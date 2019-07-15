Wednesday, July 10
- Melissa G Alders, 51, 102 Abigale Place, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), first offense; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess)
- Michael Scott Baker, 43, 7028 French Allen Road, Owensboro, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); flagrant non-support
- Cody M Blair, 31, 3008 Dogwood Springs Drive, drug court
- Billy T Butcher, 24, 4391 KY 6, Grays, sexual abuse (victim under 12 years old), first-degree
- Don W Dunaway, 32, 84 Gumm Road, London, flagrant non-support; probation violation (for technical violation)
- Amanda L Ellison, 35, 2051 E Pittsburg Church Road, London, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first offense; possession of a contained substance (drug unspecified), third-degree
- Benjamin J Ferrell, 40, 2005 Sunray Place, Zaensville, Oh., assault (minor injury), fourth-degree
- Jennifer O Maggard, 38, 301 Lillian Lane, London, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing, third-degree
- Michael R Medlock, 38, 96 Pleasure View, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition (under $500); criminal trespassing, third-degree; flagrant non-support
- Alan Wayne Ramsey Jr., 47, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
- Chad W Rogers, 39, 9835 1003 Highway, Somerset, theft by deception, including cold checks (under $500)
- Patricia A Rose, 57, 703 Rita Lane, Corbin, criminal abuse (child 12 years old or younger), first-degree; assault (minor injury), fourth-degree
- Denzil Scott Smith, 49, 3868 McWhorter Road, London, possession of a contained substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first offense; tampering with physical evidence
- Denny A Taylor, 40, 109 West 10th Street, London, failure to appear
- Kayo S Tiliski, 47, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense
- Scotty L Tyree, 51, 102 Abigale Place, London, violation of a Kentucky emergency protection order/domestic violence order
- Courtney L Yocum, 25, 29995 Laurel Lake Road, London, failure to appear
Thursday, July 11
- Allen D Beard, 50, 333 Church Street, Worthville, remanded
- Brian P Chestnut, 46, John Parker Road, London, non-payment of court costs/fees/fines
- Jerry W Cox, 70, P.O. Box 86 Flat Lick, Knox, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serve-out
- Brent A Kemp, 37, 10 Alpine Pass, London, harassing communications
- Robert D Mathna, 65, 273 Main Street 305, Wadsworth, Oh., serving bench warrant for court
- Aaron W Roberts, 45, 17703 South Highway 421, Big Creek, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serve-out
- Kayo S Tilski, 47, 131 East 2 Street, Mesa, Az., alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense; hitchhiking on limited access facilities
- Lloyd C Wilson, 66, 832 American Greeting Card Road, Corbin, possessing/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor; distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, first offense
- Lora T Woods, 50, 1625 Portersburg Road, Manchester, possession of a contained substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first offense
