to order; serving bench warrant for court
Kayla Taft Brown, 27, 709 Hazel Branch Road, Annville, terroristic threatening, third-degree; theft by extortion; possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first offense
Amara P. Creech, 32, 72 Molly Bend Spur, Corbin, remand for drug court
Joseph Landon Harris, 26, 350 Crown Point Estates, London, remand for drug court
Cody M. Blair, 31, 3008 Dogwood Springs Drive, London, remanded; serving bench warrant (for other police agency)
Bridgette A. Philpot, 25, 978 Brock Mitton Road, London, remand for drug court
Kayla Dawn Smith, 31, 1101 Blackwater Road, London, remand for drug court
Amy Jo Hinderlight, 48, 9 Hamlin Street, Corbin, burglary, third-degree; possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first-offense; possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), third-degree; possession of marijuana
Brenda Lee Taylor, 53, 6384 Babourville Highway, London, public Intoxication (controlled substance, excludes alcohol); prescription controlled substance not in container, first-offense; possession of a controlled substance
James F. Tankersley, 42, 36 Pinewood CT, London, burglary, third-degree; possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), first-degree, first-offense; possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), third-degree; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess)
Matthew Adam Cornett, 29, 100 Garland Cemetary Road, Gray, receiving stolen property (under $10,000); serving parole violation warrant
John Blankenship, 29, 28 Plum Hill Drive, Gray, parole violation (for technical violation)
Breyona Lee Correira, 20, 546 Reams Lane, London, theft by unlawful taking or displacement (all others, under $500)
Robert L. Clem, 58, 3472 Highway 522, Baxter, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstance), .08, second-offense; failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense
Natasha Archer, 34, unknown address, receiving stolen property (under $10,000)
Amanda Estep Couch, 39, 442 Newberry LP, Buckhorn, theft by unlawful taking or displacement (shoplifting, under $500)
Shane L. Driver, 20, unknown address, custodial interference (felony)
James D. Castle, 20, 503 Morentown Road, London, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); possession of marijuana
Saturday, August 3
Jesse Lyn Doyle, 51, 1009 Royal Garden CT, Lousiville, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess)
Joseph Frederick Mack, 70, 46 Sunset Hills, Corbin, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstance), .08, first offense; one headlight; failure to wear seat belts; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense
Tyrone D. Smith, 47, 348 Riverbend Road, London, resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; assault of a police officer or probation officer, third-degree; possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first-degree, first offense; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess)
Ian N. Mounts, 20, 168 Lakeside Road, London, trafficking in marijuana (.8 ounces to less than 5 pounds), first offense; resisting arrest
Jessica C. Lawson, 28, 64 May Lane, London, serving bench warrant for court
Sunday, August 4
Jonathan B. Poe, 28, 425 Roy Kidd Avenue, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Bryan Riley, 40, 971 Jackson Fariston Road, sexual abuse, first-degree;
Kristina Chandler, 28, 4751 Salzman, Middletown, Ohio, parole violation (for felony offense)
Natasha R. Marcum, 30, 810 Maple Grove School Road, London, assault (domestic violence), minor injury, fourth-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense
Lloyd Wagers, 42, 97 Fariston Road, London, assault (domestic violence), minor injury, fourth-degree; criminal trespassing, first-degree; promoting contraband, first-degree
Denny Wayne Cunagin, 41, 477 Waterworks Road, London, possession of a controlled substance
Tracy W. Harrison, 50, 110 West Carter Road, London, transfer for court
