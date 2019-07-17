Friday, July 12
- Shawn Bennett Asher II, 30, 26 William Asher Lane, London, assault, domestic violence (minor injury), fourth-degree
- Jeffery Howard Buckhart, 48, 189 Edgewater Road, Morehead, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
- Ronnie Lenden Combs, 37, 1569 E Pittsburg Road, London, report in/weekender
- Anthony Michael Davis, 38, 543 Keavy Road, London, cultivating in marijuana (five plants or more), first offense; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); serving bench warrant for court
- Julie Ann Gabbard, 57, 270 Old Bell Road, Pineville, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
- Kenneth Griffin, 41, 2395 E Pittsburg, 2395 E Pittsburg Church Road, London, no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; instructional permit violations
- Sammy D Harrell, 46, 256 Back Street, Woodbine, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting (over $500 but less than $10,00); too many passengers in vehicle (front seat); failure to wear seat belts; operating on a suspended or revoked license; possession of marijuana; resisting arrest; criminal mischief, third-degree; wanton endangerment (police officer), second-degree; possession of a contained substance (drug unspecified), third-degree; disorderly conduct, first-degree; contempt of court, libel/slander/resistance to order
- William Heath Johnson, 36, 210 Four Oak Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
- Brian A Johnston, 31, 25 Blake Drive, London, rape, third-degree; sodomy, third-degree
- Randy Jones, 64, 224 Blanton Subdivision Road, London, report in/weekender
- Connie Sue Maiden, 53, 1205 McWhorter Road, London, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), first offense
- Heather Victoria Nolan, 38, 1400 Corbin Manor, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree
- Daniel Thomas Roark, 37, 662 Barton Mill Cutoff Road, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
- Brian R Smith, 43, speeding 20 mph over the limit; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), second offense; possession of marijuana
- Ben F Trosper, 58, 543 Keavy Road, London, cultivating in marijuana (five plants or more), first offense; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess)
- Jerry Wayne White, 42, 62 Brimm Lane, Williamsburg, federal prisoner held in-transit/court/serve-out
- Tina M Williams, 32, 543 Keavy Road, cultivating in marijuana (five plants or more), first offense; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess)
Saturday, July 13
- Leamon Ray Bolton, 61, 1346 Gordon Hill Park, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court; operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), second offense; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense); operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), aggravated circumstances, third offense; driving without license/negligence in accident; driving on a DUI suspended license, aggravated circumstances, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; operating on a suspended or revoked license; leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession; no registration receipt
- Paul Wesley Bryan, 56, 104 Chapel Way, Somerset, no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to notify address change to department of transpiration; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card
- Joshua G Cook, 37, 1533 KY 1304, Bimble, assault, domestic violence (no visible injury), fourth-degree
- Richard B Edwards, 38, 206 Palomino Trail, Corbin, failure to appear
- Heather Sue Elliot, 1571 Wilton Road, Woodbine, disregard/fail to yield right-of-way
- Wanda D Howard, 54, 117 Old Richmond Road, London, assault (minor injury), fourth-degree; serving bench warrant for court; resisting arrest
- Daniel Nolan, 39, 809 Blackwater Church Road, driving on a DUI suspended license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates, two counts; failure to wear seat belts, two counts; driving on a DUI suspended license, second offense; failure to produce insurance card; serving bench warrant for court, four counts
- Derek A Robinson, 26, 1654 Barbourville Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
- Terry Glenn Rose, 62, 167 Brandon Drive, Corbin, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense; failure to notify address change to department of transportation
- Rebecca C Sizemore, 49, 291 S KY Highway 1629, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition (under $500); criminal trespassing, third-degree
- Daniel R Tatum, 34, 91 Odin Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition (more than $500 but less than $10,000)
- Gillis R Yocum, 46, 6313 Somerset Road, London, improper or no windshield; license to be in possession; driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; criminal trespassing, third-degree
- James Everett Zeo, 42, 704 Rita Lane, London, theft by deception, including cold checks (under $500); contempt of court, libel/slander/resistance to order
Sunday, July 14
- James Earl Asher, 28, 4450 White Oak Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
- Savannah R Baker, 19, 1500 Locust Grove Road, Keavy, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting (under $500); drug paraphernalia (buy/possess)
- Brandy Nicole Benge, 35, 62 Black Street, Livingston, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense
- James Christopher Benge, 38, 42 Black Street, Livingston, operating boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence, first offense
- Matthew James Bubacz, 58, 774 Highway 490, East Bernstadt, burglary, third-degree
- Wesley Keith Croley Jr., 31, 7200 Highway 904, Williamsburg, operating on a suspended or revoked license; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts
- Robert Owen Jones, 46, 127 Konitzer Lane, London, harassing communications; terroristic threatening, third-degree
- Samuel S Short, 46, 853 Gorman Hollow Road, Hazard, possession of a contained substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first offense
- Robert Lee Simpson, 41, 602 Littontown Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
- Amanda L Sparks, 36, 2053 Pine Top Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition (under $500); resisting arrest; possession of a contained substance (drug unspecified), third-degree; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); careless driving; improper equipment; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; operating on a suspended or revoked license; serving bench warrant for court; flagrant non-support
