Wednesday, July 3
- Jordan J. Ball, 32, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess)
- Tammy R. Cain, 46, 2660 West Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting (under $500); criminal trespassing, second-degree
- Larry C. Helton, 41, 60 O Johnson Road, London, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
- Taylorlyn B. Hodge, 22, 100 Scott Street, London, failure to appear
- James Michael Hoskins, 24, 67 Robert E Cox Road, Corbin, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license
- Robert Poe Morgan, 32, 418 Cambell Road, Corbin, serving parole violation warrant
- Arlis A. Rose, 60, 1 Oak Grove Church Road, Corbin, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing, third-degree
- Lloyd V. Saylor, 60, 6755 W Highway 221, Bledsoe, serving bench warrant for court, two counts; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense
- Brandon T. Senters, 36, 177 Line Creek Road, London, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), aggravated circumstances, fourth or more offense; driving on a DUI suspended license, third offense; failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; improper equipment
- Darice L. Shivelhood, 47, 229 Sowders Lane, London, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess)
- Pamela J. Smith-Baker, 53, 180 Valley Lane, London, possession of a contained substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first offense; possession of a contained substance (drug unspecified), third-degree
Thursday, July 4
- Dean Joseph Beasley, 34, 177 Leisure Lane, Lexington, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense; disorderly conduct, second-degree
- Michael Louis Boone, 54, 535 Roy Dugger Road, London, criminal trespassing, third-degree
- Jason D. Bruner, 42, 191 Trooper Island Road, Whitley City, serving parole violation warrant
- Cody J. Dickerson, 24, 22 McCarthy Lane, Corbin, fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree; menacing; resisting arrest; operating on a suspended or revoked license; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense
- Lee Ann Hammack, 34, 418 Bill George Road, London, serving parole violation warrant
- Tyshena Leanna Hodges, 18, 76 E McMicken Avenue, Cincinnati, Oh., no moped operators license; failure to wear seat belts; failure to notify address change to department of transportation; operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), first offense; failure to produce insurance card
- Leslie Wayne Hughett, 38, 469 Haley Ridge Road, London, fugitive (warrant not required)
- Christopher Scott Johnson, 35, 211 Litton Town Road, East Bernstadt, speeding 22 mph over the limit; driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts; fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree; serving parole violation warrant; serving bench warrant for court, two counts
- Jarrett G. Jones, 24, 129 Davidson Road, Manchester, disregarding traffic light; driving on a DUI suspended license (aggravated circumstance), first offense
- Judy D. Lawless, 48, 423 Fariston Road, London, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a contained substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first offense; serving bench warrant for court
- James A. McCullough, 49, non-payment of court costs/fees/fines
- Diane L. McQueen, 52, 519 E Hodgensville Avenue, Greensburg, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, pickpocketing (more than $500 but less than $10,000)
- Arlis A. Rose, 60, 1 Oak Grove Church Road, Corbin, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol), two counts; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree; possession of a contained substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first offense; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); serving bench warren for court
- Kenneth T. Schorpp, 33, 624 Ravenwood Estates, London, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), second offense; driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; careless driving
- Anthony Wayne Shephard, 28, 137 Salem Subdivision, London, criminal mischief, second-degree; serving bench warrant for court; resisting arrest; menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree
- Rocky W. Shepherd, 55, 10633 E Johnson Road, London, menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree
- Joetta Lynn Smith, 53, 124 Walter Eversole Road, East Bernstadt, speeding 17 mph over the limit; driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense; failure to or improper signal; improper equipment; no brake lights (passenger vehicles)
- Lena Renea Stewart, 49, 129 Davidson Road, Manchester, contempt of court, libel/slander/resistance to order
- Billie Jo Tripplett, 38, 971 Blakely Road, London, theft of identify of another without consent; unauthorized procurement of a contained substance
- Mitchell Lee Welch, 45, no moped operators license
