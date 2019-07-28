Monday, July 22
- Chasity Nicole Brock, 35, 42 Newts Way, London, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), aggravated circumstances, first offense; license to be in possession; wanton endangerment, second-degree
- Kyle D. Holland, 30, 84 Mazie Road, Keavy, flagrant non-support
- Peyton A. Jackson, 25, 401 Vanora Street, London, fraudulent insurance acts (over $500)
- Jimmy D. Mah, 37, 12781 Walter Lane, Fort Meyers, Florida, serving bench warrant for court
- Dustin R. Messer, 29, 1517 Chestnut Street, Corbin, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), aggravated circumstances; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; operating on a suspended or revoked license; license to be in possession
- Liberty L. Miracle, 40, 1835 5th Street, Corbin, possession of a contained substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first offense; possession of marijuana; operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), first offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; speeding 10 mph over the limit
- Tammy Lynn Miracle, 47, 51 Rockcastle Street, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition (more than $500 but less than $10,000); possession of a contained substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first offense
- Michael J. Partin, 70, 5078 Highway 830, Corbin, trafficking in a contained substance (less than 10 unspecified drugs), first-degree, at least second offense; trafficking in a contained substance (at least 10 unspecified drugs), first-degree, at least second offense
- Elizabeth A. Profitt, 34, 4383 KY 3436, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition (less than $500)
- Jessica M. Sams, 27, 1232 North Main Street, London, possession of a contained substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first offense; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess)
- Quentin Edward Smith, 36, 7281 Dry Hill Road, Hyden, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), aggravated circumstances, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; no registration receipt; rear license not illuminated; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), at least second offense
Tuesday, July 23
- Christina Rose Barger, 41, 4180 East Laurel Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
- Betty S. Benge, 66, 1387 Curry Branch Road, London, failure to or improper signal; careless driving; failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), first offense; license to be in possession; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense
- Justin Carl Boone, 30, 126 Pearl Street, London, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
- Travis Callahan, 30, 88 Caleb Lane, Corbin, no registration plates; no registration receipt; registration and title requirements for vehicle not operated on highway
- Alexa R Davidson, 18, 6307 Highway 2003, McKee, disorderly conduct, second-degree; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
- Alexander C. Finley, 20, 1411 Court Road, London, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); possession of a contained substance (drug unspecified), first-degree, second offense
- Joshua Austin Lewis, 34, 514 Bryants Way, London, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a contained substance; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess)
- Stacey M. Oakes, 28, 125 Slim Smith Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting (under $500); criminal trespassing, second-degree
- Mitchell Peters, 35, 1257 Jackson County High School Road, McKee, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serve-out
- William L. Rains, 43, 18 Barbourville Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting (under $500)
- Benny B. Randle, 34, 26 Lakeview Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court; flagrant non-support
- Charles Scott, 5840 KY 1304, Hinkle, flagrant non-support, two counts
- William Keith Shelton, 26, 294 Eberle Road, McKee, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), aggravated circumstances; disregarding stop sign; wanton endangerment, second-degree
- James Everett Smith, 51, PO Box 503 (KY 30), Booneville, persistent felony offender; federal prisoner held in transit/court/serve-out
- Hughie Dewayne Wagers Jr., 26, 2640 Hopper Creek Road, London, possession of a contained substance; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to wear seat belts; operating on a suspended or revoked license; improper display of registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; possession of a contained substance, second-degree, first offense, two counts
- Billie J. Wagers, 42, 37 Hodges Road, London, serving bench warrant for court; receiving stolen property (under $10,000); probation violation (for technical violation)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.