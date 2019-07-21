Wednesday, July 17
- Jordan J. Ball, 32, 61 Windy Hill Lane, Williamsburg, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting (more than $500 but less than $10,000)
- Ashley Brooke Lewis, 28, 10599 Highway 687, Manchester, serving bench warrant for court; possession of marijuana
- Cheyenne Bod Wagers, 59, 3445 Tomcat Trail, London, flagrant non-support
- Steven Wade Williams, 44, 453 S Laurel Road, London, failure to appear
Thursday, July 18
- Curtis R. Cryer, 47, 328 N. Long Avenue, Chicago, Illinois, violation of part 395 federal safety regulations (hours of service for drivers; violation of part 391 federal safety regulations (qualification of drivers)
- Austin J. Earls, 22, 64 Witt Cemetery Road, London, speeding 10 mph over the limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), aggravated circumstances, second offense; wanton endangerment, second-degree; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; operating on a suspended or revoked license; failure to wear seat belts; flagrant non-support
- Holly C. Gray, 23, 585 Sevier Branch Road, possession of a contained substance (drug unspecified), second-degree; possession of a contained substance (drug unspecified), third-degree; prescription contained substance not properly contained, first offense
- Jennifer B. Joseph-Chappell, 47, 149 Baker Lane, London, serving bench warrant for court
- Angela Dawn McClean, 44, 301 E 9th Street, London, serving bench warrant for court
- Kayla Dawn Melton, 30, 564 Kentucky Hollow Road, London, criminal trespassing, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting (under $500); promoting contraband, first-degree
- Chastity J. Roop, 32, 379 Evergreen Road, Flat Lick, transfer from another facility for drug court
- Crystal Gail Vaughn, 40, 67 Robert E Cox Road, Corbin, disorderly conduct, second-degree; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
- Paul D. Weston, 33, 2161 Haig Point Way, failure to appear
