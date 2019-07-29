Wednesday, July 24
- Amanda M. Banks, 35, 1595 Old Way Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting (under $500); possession of a contained substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first offense; possession of a contained substance (drug unspecified), third-degree; prescription of a contained substance not properly contained, first offense; criminal trespassing, second-degree
- Shaun M. Bellerson, 37, 212 St. John’s Road, East Bernstadt, possession of a contained substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, second offense
- Michael A. Browning, 19, 1500 Gordon Hill Pike, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
- Linda S. Collett, 38, 1857 North Mill Street, London, serving bench warrant for court, three counts; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
- Stephanie N. Holland, 31, PO Box 78, Gooserock, arson, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree
- Zachary David Hoskins, 30, 2839 Teges Creek Road, Oneida, assault, dating violence (minor injury), fourth-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting (more than $500 but less than $10,000)
- Derek Neil Jones, 57, 946 Somerset Road, London, violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order/domestic violence order; possession of a contained substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first offense; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess)
- Billy R. Pennington, 31, 380 Byble Road, London, disorderly conduct, second-degree
- Jefferey T. Queen, 28, 1009 Moore Hill Avenue, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
- Carla Renee Simpson, 36, 366 Campbell Branch Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting (under $500); criminal trespassing, third-degree
- Clyde Smallwood, 67, 359 Schell Road, London, cultivating in marijuana (less than 5 plants), first offense
- Hank R. Vaughn, 28, 1470 Highway 1394, East Bernstadt, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; failure to wear seat belts
Thursday, July 25
- Jimmy W. Hess, 48, 729 Happy Hollow Road, Lily, failure to produce insurance card
- Michael Brandon Holmes, 39, 717 Savannah Road, Tabor City NC., reckless driving; operating on a suspended or revoked license; receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more); fugitive (no warrant required)
- Shawn D. Maynard, 33, 103 Campus Drive, Annville, speeding 5 mph over the limit; license to be in possession; failure of owner to maintain required insurance; failure to produce insurance card
- Michael G. Miller, 37, Annville, possession of a contained substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first offense; possession of a contained substance (heroin), first-degree, first offense; bail jumping, first-degree
- James William Miller, 34, 131 Haywood Lane, Prestonsburg, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serve-out
- David F. Stewart Jr., 45, 71 Copley Road, Lily, serving bench warrant for court
- Michael S. Taylor, 32, 2285 Adams Road, Corbin, receiving stolen property (under $10,000); resisting arrest
