Friday, July 5
- Jason Edward Bible, 3644 Highway 1304, Girdler, criminal trespassing, third-degree
- Cody M. Blair, 31, 3008 Dogwood Springs Drive, London, remanded for drug court
- Ryan Buell Brinks, 46, 2017 Hawk Creek Road Road, weekender
- Jennifer N. Brooks, 41, remanded for drug court
- Johanna F. Gregory, 33, 67 Robert E Cox Road, Corbin, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
- Matthew E. Hammack, 25, 42 McCarty Lane, Corbin, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense
- Stephanie R. Hubbs, 34, 50 Pawn Drive, Cannon, remanded for drug court
- Matthew A. Jackson, 32, 6315 Somerset Road, London, serving parole violation warrant
- Angel L. McCulley, 36, 88 O&W London, possession of a contained substance, second-degree, first offense
- Michael A. Shannon, 37, 208 E Michigan Street, Rolling Prairie, In., theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting (under $500); prescription contained substance not properly contained, first offense
- Samuel Q. Simpson, 19, 1460 Sasser Road, London, non-payment of court costs/fees/fines; serving bench warrant for court
- Roger Dale Sizemore, 62, 8547 Hell For Certain, Sizerock, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; operating on a suspended or revoked license; failure to wear seat belts
- Kathy W. Taylor, 56, 284 Park Subdivision, London, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), first offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; license to be in possession
- Olivia P. Thomas, 23, 100 Campground Court, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Saturday, July 6
- Sandra K. Barrett, 53, 223 Summit Street, Richmond, failure to or improper signal, obstructed vision and/or windshield; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), two counts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), first offense; possession of marijuana
- Zachary C. Hart, 31, 305 Beatty Avenue, Corbin, abused or neglected child; serving bench warrant for court
- Mitchell W. Isaacs, 55, 755 Jackson Road, East Bernstadt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), aggravated circumstances, third offense; driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); operating on a suspended or revoked license; possession of marijuana
- Laura R. Mason, 30, 55 Lonely Pine Road, East Bernstadt, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
- David Richard Smith Jr., 54, 118 White Oak Road, London, disorderly conduct, second-degree; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a contained substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first offense
- Donnie Allen Smith, 37, Unknown, London, serving parole violation warrant; rear license not illuminated; failure to produce insurance card; no moped operators license; possession of a contained substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first offense; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); possession of marijuana
- Joseph Jorden Wagers, 29, 132 Chess Road, Corbin, terroristic threatening, third-degree; harassing communications; contempt of court, libel/slander/resistance to order
- Jonathon Scott Wagers, 38, 438 Curry Road, London, possession of a contained substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first offense; probation violation (for technical violation)
Sunday, July 7
- Tommy L. Adams, 27, 108 Ball Street, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
- Christopher Collett, 37, 1044 Flatwoods Road, Corbin, possession of a contained substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first offense; possession of a contained substance (drug unspecified), second-degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); serving bench warrant for court
- Bobbie Sue Collier, 51, 1622 Fariston Road, Lily, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting (under $500); criminal trespassing, third-degree
- Kayla Lynn Cornett, 22, 630 W 16 Street, London, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
- Emma J. Cottongim, 39, 751 Muddy Gap Road, London, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
- Joshua Wayne Desurne, 32, 630 16 Street, London, assault (minor injury), dating violence, fourth-degree; serving bench warrant for court
- Robert Roy Donaldson Jr., 56, 96 Loveless Subdivision, London, assault, domestic violence (minor injury), fourth-degree
- Emily Mae-Christeen Jones, 33, Unknown, London, possession of a contained substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first offense; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); possession of marijuana; tampering with physical evidence; custodial interference, felony; falsely reporting an incident; failure to appear
- Meghan Nicolle Jones, 22, 200 Corbin Manor, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting (under $500)
- Charles M. Lewis, 48, 400 West Maine Avenue, Bowling Green, possession of synthetic drugs, first offense; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess)
- Rhonda Sue McClure, 52, 561 W. City Dam Road, Keavy, serving bench warrant for court
- Natashia Renee McCormick, 36, 208 Baker Ridge Road, Keavy, serving bench warrant for court
- Ann M Smith, 49, 137 Ravenwood Circle, London, serving bench warrant for court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.