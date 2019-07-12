Monday, July 8
- Caleb J. Bunch, 24, 452 Beverly Road, Corbin, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), first offense; disregarding stop sign
- Samantha L. Cotton, 31, flagrant non-support
- Michael Stephen Finazzo, 41, 1923 Meadow Spring Court, Russelville, Tennessee, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense
- John H. Goldsberry, 45, 516 Morentown Road, London, driving on a DUI suspended license, second offense
- Arthur D. Hill, 51, 117 Coal Run Road, Williamsburg, serving bench warrant for court
- Nicole L. Hill, 32, 5536 Slate Lick Road, London, burglary, second-degree; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree
- William M. Murphy, 50, 865 W Highway 312, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto (more than $500 but less than $10,000)
- Robert L. Perkins Jr., 50, 100 Lynn Acres Road, Corbin, no registration plates; no registration receipt
- Brandy Sue Radcliff, 29, 2300 E Highway 552, Keavy, fraudulent use of credit card (under $500 within 6 month period); theft of identity of another without consent; fraudulent use of credit card (more than $500 but less than $10,000); receiving stolen property (under $10,000); persistent felony offender, possession of a contained substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first offense
- Donnie Banford Robinson, 47, 526 Lamero Cruise Road, East Bernstadt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), aggravated circumstances, first offense; rear license not illuminated; operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), first offense; possession of a contained substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first offense; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
- Maria D. Sims, 38, 1819 Old Way Road, London, disorderly conduct, second-degree; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
- Shawn Alan Smith, 50, 414 Clark Drive, London, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), first offense; serving bench warrant for court
- Wendy Y. Turner, 37, 30 Kentucky Street, Winchester, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense; resisting arrest
Tuesday, July 9
- James Douglas Benge, 34, 1607 Barrett Road, London, fraudulent use of a credit card (under $500 within a six month period)
- Michael Tyler Davidson, 32, 3253 Armsburg Road, Somerset, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serve-out
- Tonya L. Jackson, 29, 1215 East Caldwell Street, flagrant non-support; probation violation (for technical violation)
- Ronnie D. McClure, 64, 457 River Bend Road, London, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); wanton endangerment (police officer), second-degree
- Angela R Messer, 41, 869 Barbourville Road, London, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
- James J. Root, 34, 314 New Salem Road, London, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), first offense
- Dennis C. Shumaker, 60, 115 Waycross Street, Somerset, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serve-out
- Jimmy Ray Simpson, 51, 7585 Middlefork Road, Warbranch, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serve-out
- Villa J. Stanley, 30, 90 Danielle Street, London, failure to wear seat belts; driving on a DUI suspended license, second offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, first offense
- Stephanie R. Valentour, 43, 100 Scott Street, London, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana; possession of a contained substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first offense; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess)
- Tommy W. Vaughn, 42, 110 Stringer Road, Somerset, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serve-out
- Brittany K. Yaden, 80 Osborne Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
- Bobby Lee Yocom, 49, 6313 Somerset Road, London, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
- Gilbert R. Young, 51, 88 ONW, London, driving on a DUI suspended license, third offense; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
