Monday, July 15
- Ashley R. Bennett, 36, 31 Rose Street, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
- Charlotte Bingham, 36, 836 KY 223, Dewitt, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting (under $500)
- Richard E. Brown, 51, 1220 Taylor School Road, London, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
- Ralph Martin Brown, 46, 1756 Taylor School Road, manufacturing methamphetamine, fist offense; probation violation (for technical violation); all-terrain vehicles violation; failure to comply with helmet law, over 21 years of age; operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), aggravated circumstances, first offense; fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree; fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree; tampering with physical evidence; resisting arrest; criminal mischief, first-degree
- Casey R. Cunnagin, 29, 535 Line Creek Road, Lily, contempt of court, libel/slander/resistance to order
- Steve Garland, 58, 1511 Valentine Branch Road, Cannon, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serve-out
- Glenn R. Kinder, 44, 31 Rose Street, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense
- Charles Marcum, 68, 201 Dees Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
- Timothy Dean Marcum, 43, 2590 Locust Grove Road, Keavy, alcohol intoxication in a public place (third or more in 12 months)
- Samuel C. McQueen, 35, 1362 McWhorter Road, London, remanded, two courts
- Gary L. Ratliff, 34, 2925 Sout Laurel Road, London, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); possession of a contained substance, second-degree, first offense
- Cody W Riley, 24, 450 Jones Street, Corbin, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
- Liza Nicole Smallwood, 33, 60 Farley Road, East Bernstadt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), second offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; improper equipment; driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense; serving bench warrant for court
- Michael W. Sturgil, 48, 21 McWhorter Road, London, terroristic threatening, third-degree; harassment, physical contact (no injury); serving bench warrant for court
- Matthew Daniel Webb, 33, 60 Salem Subdivision, London, contempt of court, libel/slander/resistance to order
Tuesday, July 16
- Benjamin B. Akers, 548 Mink Branch, Craynor, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card
- Terry W. Bruner, 44, 10942 Barbourville Road, London, speeding 15 mph over the limit; driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense
- William J. Casey, 46, 1404 Woodford Road, North Carolina, indecent exposure, second-degree; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree
- Jeremy C. Gambrel, 32, 359 Catron Avenue, Barbourville, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card
- Dustin Lee Gentry, 22, 110 Carter Drive, Mount Vernon, harassment, contact injury (no injury)
- Ashley Cherrel Helton, 33, 117 West Carter Road, serving bench warrant for court
- David K. Kranz, 33, 571 Reams Lane, London, disorderly conduct, second-degree
- Jason S. McCracken, 34, 90 American Greeting Card Road, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
- Roger L. Moore, 50, 62 Blake Drive, London, assault, domestic violence (no visible injury), fourth-degree
- Jamie M. Smith, 27, 1525 Twin Branch Road, possession of a contained substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first offense; serving bench warrant for court
